Obituaries 6.18.2025

Dale Phillip Smith

Dale Phillip Smith, a Vermont native and Florida resident, died on May 14, 2025, at the age of 75.

Mr. Smith was born in Newport on May 20, 1949, and grew up in Barton, graduating from Barton Academy in 1967. He then studied communications at the Cambridge School of Business and Broadcasting in Massachusetts before returning to Vermont to start his professional career first in Newport in newspaper and radio, and later in Burlington in radio, television, and public relations. Mr. Smith continued his professional endeavors in Alexandria, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., before retiring to New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter Shelley Hanerfeld and son Sean Smith, his sisters Sharon Adams and Carol Racine, and niece Emily Marlow. He is predeceased by his father, Wayland Smith, and mother, Shirley Webster.

Mr. Smith will be buried in Barton next to his mother and grandparents.

Emerentienne T. Meunier

Emerentienne T. Meunier, also known as Amy, 93, of Newport, died peacefully on May 16, 2025, at Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor, following a period of declining health.

Born in Upton, Quebec, Canada, on June 30, 1931, she was the daughter of Henry and Desneiges Pare, who resided in Magog, Quebec, Canada. She is survived by her beloved siblings: Adeline, Fernand, and Laurie.

She was a dedicated homemaker known for her impeccable cleaning skills and her warm, nurturing heart. While raising her own family, she also lovingly cared for the children of friends, offering a safe and happy place for them until they were ready to start school. During her years in West Palm Beach, Florida, she also worked cleaning homes, until she retired in Florida.

Amy’s life was grounded in devotion — to her faith, her family, and especially to children, whom she loved deeply. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the comforting sense of someone who truly cared.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 73 years, Omer Gerard Meunier. He died February 2, 2016.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Jacqueline Lamoureux and her husband, Guy, of Newport; son Benoit Meunier and his wife, Gail, of Derby; son Richard Meunier and his wife, Judy, of Hartland; son Normand Meunier and his wife, Peggy, of Lake Placid, Florida; daughter Linda Branscum and husband, Jerald, of Goffstown, New Hampshire; her cherished grandchildren: Tanya, Crystel, Jason, David, Monica, Jonathan, JD, Ashley, Nathan, Eric, and Brett, and by her 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her great pride and joy. Amy’s love and kindness will be remembered and treasured always.

Services are Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Edward Catholic Church, 59 Elm Street, Derby Line.

Burial will take place at St. Edwards Cemetery, Derby Line, for both Amy and Omer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Cedar Hill. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert “Bob” John Lanoue

Robert “Bob” John Lanoue, 78, of Brattleboro, died peacefully at his home on June 2, 2025. He was born on June 27, 1946, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to John Lanoue and Lucy Biscone Lanoue. His family moved to Orleans where he spent his youth and graduated from Orleans High School in 1964.

Bob proudly served in the United States Navy from June 1964 to June 1966 in the Pacific and the Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam. He was a cook aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Stickell. After his military service, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America as a chef in 1969. A chef at several restaurants in New England, Bob discovered his love of French and Italian cuisine. Meanwhile, career centers were opening to teach skilled trades throughout Vermont. Bob returned to his home state in 1971 where he dedicated 30 years to teaching culinary arts at the Windham Regional Career Center. As a teacher, “Chef Lanoue” made a lasting impact on countless students — many of whom credit him with shaping their careers and inspiring their lives in general.

He left his mark on the Brattleboro community with the “Cordon Bleu Room” (and later the “Hideaway”) Restaurant at the Career Center. Students brought dates and townspeople enjoyed professionally prepared entrées served by polite young men and women, often transformed from their more rebellious ways. He was honored to be a “chef instructor of the year” for Vermont along with articles about his program in Country Journal magazine and the Reader’s Digest. He is also fondly remembered as “Coach Lanoue” by many Brattleboro Union High School girls’ varsity soccer alumni.

Bob was a dedicated member of the Brattleboro Elks Lodge 1499 for 53 years. He rarely missed lending his talents to Elks’ “Friday Night Supper,” “Hoop Shoot,” and “Drug Awareness.” He was honored to receive the Elk of the Year award in 1989. For many years, he dedicated Christmas morning to volunteering at Charlie Slate’s free breakfast for anyone looking to share a meal with others.

On August 9, 1975, Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Lent, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter Heather Lanoue Cutler and her husband, Lance, and grandchildren Ava and Harper Cutler. In addition, he leaves a niece and nephew: Lori Anne Ouellette and Steve Wing. Also, Nancy’s niece Caroline Garbett, to whom he has been close for most of her life. He was predeceased by his sister Florence Lanoue Wing, his father, John Paul Lanoue, stepmother, Jean Lanoue, and his dear aunt Irene Lanoue.

Bob will be remembered for his generous spirit, dry wit, steadfast loyalty, and his deep love for his family and friends. Whether in the kitchen, the classroom, or at home, he was always ready to lend a hand, share a story, or serve up a hearty meal. His influence continues to live on in the many students whose lives he touched with patience, guidance, and encouragement. The family would like to thank the Hospice care team from Bayada Home Health Care for their skillful care. Efficient, nurturing homemaker service was provided by Live Well Home Care, thanks to the Veterans Administration.

