Obituaries 6.25.2025

Bernard Peters

Bernard has set his chainsaw down one final time and is at rest. He died quietly on the night of Friday, June 13, at the age of 79.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruby; their six children: Randy and his wife, Donna Peters; Cindy and her husband, Chad Lacoss; Trinity and her husband, Bob Burgess; Mandy Peters, Sherry Peters, and Bernie Peters; six grandchildren: Adam Parker, Carl and Chris Lacoss, Josh Burgess, Kaiser Peters and Mya Peters; three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Jorden, and Arizona Lacoss; also by his brothers Donald and Jerry, as well as his sister Jane. He was predeceased by his grandson Nick Young.

Bernard spent four and a half years in the Army National Guard, worked as a carpenter for a few years, then settled in at the Vermont Agency of Transportation for 35 years. He worked in the woods, his true passion, up until just a few weeks before his passing. For fun he became a professional arm wrestler, taking third place in the world competition in 1991, and a lumberjacker, placing in several competitions.

Calling hours will be at Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home on Darling Hill Road in Derby on June 26 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will be at the Albany Village Cemetery on June 28 at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jeanette Pare

Jeanette (Waterhouse) Pare, 69, of Newport, died June 20, 2025, after a brief illness. Jeanette was born May 25, 1956, to Lillian Fay (Griggs) Waterhouse and Herman Waterhouse (deceased 1992). She grew up in Craftsbury on the family farm as the baby of the family, where she and her siblings Jimmy (Donna) Waterhouse and Cathy Cole and many extended family members, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins enjoyed all the changes of the seasons involved in farming: haying in the summer, wreath making in the fall, holiday parties in the winter, and sugaring in the spring.

In 1980, she married Anthony Pare (deceased 2019) and left the family farm to begin a new chapter. Together, they spent 23 years of marriage and raised three children: Philip (Monique), Kirk, and Monica (Bobby).

When she met her partner of over 15 years, John Kennison, her family grew to include his daughters: Jennifer (Jason), Stacey (Larry), and Jessica — whom she loved and cared for as her own.

She devoted her life to caring for others. She found her calling as a licensed nursing assistant where she worked for many years in local nursing homes, BelAire and Union House, comforting and caring for her patients. Her compassion went beyond her professional life, as she also found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren: Josie and Gwen, Hank and Harrison, Makenna and Tristan, Iris, and LJ.

Friends and family may come to call at Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, on Thursday, June 26, 6-8 p.m. A service will be held at the United Church of Craftsbury, 7 Church Lane, Craftsbury Common, on Friday, June 27, at 5 p.m. with the burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Living Waters Hospice House at livingwatershospicehouse.org.

Betsy Hampton

Sadly, Betsy Hitchings Hampton, 78, of Newport, died on June 12, 2025, after a cancer recurrence. Betsy lived a life filled with vitality, humor, and purpose, and she had a big impact on every person she met.

Betsy was born on October 23, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, to Frank and Jane Hitchings and grew up in East Aurora, New York, along with her brother Jim and many other close relatives. She met her husband, Brian, while attending the University of Tennessee, and they wed in December 1968. Then, they moved to northern Vermont, renovating a summer camp on Lake Memphremagog to create a beautiful home for their children: Ross and Tracy.

Despite having no business background, Betsy opened a popular Vermont gift store, Sweet Adaline’s, in the 1980s, which thrived on Newport’s Main Street for many years. She rescued countless animals, from cats and dogs to horses and geese, and was instrumental in creating the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans. She enjoyed singing in church choirs, delivering meals to residents, and of course cheering on her Buffalo Bills, win or lose. They usually lost.

If someone were to describe Betsy in one word, it would be “generous.” Even with simple things like sending out birthday cards to seemingly everyone she ever met, she was someone who spoke with her actions. Betsy didn’t wait for someone else to do it… she would figure out what needed to be done and did it herself.

Betsy was predeceased by her parents and brother. She is survived by her husband, Brian, her children: Ross (Susan) and Tracy (Steve), and her grandchildren: Kylie, Luke, and Reed Hampton, and Addie and Nate Birmingham.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.

