Photos from the NVBA Pike Tournament

Dylan Bowen of Eden walks in his five-pound-11-ounce pike Saturday afternoon. The largest of the 16 fish his family caught on South Bay, stretched the tape to 28.5 inches. He was one of 118 anglers who took part in the Fourth Annual Northeastern Vermont Bass Anglers’ Pike Tournament. Although heavy rains swept Lake Memphremagog and a few claps of thunder were heard, most participants stayed out on the ice, paying more attention to their lines than to the weather. Photos by Joseph Gresser

Josh Johnson’s pike tipped the scales at 14 pounds and measured 42 inches. Had he registered for the tournament, Mr. Johnson might have been in the money. A true fisherman, he said he had no regrets, playing and landing a big one was all the reward he asked for.

Other anglers who didn’t bother to enter the tournament, were Otto Melvin and Emma Morrill of Bethel. They were dressed for a rainy day and clearly brought the kind of bait that attracts pike.

The rain was unavoidable, even splashing the camera’s lens. It didn’t bother Andy Eaton a bit. He drove up from Fairlee and hooked himself a 12-pound-eight-ounce pike. It was 37 and a quarter inches from tip to tail.

Nine-year-old Westmore resident Natalie Burdick was delighted to hear that her 14-pound-10-ounce pike was likely to finish in the top six entries. Although soaked and shivering Natalie couldn’t shake her grin as she proudly posed with the 39-and-a-quarter-inch fish.

