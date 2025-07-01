Obituaries 7.2.2025

Gloria Blanche White

Gloria Blanche White began the next chapter of life on June 3, 2025; after dying and departing this realm peacefully in Greensboro Bend, in the loving care of her daughter and niece.

She was born on January 8, 1938, into the family of Ethel Olive (Paul) and Edson Basford, one of ten brothers and sisters born during the heart of the Great Depression. It’s safe to assume there were a slew of hand-me-downs and shared resources in the Basford household… good thing hard times make strong people.

Gloria married the love of her life, Irwin (Sonny) Alton White Jr., on July 14, 1957, in Greensboro. They resided at the Rocking Rock Farm in Greensboro for many years. They raised two children together in Orleans, with Sonny working at the mill and Gloria dealing Tupperware throughout the Northeast Kingdom. She even worked at Ethan Allen in Orleans alongside her husband for several years, creating a lasting, beautiful memory of them walking to work together each morning.

In 1998, Gloria and Sonny fulfilled a lifelong dream to own their own business, by purchasing Gram and Gramp’s Snack Bar in Hardwick. It was the highlight of their retirement, and they ran the restaurant together until 2005.

Gloria was a diehard Celtics fan, an avid puzzler, yard sale attendee, and a berry picker extraordinaire, regularly picking berries at her niece Brenda’s home in Greensboro Bend. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers and all things Tupperware, and she was possibly the best caretaker a cat could have.

She never missed a holiday or a birthday, sending a card out to arrive just in time, year after year. She also made candy every Christmas and delivered it in person to area businesses, friends, and family. She was a simple, yet tough little lady, with a will as strong as a thousand hummingbirds. She will be deeply missed but forever treasured as a wonderful mother, beloved aunt, and granny.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, eight siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

She leaves behind a sister: Lorraine Gilfillan of Nashua, New Hampshire, her daughter: Phyllis Crawford of Wilmington, son: Michael White of Midland, Texas, four grandchildren: Baylee and Jayden Crawford of Wilmington, and Kevin and Michael White of Midland, her wonderful friend Mary Piper and beloved cat Callie, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donations in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society, Healthwell Foundation, and Justice for Dogs.

“Special thanks to niece Donna Rae, Caledonia Hospice, Doc Abby, Mary Piper, Frank and Ginette, and Frank and Brenda for watching over her and allowing her to remain at home. God bless you all.” A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 1 p.m. at her home, 1452 The Bend Road, Greensboro Bend, Vermont.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Catherine Wasklewicz

Catherine Margaret Wasklewicz, 82, a dedicated teacher at Brownington Central School for 30 years, died December 13, 2024, surrounded by her family. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Catherine was known affectionately as “Mrs. W.” by generations of students and was passionate about education and fostering a love of reading in every child who entered her classroom.

Catherine attended Castleton State College in Vermont, where she met her late husband, Paul Wasklewicz. In 1979, they made their home in Westmore, overlooking the lake, where Catherine dedicated her life to education and community service.

For three decades, Catherine taught at Brownington Central School with a gift for understanding each child’s needs and making learning come alive. Her exceptional dedication was recognized in 1986 when she was honored as one of Vermont’s outstanding educators, receiving the University of Vermont Outstanding Educator Award for her commitment to literacy and student growth. Former students would seek her out years later around town to share a hug and tell her how she had touched their lives. She created after-school and summer reading programs that sparked a lifelong love of books in countless local children, while working tirelessly to enhance Brownington’s library resources.

Beyond the classroom, Catherine shared her love of Lake Willoughby by teaching swimming during summers, believing that learning extended far beyond school walls. Her faith as a devoted Catholic guided her service to others, she regularly attended Mass at St. Theresa in Orleans and St. Paul’s in Barton, where she served as a lector, bringing the same care to her spiritual community that she showed her students.

