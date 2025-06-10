Obituaries 6.11.2025

David Stanley Urie

David Stanley Urie, 79, of Newport, died in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on May 31, 2025. He was born in Newport to Vivian (Hammond) Urie and Clarence David Urie on May 4, 1946. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21, VFW Post 798, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

In 1964, he graduated from Barton Academy and entered the U.S. Army, where he served 30 months in Germany. A highlight of his time in Europe was traveling to Paris, France, to meet up with his sister Gail, who was also serving in the Army overseas.

Upon completion of his military service, David returned to Vermont and worked for the Vermont State Highway Department for 30 years. Following his state retirement, he spent 5 years working for Pike Industries and 15 years driving the school bus for North Country Union High School. In addition, he spent many weekends over the years driving a milk truck for Urie trucking, W.M. Holdman’s, and McDermott’s.

David, or Dave to his friends, never knew a stranger. He was loved by many and made numerous friends over the years. He would speak to anyone and enjoyed meeting new people and hearing their stories. He was so happy to reunite two years ago with two Army buddies he hadn’t seen in 53 years. It was like old times for them.

David loved to putter and was often found tinkering on his truck, motorcycle, or tractor. No surface was safe if a can of paint was lying around. One of his greatest joys came from working with his John Deere tractor — either mowing lawns or helping friends and neighbors with their projects. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Janice, and spending a couple of winter months in Florida.

David was especially proud of his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed road trips with his daughter Heather and loved spending time with his son Peter riding motorcycles and going to camp. Even more he loved spending time with his grandson Oliver. They were a dynamic team together, he relished in those moments. An avid animal lover his whole life, David loved his grand-dogs and regularly requested their visits.

Over the years, David struggled with various health issues. Not one to complain, many were unaware that he underwent a kidney transplant in 2008 and fought esophageal cancer in 2021.

David is survived by his loving wife, Janice, and their children: Heather (Will) and grandson Oliver; and Peter (Shawntel and children). He is also survived by his twin sister Gail, brothers: Stephen and Gary (Donna), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Vivian Urie, and in-laws John and Bernice Campbell.

There will be a celebration of life in late August with internment at the Lake Road cemetery in Newport Center. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or Living Waters Hospice House, P.O. Box 245, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Gary L. Paris

Gary L. Paris, 67, died at home in Lyndon Center on February 1, 2025, from complications of diabetes.

Gary was born on May 18, 1957, in St. Johnsbury, the son of Lanny Paris and Beverly (Cleary) Paris. He was educated in Lyndon and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1975. He worked at Northeast Tool. He also worked at the Packing House Lounge with his great friends Otis, Linda, and Norman. His work continued at Lyndon Center Cemetery and Fenton Chester Arena. He took great pride in his work at both places. He really enjoyed the many kids at the rink and watching them grow up from childhood through high school.

His joy in life was spending summers at the family camp for many years at Shadow Lake in Glover. He especially loved doing the fireworks shows on the Fourth of July. He built a food booth and became famous for his fabulous hand cut french fries. When that became too much, he decided to start to make maple drinks to sell at events around the state with his partner, Shawna. The business grew to include Vermont maple popcorn and was very successful, for which he was very proud.

Gary is survived by his loving father, Lanny; his sister Rhonda; his longtime friend and partner, Shawna Wilkerson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones may make a donation to Kingdom Animal Shelter or to a charity of their choice.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 10, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery, with Robert Little officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at CaledoniaLifeServices.com.

Edward “Ed” Hartman Jr.

Edward “Ed” Mathew Hartman Jr., also known as Fast Eddy, #38A, and JS Puck, of Derby Line, peacefully died with a heart full of love, a mind full of stories, and — no doubt — a to-do list he still thought he could finish.

Born on April 2, 1948, Ed grew up in Berlin with his parents, Dorothy and Edward Sr., and his sisters: Kathy Pelletier (Charlie), Pat Hartman (Chet Brownell), and Chris Hartman. Taught by his father, Ed became a skilled builder and master carpenter. Together, they constructed many homes in the Montpelier area. In addition to carpentry, he was a savvy car mechanic who spent his early years rebuilding $20 cars — a talent he continued to use for decades to keep the family fleet running. Spray painting his teenager’s car matte white in the front yard was the only time his auto repair skills were not so appreciated.

Ed earned a bachelor of arts from the University of Vermont in 1970 and a master of education from Lyndon State College. He worked at Northeast Kingdom Human Services before becoming the beloved guidance counselor at Derby Elementary School. There, he built birdhouses, picnic tables, and storage sheds with students —not just as projects, but as therapy. His calm presence, steady advice, storytelling, and country music made a lasting impact on generations of children.

