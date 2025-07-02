Ira Karp presents a musical trip to Greenwood

by Maria Amador

GLOVER — On Sunday, nearly 50 people gathered to watch teenager Ira Karp’s latest production in the Paper Mache Cathedral at Bread and Puppet Theater. Fit to be performed on stage made of dirt by a cast of trusted collaborators, Greenwood: The Musical was a vibrant and unpredictable glimpse of rural life — both what it is, and what it could be.

Though Vermont was never explicitly mentioned in the show, the feeling of living here was present from the moment Ira began knocking at the door of a handheld wooden cabin to introduce the residents of Greenwood.

First came a “very, very pregnant” Rosemary (Maura Gahan) with shiny red hair and a song about washing it with homemade rosemary shampoo. Then came Edmund (Tom Cunningham) and Lucy (Amelia Castillo), as seen in C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. John Piper (Adam Cook), Rosemary’s husband, expressed his like for farm chores, and behind him, Nurse Fifi (Clare Dolan) did the same, only her preference is for taking people’s temperature.

Ava Brown (Maria Schumann) introduced herself last as a very nice auntie, making sure not to be confused with Hitler’s girlfriend.

With everyone on stage …

