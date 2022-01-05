Home tests may change how COVID score is kept

by Joseph Gresser

Governor Phil Scott took a Tuesday off to address the state Legislature, but his December 28 press briefing provided enough fodder for thought to last a couple of weeks.

The state, he said, expected a supply of home COVID test kits to be distributed to parents before children returned to school. More of the kits are expected to be delivered over time by the federal government.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, the home tests could be game-changers in more ways than one. While they will allow individuals to quickly determine whether they are positive for COVID, the tests do not require a person to report their results to the state.

As a result infection figures are liable to become increasingly unimportant, Dr. Levine said. Instead health officials will have to rely more on hospitalization data in determining how the state is doing.

