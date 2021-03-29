Vaccinations for Vermonters age 50+ available

Vermonters age 50 and older can make a vaccine appointment starting Monday

Beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, March 29, Vermonters age 50 and older will be able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Going online to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible.

Click on the “Make an appointment” button to use the Health Department registration system. If you prefer to make your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through a participating pharmacy, you can find links on the same page to Kinney Drugs, CVS and Walgreens.

Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English can call 855-722-7878.

Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment.

Dr. Levine urges caution amid high case counts, upcoming holidays

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said at Friday’s press conference that we are meeting our primary public health goal of reducing the number of deaths and severe illness, and protecting those among us who are most vulnerable.

He said, however, that the high number of 251 new cases reported today is concerning, and yet another reminder that we still must do everything we can to keep this virus from spreading.

“This is especially important among younger Vermonters who will be the last age groups eligible for the virus,” Dr. Levine said.

He also cautioned Vermonters planning to celebrate upcoming holidays, beginning this weekend with Passover, followed by Easter and Ramadan soon after. “Though people are likely looking forward to spending time with family and friends, please follow the current gathering guidance,” Dr. Levine said.

Fully vaccinated people can gather freely, but anyone who is not vaccinated should limit their social interactions to one other unvaccinated household at a time.

“You may want to have ‘the COVID talk’ ahead of any gathering, to make sure everyone is comfortable with the plans to stay safe,” Dr. Levine said.

The CDC is still urging people to avoid non-essential travel right now, but if you do travel and are not vaccinated, be sure to quarantine for 14 days, or seven days with a negative test result and no symptoms.

“As always, remember that testing is available around the state, and this is a key tool for preventing further spread of the virus,” Dr. Levine added.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and get tested for COVID-19

Interviews with people who have COVID-19 indicate that some assumed they had a cold or a sinus infection, instead of first thinking they might have COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities, and the only way to know if you have it is to get tested.

Remember that symptoms can sometimes be mild, such as a headache, cough, fatigue or a runny nose. So, if you have even just one of these symptoms, it’s best to get tested. It’s also important to avoid going to work, school or other places until you receive a negative result. COVID-19 is a highly transmissible virus, and this is how we can each protect our loved ones and our communities.

Testing is important – In fact, the only way to know if you have COVID-19 is to be tested.

If you have symptoms, talk to your health care provider. They can refer you for testing. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you can still have COVID-19 and not feel sick. If you don’t have symptoms and want to get tested, there are many test sites now available around the state. It’s free and easy! Watch a video about what to expect.

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on March 26, 2021

Data is updated daily.

Description Number New cases* 251 (18,498 total) Currently hospitalized 26 Hospitalized in ICU 4 Hospitalized under investigation 0 Percent Positive (7-day average) 1.7% People tested 351,385 Total tests 1,291,820 Total people recovered 15,361 Deaths+ 224

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on March 26, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Description Number Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 189,454

(34.5% of population) Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)

103,779

Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.

