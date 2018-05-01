Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore to speak at LSC commencement

The Weather Channel meteorologist and Lyndon State College (LSC) graduate Jim Cantore will speak on Sunday, May 20, at the college’s one hundred-sixth commencement, at which about 265 associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees are expected to be conferred. The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held on the college’s soccer field.

The event is free and open to the public, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Atmospheric sciences major G. Mitchell Most of the class of 2018 also will speak. After the ceremony, the public is invited to a coffee and dessert social at Stannard Gymnasium.

Mr. Cantore received a Lyndon State Distinguished Alumni Award in 1999 and was inducted as an inaugural member into the Vermont State Colleges Hall of Fame in 2016.

“It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Jim Cantore to campus as Lyndon State College’s 2018 commencement speaker,” notes Lyndon State College President Elaine Collins. “Jim has had a distinguished and lengthy career at The Weather Channel, now in his thirty-second year.”

She said Mr. Cantore has remained an active alumnus, returning for the past 15 years to work with students in the atmospheric sciences program. He has also supported Lyndon students with scholarships in his name. In recognition of his contributions, Mr. Cantore will receive an honorary doctorate at the ceremony.

Mr. Cantore earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology in 1986 from LSC’s nationally recognized program and was hired at The Weather Channel right out of college. He is a frequent contributor to NBC programs and MSNBC shows. The White River Junction native now lives in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

The commencement also will be live-streamed in the Alexander Twilight Theatre on campus. The event will be the last commencement for LSC before it officially becomes Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in a unification with Johnson State College on July 1. After the transition, NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson will continue to host separate commencements each spring.

For more information, visit lyndonstate.edu/about/special-events/may-commencement/. — from LSC.