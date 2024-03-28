Around the Northeast Kingdom

CO2 finds a place in cannabis production

After the concentrates are taken from the machine, they only need time for bubbles of CO2 to come free.  To quicken the process, beakers of material are placed in a shallow pool of water to warm them up.  After that, the finished product is cartridge-ready and only steps away from being available at Kingdom Kind’s Barton storefront.

 

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — While some are making maple syrup, the family behind Kingdom Kind is working on another concentrated product meant to please.  Just as sap is taken from one form to another in pursuit of a pure, viscous, and appealing syrup around this time of year, early spring also has a connection to the concentration of cannabis.  There are several ways this can be done, including some that implement fairly high tech additions only available to commercial operations.