In his younger years, Ed tore around Thunder Road and Riverside Speedway in Groveton racing stock cars. He proudly won the very first demolition derby at the Barton Fair in front of 6,000 fans. A Harley-Davidson enthusiast, Ed even renovated the house so one of his bikes could live indoors with him.

He never missed a game his kids played, no matter the distance, and was proud to be named, “Falcon Fan of the Year.” A dedicated fisherman, he spent countless summer days on Lake Memphremagog with his children, always hoping for the next big catch.

But hockey was Ed’s greatest sports’ love. He spent years at rinks across Vermont and Canada with Jalali and then Emile, including many summers at Andrews Hockey Camp in Prince Edward Island, Canada. He believed hockey could unite the world. Though a lifelong Habs fan, Ed eventually (and reluctantly) shifted allegiances when Emile began working for the Carolina Hurricanes — though he kept a Canadiens sticker on his red GMC truck for years.

He knew the lyrics to every song he’d ever heard and loved showing off on long road trips in overloaded vehicles packed with kids, camping gear, and tools for the inevitable breakdown. There was truly nothing “Mr. Fix-It” couldn’t fix. His motto might have been “function over form” — it wasn’t always pretty, but it was always sturdy.

Above all else, Ed loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and his five children: Radiance Vafai (husband, Shahin; grandchildren: Munir, Bashir, and Nabil), Jalali, Anna Dyer (husband, Kelly; grandchildren: Brooke, Sasha, and Celia), Julia Sumner (husband, Tom; grandchildren: Hadrian, Pharah, and Niri), and Emile.

Donations may be made in Ed’s honor to the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line or to a charity of one’s choice. Or, in true Ed fashion, honor him by sharing a Mountain Dew (Code Red, of course,) telling a great story, or finally tackling that project you’ve been putting off.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the Derby Line Cemetery on Baxter Avenue, followed by an ice cream social for all family and friends at the Derby Line Town Hall.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lawrence Norman Davis

Lawrence Norman Davis died peacefully on May 14, 2025, at the Palliative Care Unit in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. He was born to Irene Davis and Norman Goodsell on February 6, 1952, in Sherbrook, Quebec. He was the third sibling of seven. He had lived his life in the Eastern Townships, Quebec.

He went to Alexander Galt School in Lennoxville, Quebec. He excelled on the football field and subsequently was offered incentives to continue his education. He did not accept the offers, but rather, made the choice to follow his love for music. At the age of 21, he was given his first fiddle by his father. Both his father and grandfather played the fiddle. He then inherited his second fiddle from his father that he used until his death. This fiddle was more than 140 years of age and was played by his grandfather as well as his father and other relatives. Larry was self-taught with the banjo and guitar, as well as the violin, and over the years became a well-known and sought after musician. For many years, he was a member of Lydon Sheldon Dance band.

Lawrence gave freely, using his talent to assist organizations to raise necessary funds. He played at schools to support their music programs, at the OEVNA and Hospice to raise money to provide services to those without insurance, to bring cheer at the local nursing homes and meals sites, at funerals and at graduations, and at special facilities that provided services to mentally challenged individuals. He thoroughly enjoyed competing in fiddle contests around the state and one would often find him in the winner’s circle. His compassion for those in hospice services is noted by his willingness to make home visits to those that were comforted by music. In addition, he was a music teacher and worked with the young and old alike. It brought him great joy when he could present one of his students to play a tune at a gathering. He received two awards from the VNA and Hospice for his outstanding contributions to the communities served by the agency. Lawrence worked for many years with his grandfather in building construction and moved structures by horses in addition to construction.

Lawrence loved his God and strived to live as a good Christian man. His knowledge of the Bible was remarkable, and he enjoyed sharing scriptures with others. He loved his family, his friends, and his community. He was dedicated and loyal to those in his “fold.” He, with joy, provided loving care for his mother. They shared their lives together for many years. Irene was a faithful participant at many of the venues where Lawrence shared his musical talents. He had a marvelous sense of humor and loved to hear jokes, as well as to share his with others. A good one was shared several times. He was a “caregiver” and especially loved the old ones. He played at the area nursing homes and would always take time to talk with the residents — knowing many of them by name.