Myron L. “Toby” Brainard

It is with hearts filled with grief, gratitude, and love that his family shares the news of the death of dad and husband Myron L. “Toby” Brainard, a well-known businessman and beloved member of the Derby community. He died peacefully, with family by his side, on June 12, 2025, at North Country Hospital.

On January 25, 1958, he married Dorothy Perkins, who survives him. Born on September 27, 1939, in Newport, to Carlton and Alice (Wood) Brainard, Toby graduated from Derby Academy in 1957 and began his career at the Newport Daily Express before owning and operating the Memphremagog Press, where many memories were made. Toby would often stop what he was doing to share stories with customers, creating lasting memories. He proudly and successfully ran this business for 40 years and was especially proud when he could turn the business over to his daughter Dawn to continue his legacy. He was known for his dedication to his family, customers, and the community. Upon retirement from the Memphremagog Press, Toby enjoyed various driving jobs. He delivered materials for Green Mountain Electric and worked for Kinney Drugs climbing many a stair and navigating bad weather, ensuring people received their medications even in his declining health. Additionally, he drove a school bus, often going out of his way to assist students. One of his favorite memories was driving a student who teased to be driven to her doorstep because of bad weather, even though he wasn’t supposed to.

Among his hobbies, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, telling stories, learning everything he possibly could from people he met, and watching sports on TV. He loved to read or hear stories and then educate the rest of his loved ones. He had a unique ability to make everyone he met feel special, whether through his stories, his warm demeanor, or his genuine interest in their lives.

Toby was a member of the Derby Lions Club, playing an instrumental role in organizing the Derby Fourth of July parade and fireworks alongside his brother Curt for many years. He was also a member and past Exalted Ruler of Newport Elks Club 2155.

He was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Brainard, of Derby; his children: Dawn Brainard and her husband, Tim Sykes, of Holland; Ricky Brainard and his wife, Donna, of Derby; Pam Brainard and her husband, Dennis Percy, of Derby; and Lindsay Brainard and his wife, Nikole, of Derby; by his grandchildren: Merranda Price; Heather Moulton and her husband, Adam; Tarin Price Pratte and her husband, Derek; Randi Lee Morse and her husband, Scott; Jeremy Brainard and his wife, Jen; Josh Brainard and his wife, Samm; Jordon Brainard and his partner, Katie; Maya Brainard; and Chase Brainard and his fiancée, Jewel Rendfrey; and by his great-grandchildren: Dawson, Connor, Zoe, Jonathan, Danyka, Quinn, Baylor, Averi, Austin, Xander, Jacob, and Jase. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Janice Bowen of West Charleston, and Margaret Perkins of Island Pond; brother-in-law Blaine Perkins and his wife, Norma, of West Charleston; by his beloved dog Murray and cat Payne, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; parents-in-law Ralph and Mabel Perkins; his siblings and their spouses: Phyllis Buchanan and Hugh; Thelma Bly and Ed; Jeannette Goss and Wayne; Carlton (Bill) Brainard Jr.; and Curtis Brainard and Betty; as well as his brothers-in-law Gerald Perkins and Wayne Bowen.

His legacy lives on in the values, beliefs, and life lessons he instilled in his loved ones and in the Memphremagog Press.

A celebration of life will be held at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport on July 20 at 1 p.m. Please come and share a story in true Toby fashion and help his family honor their special dad/husband.

Toby was cared for with such love and compassion on the third floor at North Country Hospital each time he was admitted over the years. The staff treated him like their own. Should one wish to contribute in Toby’s memory, the family has requested that contributions be made to North Country Hospital. Gifts can be sent to the Foundation Office, Attention: Wendy Franklin, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

COMMITTALS

Roland Peter “Pit” Archambault

Graveside services for Roland Peter “Pit” Archambault, who died on March 16, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, at the Notre Dame Catholic Cemetery in North Troy with full military honors.

Marie McManus

Committal services for Marie McManus, who died on February 25, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 27, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport with Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating.

Yolande Bean

A graveside service for Yolande Bean who died on February 4, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, at North Troy Village Cemetery.