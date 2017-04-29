Newport reappraisal could lead to drop in tax rate

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201 by Joseph Gresser NEWPORT — The preliminary results of the citywide reappraisal are in and, while some property owners are unhappy with the jump in their assessment, Newport's government is breathing a

Dollar General penalized for scanner violations

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201 by Tena Starr The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has penalized Dollar General in the amount of more than $210,000 for 47 separate price scanner violations since 2013, including $24,000 in penalties this

Pet thieves posing as “humane officers?”

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201 by Tena Starr The owners of two dogs in Albany believe the animals were stolen last week by someone posing as a representative of P.E.T.S of the Kingdom, a nonprofit that checks

EB-5 investor sues state