In 2017, he met the love of his life: Heather Dowland. They enjoyed the time they had together traveling back roads, enjoying good food, teaching Heather how to play the violin, and sitting at “the cottage” by the lake, enjoying the quietness of the lake and the sounds of nature. He found new joy in the rides he and Heather took with their 6×6. He loved hockey and was a strong supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Recently, they adopted a dog, named him Cooper, and he became a member of the family. They were active members of the Holland community and organized a large event to raise funds for the Holland Community Center, as well as supporting musical events at various venues. They were a dedicated and loving couple who bettered the lives of others they touched. Heather remained at his side during the difficult last days of his life. He called out to her for strength. He told all that would listen that Heather was his angel. He loved and enjoyed time with his partner’s family and loved his second “mom” Katie. He enjoyed planning and holding yard sales with her. A recent statement made by a member of the Vermont Fiddlers Association noted that, “Lawrence was a man of great energy and one that demonstrated good will towards all.”

Lawrence is survived by his beloved Heather, his sisters: Betty Jean and husband, Michael Boissy, of Connecticut; Therese Davis of Sherbrooke, Quebec; Dyan Davis and partner, James Carter, of Stanstead, Quebec; and brothers: Doug Davis and wife, Linda, of Fitch Bay, Quebec; and Randy Davis and wife, Valarie, of Stanstead; and by many wonderful nieces and nephews left behind.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Greg Davis of Ontario, Canada. There are no calling hours.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at the Holland Community Church in Holland. A reception will be held immediately following the service. All are welcome. Interment will be held at the Crystal Lake Cemetery, Fairfax Street, Stanstead, Quebec at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to For The Love of Dogs Vermont, Box 112, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673 or to the Holland Community Church, 1253 Mead Hill Road, Derby, Vermont 05829 to replace a stained-glass window for the church he so loved.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Palliative Unit of the Hotel Dieu Hospital in Sherbrooke for the wonderful care provided; to Reverends Martin and Daniels for support to the family members; to family members for the care of Cooper; to the Warners, who made numerous trips to sit with Lawrence and to provide special “goodies,” and for the transport of their musical instruments for those last songs played with his participation; and to all of friends who provided support in a myriad of ways.

Clyde Clifton Cassidy Jr.

It is with deep sadness that his family announces the death of Clyde Clifton Cassidy Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, and devoted public servant, who left this world on May 28, 2025, at the age of 100. Born on January 31, 1925, in Barton, Clyde lived a life marked by resilience, courage, and a dedication to serving others.

Clyde’s early years were shaped by the trials of World War II, where he bravely endured harsh conditions as a prisoner of war. Captured during the conflict in South Italy, he participated in forced marches with 1,700 fellow POWs, enduring grueling days of exhausting travel with minimal provisions. His extraordinary strength and spirit saw him through 70 relentless days until liberation on May 3, 1945. Clyde’s experiences during the war instilled in him a profound appreciation for freedom and the value of community.

After returning home, Clyde had a fulfilling career for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, where he was known for his fairness and dedication to the public. He earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and citizens alike.

Clyde is survived by his loving family, including his daughter Maureen Cassidy of Calais; his son Dennis Cassidy, and daughter-in-law Linda Cassidy of Middlebury; and his cherished granddaughter Kalen Meissner. They will remember him for his unwavering love, and remarkable stories of resilience. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Cassidy, on January 21, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Clyde’s memory to a local veterans’ organization, reflecting his enduring commitment to those who served.

Clyde Clifton Cassidy Jr.’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched, reminding all of the strength of the human spirit and the importance of compassion and community. May he rest in peace.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.

Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.

Nelson Romeo Beaudry

Nelson Romeo Beaudry, 63, of Albany, died on June 4, 2025, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation. Nelson was born on December 16, 1961, in Newport.

He was a gentle spirit who lived a quiet life. He is survived by his brother Phillip Beaudry and wife, Connie; his sisters: Yvette Beaudry and Doreen Beaudry; and various nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Romeo and Irene Beaudry, his brothers: Theodore (Pete) Lathe, and Leo Beaudry, and sister Rachel Beaudry.

A small memorial service will be held at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on Saturday, June 14, at 6 p.m.

DEATH NOTICES

Marc G. Laurencelle

Marc G. Laurencelle, 78, of St. Johnsbury, died on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Jack Byrne Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Marc was born in St. Johnsbury on May 6, 1947, to the late Henry and Marie-Ange (Renaud) Laurencelle. There will be no services at this time.

Rita Fortin

Rita Fortin, formerly of Holland, died in St. Johnsbury on June 8, 2025. Friends may call from noon until the hour of the funeral at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at North Troy Village Cemetery.

COMMITTALS

Arthur James McIntyre

A graveside service for Arthur James McIntyre will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 13, at Derby Center Cemetery with full military honors.

Dale Bowen

A graveside service for Dale Bowen will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston.

Alden and Marilyn Blanchard

A graveside service for Alden and Marilyn Blanchard will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Yvonne Robillard

Funeral services for Yvonne Robillard will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.