WEBs CA graduation 3gen

After the Craftsbury Academy graduation ceremony Friday, Amy DeLaBruere shared a moment with her mother, Alyssa DeLaBruere, and her grandmother Nancy Goss.   Photo by Elizabeth Trail

WEBs CA graduation coval y

Craftsbury Academy co-valedictorian Jacob Morse will be attending Brown University in the fall.   Photo by Elizabeth Trail

WEBs rider hill loud 2

Little Jesse Bursey covers his ears as his dad, Jeff Bursey, revs up his monster truck. The Burseys trailered their truck up to Rider Hill from Pittsfield, Massachusetts.   Photo by Elizabeth Trail

WEBs Rider hill pair

Nathan Gillilan of East Fairfield (left) and Jaxon Bailey-Perkins of Barre go airborne as they crest a hill on the Rider Hill track in Derby on Sunday.   Photo by Elizabeth Trail

Top Stories

Newport reappraisal could lead to drop in tax rate

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201   by Joseph Gresser   NEWPORT — The preliminary results of the citywide reappraisal are in and, while some property owners are unhappy with the jump in their assessment, Newport’s government is breathing a … Continue reading

Dollar General penalized for scanner violations

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201   by Tena Starr   The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has penalized Dollar General in the amount of more than $210,000 for 47 separate price scanner violations since 2013, including $24,000 in penalties this … Continue reading

Pet thieves posing as “humane officers?”

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201   by Tena Starr   The owners of two dogs in Albany believe the animals were stolen last week by someone posing as a representative of P.E.T.S of the Kingdom, a nonprofit that checks … Continue reading

EB-5 investor sues state

copyright the Chronicle June 21, 201   by Joseph Gresser   An investor in the first of Jay Peak’s EB-5 projects is suing the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Department of Financial Regulation, the Vermont Regional Center … Continue reading

