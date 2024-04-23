Obituaries 4.24.2024

Barbara J. (Parker) Straton

With great sadness, the family announces the passing of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt: Barbara J. (Parker) Straton. Barbara, 86, died on April 17, 2024.

Born on September 27, 1937, in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Stokes) Parker. She was the loving wife of Robert H. Straton, with whom she married on June 15, 1957, and shared almost 67 years of marriage.

She attended The King’s College in Briarcliff Manor, New York, and was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland, Pennsylvania. Barbara loved the Lord and for years taught children’s Sunday School. So gentle and loving, she cherished and enjoyed time with her family. She was talented in so many areas — tackling home improvement projects, sewing, gardening, cooking, and baking. She was a summer resident of Lake Willoughby in Westmore for 25 years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert, and her children: Bob and his wife, Anne Straton, Scott and his wife, Ruthie Straton, Jeff and his wife, Carolyn Straton, Lynne and her husband, Jim Head, Lori and her husband, Rick Millham, and Kathi and her husband, Dan Campbell. She loved all of her 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and siblings: Janet and her husband, Lester Burge, Carole and her husband, Ji Gadsby, and Steve and his wife, JoAnne Parker.

A celebration of life service will be held on April 27, at 11 a.m. in the Garden Spot Village Chapel in New Holland. Online condolences and remembrances may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.

Lewis Rodney Smith

Lewis Rodney Smith, 72, of East Burke, died peacefully on February 1, 2024. Lewis was born on October 19, 1951, and raised in Orleans County. He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1969.

Lewis was raised as a farmer, loving his horses, horse shows, and outside work. He always was racing somewhere, which started a career of truck driving. Lewis delivered groceries for French Bean, working there for many years. He enjoyed traveling throughout the state of Vermont, making many lifetime friends and stories. After French Bean, Lewis went to work transporting petroleum products with Caledonia Oil, which later became Irving Oil. Lewis and his wife, Mary, moved to East Burke, where they built their home and barn. Lewis could always be found outside working around the property, taking care of his two horses, and truly enjoying everything. He always made time to stop to chat or help someone. When life changed, he went to work for the town of Lyndon. Lewis continued driving until his retirement due to his health. He returned to part-time farming, haying with neighbor and close friend Steve Brown.

He leaves his wife, Mary, of 52 years of marriage and their home in East Burke. He also leaves two children; daughter Amy and husband, Marc Lanoue, grandsons Caleb and Daniel of Newport; and his son Charles and wife, Shannon Smith, and granddaughter Brianna of East Montpelier. He was proud of all of them and loved them dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lucy Smith, his sister, and his brother.

~~~

The family wants to thank Caledonia Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care and support they gave. Lewis enjoyed and was grateful for the home visits from Dr. Ready, Dr. Sullivan, and Dr. Hayes. Their care went above and beyond what words can express.

~~~

There will be a graveside service for family and friends at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans on May 18, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lewis’ memory can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice or Make-a-Wish of Vermont.

Memories and condolences can be shared online at caledonialifeservices.com.

Marcel Masse

Marcel Masse died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Marcel was born on July 5, 1941, in Sweetsburg, Canada, and became a United States Citizen in 1964. He was one of 10 children born to Aline and Albert Masse. They immigrated to Vermont when he was six years old. His family settled on a farm in Elmore, and later moved to Craftsbury, where he went to school through eighth grade. He is predeceased by his brothers: Florian Masse and Donald Masse; and his sisters: Denise LaCroix, Jeaninne Morel, and Theresa Ward. He will be missed by his sister Giselle Whipple and brother-in-law Alton of Derby; his brothers Real Masse and sister-in-law Pauline of Cheshire, Connecticut; Conrad Masse and sister-in-law Bronwyn of Greensboro, and Ronald Masse of Wolcott.

He met the love of his life, Paula, when they were in graded school in Craftsbury, and they were married for 59 years. They had four children: Vaunne Masse and partner, Calvin, of Albany, Tina Sweet and husband, Steven, of Craftsbury, Christopher Masse and wife, Amy, of Craftsbury, Jason Masse and wife, Heather, of Craftsbury, and son-in-law Bernie Alden also of Craftsbury. They also have eight grandchildren: Matt Alden, Josh Alden, Abbie LeBeau, Jennifer Sweet-DeMasi, Noah Sweet, Ian Masse, Logan Masse, and Colby Masse. He had twelve great-grandchildren: Ellie LeBeau, Ollie LeBeau, Xavier Sweet, Noah DeMasi, Isaac DeMasi, Ivan Masse, Chase Tallman, Leah Masse, Colson Masse, Audrey Patch, Evelyn Patch, and Garrett Patch.

Marcel loved his family deeply. He spent much of his time working, playing, and getting into trouble with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren inspiring a multitude of “Pop” stories. He would play table hockey, basketball, and go hunting with them. He rarely missed a birthday party, basketball game, or family and friends get-together, where he was always up for a spirited game of Horse and Pepper.

One of his favorite morning rituals was to go to the local stores for “morning coffee” and to visit and tell stories with anyone who came in. Marcel made many people laugh with his unique stories, especially about all of his misadventures and how things were in the “old days.”