Catherine is survived by her children: Thad Wasklewicz and his wife, Allison, with grandchildren Keenan and Rune; Andy Wasklewicz and his wife, Emily; and Alicia Wasklewicz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wasklewicz, her father, Jesse Edward Dwire, her mother, Catherine Shea, and her brother Jesse “Jack” Edward Dwire.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Barton, followed by a graveside ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the town of Westmore Cemetery and a gathering at noon at the Westmore Community Hall. All are welcome to attend these services to honor Catherine’s memory and her contributions to the community.

Marion Jean (Robbins) Bates

Marion Jean Bates, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, died on June 22, 2025, at the age of 91 after a brief illness. Born on October 3, 1933, to Guy and Luella Robbins; she was a bright spirit, a gentle soul, and a peacemaker who always saw the best in everyone.

Marion graduated from Derby Academy and was married for 50 years to the love of her life, Philip Bates. Together they raised three daughters and a son. For years, she worked alongside her husband on the family dairy farm. Despite the challenges of farming, she took joy in making every day the best and appreciating the small things in life. She was happiest surrounded by family and loved when her nieces and nephews would spend time at the farm in the summer. With Marion, no meal was complete until everyone had dessert, and she was famous for making doughnuts and iced tea with fresh lemons.

After their youngest left for college, Marion and Phil relocated to Twin Oaks Park in Bradenton, Florida, to be close to Phil’s sister Priscilla Belway. This was quite a change from her life on the farm, but soon the neighbors became extended family, and she found community singing and line dancing. She also worked to become a valued receptionist at the Shores retirement community, where she was employed full-time until her eightieth birthday. Marion took immense pride in her work forming deep bonds with the residents she served. Her smile, kindness, and positive spirit earned her the award of employee of the year.

After the death of her husband in 2003, she made the decision to stay in Florida due to the full life she had built there; and she enjoyed adventures with her best friend Pat Collins for many years. Her family made frequent visits throughout the year and her daughter Nancy would stay for weeks over the summer when she was off from work. They loved their times at the beach searching for sand dollars.

After her son Chris retired from farming, he and his wife, Jeanne, moved in with Marion for a fresh start. Marion treasured the time reconnecting with Chris and their nights out playing bingo. As Marion aged, Jeanne helped care for her, managing doctors’ visits and medications. This was no small feat as Marion truly hated medical appointments! Up until the day of her death, she generally denied having any health issues and would argue that the doctors were clearly mistaken.

With the loss of both her son in 2023 and her daughter-in-law in 2024, she relocated to be closer to her family in Vermont and Connecticut. The last few months in New England were filled with laughter, small adventures, and the simple joys of being together. If the car was going, she wanted to go — her curiosity and zest for life never faded. She looked forward to regular phone calls from her grandson Tyler Smith and took pride in her ability to remember and share all the family news.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughters: Laurie (Tom) Wood and Kimberly (John) Corey; daughter-in-law Jill Gosselin; son-in-law Rodney Pray; grandchildren: Jennifer (Joshua) Moffat, Jeremy Bates, Tyler (Jaime) Smith, Shannon (Max) Beal, Brittney Pray, Dustin (Jennifer) Pray, and Bryan and Adam Fontaine; sisters-in-law: Bertha (“Tootie”) and Beverly Robbins; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Bates; daughter Nancy, and son-in-law McDonnell “Mac” Smith; son Christopher and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Bates; parents, Guy and Luella Robbins; two brothers: Milton and Stanley Robbins; sister Frances and husband, Gardner Taylor; sister Ruth and husband, Joe Marsh; sister-in-law Priscilla and husband, Ted Belway; and close family friend Patricia Collins.

There will be a celebration of life scheduled for Sunday, August 3, at the East Side Restaurant in Newport, with the time to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering the gift of kindness to someone in Marion’s honor. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Death Notices

Arlene Hobbs

Arlene Hobbs, 94, of Glover, died on June 25, 2025. Full obituary to follow.

Elizabeth “Betty” MacDonald

Elizabeth “Betty” MacDonald, mother of Rebecca and Richard MacDonald, died June 11, 2025, at the age of 102. Inurnment will be private, at her request.