Friends, former students and neighbors are invited to share remembrances at an open house on Bob’s birthday, Friday, June 27, at his home, 25 Laurel Street, Brattleboro, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 28, at Saint Theresa Cemetery, 50 Tanguay Lane, Barton, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bob to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, online at vabvi.org, or donate to American Legion Post 5 Baseball. Mail checks to 120 Hinesburg Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301, or digitally with Venmo to @Eric-Libardoni-1.

To share a memory or offer condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Marguerite Histed

It is with great sorrow that her family announces the death of L. Marguerite Histed, 96, of Glover who died on May 29, 2025, at Baptist Health Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 12, 1928, to Thomas and Lela (Grennis) DeLaney who both predeceased her.

Marguerite was predeceased by the love of her life, Jarvis “Jay” H. Histed Jr., whom she met while they were both attending Michigan State University. Following graduation, they were married on October 14, 1950, at St. Timothy Episcopal Church. Jay died on March 15, 1956.

Later, Marguerite earned a master’s degree in library science from Wayne State University in Detroit, where she was able to pursue her immense love of reading and books. At her death, she had read and accumulated almost 10,000 volumes and was always an active reader before contracting macular degeneration during her last years.

Marguerite’s father found a farm on Still Hill (the Hill) in Glover, bringing Marguerite and her children to the area in 1963 which would become her home for the next 62 years. She was a faithful member of the Glover Community Church where she served as the superintendent of the Sunday school for many years.

Always known for her love of animals, she purchased her first Morgan mare shortly after her move to Vermont, and would eventually have an active horse farm, participating in many regional horse shows and offering trail rides. Upon the establishment of her horse business, she would meet Ed and Arlene Hobbs and begin a 60-year close friendship bringing the Hobbs and Histed families together, sharing a love of horses and labrador retrievers.

Marguerite taught at Barton Graded School where she established the first school library and served as the school librarian, along with her teaching duties, until her retirement in 1977. She then served the town of Glover as a lister and town clerk/treasurer before retiring to spend time with her family. For her eightieth birthday, her daughter’s family treated her to a Caribbean cruise where her grandson Tom took her parasailing!

Marguerite is survived by her two children: Karen (Histed) Hoff of Apalachicola, Florida, and Jarvis H. Histed III of Birmingham. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kathryn LeGrand (Histed) Hays of Kimberly, Alabama; Jarvis H. Histed IV of Allen, Texas; Joseph G. Hoff III of Peachtree City, Georgia; and Thomas D. Hoff of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren: Abby, Caroline, Charlotte, Eleanor, Emma, JP, Oliver, and Wyatt.

Marguerite remains will be interned next to her parents in Grand Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. The family requests donations in Marguerite Histed’s name be made to: Glover Community Church, care of Roland Woodard, P.O. Box 198, Glover, Vermont 05839.

“Rest in peace Mom, Grammy, and Great-Grandma. You will be deeply missed and forever cherished.”

Rita Fortin

Rita Carolyn Fortin, 83, formerly of Derby, died on June 8, 2025, at the Canterbury Inn where she resided for the past year and a half. She was born on February 5, 1942, in Newport, to the late Ivan and Dorothy (Maxwell) Gray.

Her loved ones have lost a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed reading, her exercise group with her friends in Derby, gardening, and sugaring with her late husband. She also helped with serving and preparing meals for the senior meals site. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with all her family at Seymour Lake each summer, family reunions, and holiday gatherings. She was always known for bringing her delicious whoopie pies to all the family events. She leaves behind her cherished coffee cup friends and all her new friends that she enjoyed at the Canterbury Inn where she was loved and so well taken care of.

Rita was a graduate of Derby Academy, class of 1960. She worked as a licensed nursing assistant at both Derby Green and Michaud Manor.

She is survived by her daughters: Terri Hunter and husband, Christopher; Holly Whitehead and husband, Jeff; Christine Amyot and husband, Kevin; grandchildren: Cameron Whitehead and wife, Natasha; Dustin Hunter, Joshua Hunter, Caitlyn Hunter, Tyler Amyot, Connor Whitehead, and Hannah Amyot; great-grandchildren: Eva, Remy, and Rory Whitehead; sisters: Joyce Grout and Ben, and Jo Lewis. She is also survived by her very special stepdaughter Rachel Twofoot, stepson Bob Fortin, as well as other stepchildren and special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Douglas Fuller; husbands, Donald Fuller and Viateur Fortin, and special brother-in-law Rob Lewis.

Funeral services took place on Saturday, June 14, with interment at North Troy Village Cemetery. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Rita’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice, Canterbury Inn, or a local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Steven Deuso

It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Steven “Becky” W. Deuso announces his death on June 11, 2025, with his loving wife and girls by his side at his home in Eden. Steven died after a hard-fought battle with heart disease.

Steve was born to Harold and Olive (Donna) Deuso in Richford on October 27, 1947.

He graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1966. Two months after graduation, he married the love of his life, Darlene (Allen), on August 5, 1966. Together, they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Steve and Darlene enjoyed traveling to NASCAR races, camping, four-wheeling, and snow machining. He had a love for bowling and playing horseshoes where he made life-long friends, Smokey, Bo, and Kevin who he cherished like family.

Steve worked many jobs until he found his calling and started doing body work out of his single bay garage at his home. He quickly made a name for himself and founded Eden Auto Sales and Auto Body in a new shop on his property. He later built the shop of his dreams on Route 100 in Eden where he bought, rebuilt, and sold cars. After retirement, Steve moved back to his home shop and continued to keep busy. He was a man who was always working and making a beautiful future for himself and his family. He was most proud when he finished rebuilding his ’66 GMC step side pickup.

Steve leaves behind his wife, Darlene Deuso; his girls: Stacy, and Heather (Gordy); two grandchildren: Kisiah (Levi) Dolan and Trey (Amber) Cote; three great-granddaughters: Kinsley Cote, Millie Cote, and Briar Quinn Dolan; brother-in-law Roger (Dee) Allen; several nieces and nephews, especially George who was more like a brother than a nephew; his life-long friend Robert Tanner Sr.; and his faithful companion Landon. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Olive Deuso; brothers: John and Roger; sister Jennie; and brother- and sisters-in-law: Earl Allen, Nancy Baker, and Pauline Marston.

In keeping with Steve’s wishes, there will be no services for him.

For those who wish, contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, Vermont 05680.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.

Richard William Davis

Richard William Davis, age 77, died Sunday, May 18, 2025, at his home in Albany. Richard was born February 25, 1948, at the Brightlook Hospital in St. Johnsbury, the second son of the late Dr. Everett L. Davis and Isabelle Farrar Davis.

Richard attended kindergarten at the Newport Eastside School, then at Baker School in Brookline, Massachusetts, and then returned to Newport when his family settled there to attend the Newport City Graded School. He attended secondary school at the Sterling School in Craftsbury. After graduating from Sterling, Richard attended Vermont Technical College and majored in electrical engineering. Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) and during his four years of service, he was assigned to Randolph Field Air Force Base in Texas; Shepherd Air Force Base in Texas; Plattsburgh Air Force Base in New York; Utapaou Air Force Base in Thailand; and Loring Air Force Base in Maine. His decorations and awards included the National Defense Service Medal, VSM/IBSS, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and AFM 900-3.

After his separation from the USAF, Richard resided at the Lake Hosmer Family Farm in Albany. During this time, he worked in farming, carpentry, and masonry. Richard then worked for three years in electrical wiring and appliance sales and service. Richard became certified and registered in the profession of locksmithing, holding memberships in the Associated Locksmiths of America and the Green Mountain Locksmiths association. He was employed by Total Security Inc. of Irasburg for several years. In 2004, Richard then became an employee of Butler’s Bus Service and drove the school bus for the Albany school system until his death. Richard was a dedicated bus driver over his last 20 years of service — rarely ever missing a day of work. Richard was a member of the Hardwick American Legion, was a Silver Arrow Scout in Boy Scouts of America and a Boy Scout leader for the troops located in Eden. He also was a member of the Newport Post 798 VFW.

Family was extremely important to Richard. He enjoyed many special times with his immediate and extended family and friends at Great Hosmer Pond in Albany. Richard loved spending time swimming, fishing, and boating with his nephews and great-nephews. Richard never wanted for material things and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: a good steak on the fire, his favorite drink in his favorite plastic cup, and an evening ride on his four-wheeler through the field on the family farm. On summer evenings, you would often find Richard at his well-loved picnic table at the lake or parked in his favorite spot in the corner of the field so he could capture the last ray of sunshine as the sun dipped below the horizon. The outdoors are where Richard found the most peace and happiness. Stopping for a moment and enjoying nature’s simple beauty should be something everyone strives to do each day. This lesson will be Richard’s legacy to all.

Richard is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Davis of Albany; his niece Jessica Trevits (Adam) of Albany; nephews: Jonathan Davis (Lindsay) of Albany, Jared Davis (Tracy) of Albany, Ethan Davis (Lindsay) of Albany; and his beloved great-nephews: Connor and Nicholas Trevits of Albany, Asa and Eli Davis of Albany, and Murphy Davis of Albany. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Everett L. Davis and Isabelle Farrar Davis, his brothers Terrence L. Davis and his wife, Jane Chouinard Davis, and Blaine G. Davis of Albany.

Arrangements will be handled by A.W. Rich Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Albany Village Cemetery on July 12.

COMMITTALS

Raymond Fairbrother

Committal service for Raymond Fairbrother will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans, with full military honors.

Daniel Ross

Committal services for Daniel Ross will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Therese Stone

A graveside service for Therese Stone will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Westlook Cemetery in Glover with Reverend Joan Vincent officiating.

DEATH NOTICE

Bernard E. Peters

Bernard E. Peters, 79, of Irasburg, died on June 13, 2025, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Albany Village Cemetery.