His lifelong love of learning led him to get his GED at 43, participating in the graduation ceremony with his youngest daughter Tina in 1984. Marcel’s real love, though, aside from Paula, was farming. He and Paula purchased their farm in East Craftsbury from his parents, and later moved to Eden Mountain to farm. They originally farmed with dairy cows, but later diversified into dairy goats, eventually building their herd to 200. There weren’t many animals that Marcel didn’t have on his farm at one time or another. He had geese, goats, cows, pigs, chickens, a donkey, peacocks, and even emus. He also ran Masse Poultry Processing with his son Jason for many years.

Marcel’s love of children was apparent as he was a 4-H leader for forestry, a hunter’s safety instructor for more than 30 years, and he taught French lessons to elementary school students as well. He was a gifted dowser and found water for many people over the years. He was passionate about helping others and being able to do so was a point of pride for him. He was an active member of the Horse and Buggy Club and a member of the deacons at the United Church of Craftsbury.

A celebration of Marcel’s life will be held on May 11, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Craftsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the United Church of Craftsbury Deacon’s Crisis Fund or the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Pauline M. Gray Bennett

Pauline M. Gray Bennett of Charleston died on April 17, 2024, at Bel-Aire Center in Newport following a long but courageous battle against Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on August 2, 1930, to Cecil and Ruth (Durgin) Gray of Morgan. On August 22, 1948, she married Dexter Bennett who predeceased her.

When asked to describe herself, Pauline always answered that she was a farm wife. Although holding down jobs throughout her life, hospitality was her specialty. Anyone stopping by the farm was frequently treated to some of Polly’s homemade treats, or often a full meal. Campers returning to their vacation cottages for the summer would often be greeted by a lovely bouquet from Polly’s flower garden. Gardening was a passion, and for many years she was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club.

As a young girl, Pauline was employed by Gilliam Lodge. She was also employed by Camp Winape, mostly as a cook. Pauline was both bookkeeper and teller at the Island Pond Bank and the National Bank of Derby Line, which later became Community National Bank, and was present one day during a bank robbery! Following her employment at the bank, she became a rural mail carrier for a number of years before settling down to a quieter life helping on the farm, although she never stopped looking after others’ needs, always asking what she could do to help lend a helping hand.

Pauline served as secretary and treasurer for both the Orleans County Maple Association and the Charleston Fire Department. Over the years, she volunteered for many organizations, including both Newport and Brighton snowmobile clubs, worked on the Morgan Church’s annual sugar-on-snow party, and served on the FHA board and the Charleston Elementary School Board.

Pauline is survived by her sons: Don and his wife, Diane, Dean and his wife, Jeannine; granddaughter Reverend Julie Wilson, her husband, Reverend Heath Wilson, and great-grandson Jeff Wilson.

Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband, Dexter, on June 13, 2017; by her daughter Joyce in 1950; and by her grandson Brian in 1982. She was also predeceased by her brother Alton, her sister Lucy, her niece Debby Gray, and nephew Mike Gray.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, Vermont 05833 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, New York, New York 10001.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

J.G. Maurice Beauregard

J.G. Maurice Beauregard, 89, of Derby, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 7, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Maurice was born in the family home in Charleston on December 7, 1934, to Norbert and Eleonore (Houle) Beauregard.

Maurice grew up on the family farm in Holland and graduated from Derby Academy. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served in Norfolk, Virginia, Naples, Italy, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. As a proud Navy veteran, he enjoyed watching the annual Army versus Navy game. It was always great fun, as his grandson and son-in-law are Army veterans, and Navy always seemed to come out on top! After Moe’s discharge from the Navy, he worked for Wirthmore Feeds, Shur-Gain Feeds, and Pitney-Bowes, before buying into North Country Motors in Derby. He finished his working years selling real estate at Taylor-Moore Agency.

On September 22, 1962, he married the love of his life, Sylvia (Fluet) Beauregard, and they were blessed with 61 happy years together. They enjoyed traveling, visiting most of the U.S. states, and many European countries. They also enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean, the Greek Isles, and to celebrate their sixtieth anniversary, a cruise to the South Pacific. When not traveling, they were very active hiking, biking, kayaking, and spending time with friends and family. For the past 18 years, Moe and Sylvia spent the cold months in Tucson, Arizona, and then in Punta Gorda.

Family was always so important to Papa Moe. He was the kindest man with an easy smile, a quiet wit, and always up for anything. Moe never said an unkind word about anyone. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed family gatherings, no matter where they were held. No one can ever replace him, and he will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who loved him.

Maurice is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; his children and grandchildren: Mark Beauregard and his wife, Tracy, of Holden, Maine, and their daughters: Lindsay and Danielle; Jeff Beauregard and his wife, Ragan, of Eustis, Maine, and their sons: Matthew, Christian, Patrick and his wife, Calla, and great-granddaughter Vera; and daughter Michelle Ringgenberg, her husband, Dirk, and their son Hunter of Lansing, Kansas. He is also survived by sister-in-law Colleen Beauregard; brother-in-law Raymond Fluet and his wife, Gaêtane; sister-in-law Collette and her husband, Ed Desautels; sister-in-law Anita and her husband, Ron MacKay, and several nieces and nephews and their families who so enjoyed Moe’s company.

Maurice was predeceased by his parents, Norbert and Eleonore Beauregard; and brother Roger Beaureagard.

If friends desire memorial contributions in Maurice’s name may be made to: the Haskell Free Library, 93 Caswell Avenue, Derby Line, Vermont 05830, or the Charlotte County Concert Band, P.O. Box 510158, Punta Gorda, Florida 33951, where Moe was a volunteer host for many enjoyable years. A celebration of life will be held on June 28 at St. Edward’s Church in Derby Line.