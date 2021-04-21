All those 16 and up can register for vaccine

by Joseph Gresser

As of Monday all Vermonters 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. At his Friday briefing, Governor Phil Scott gave 16, 17, and 18 year olds a head start on making appointments.

The Governor said he was offering those youths a chance to get their shots early to let them enjoy the end of the school year in something approaching normal fashion.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use on people who are younger than 18, Governor Scott said. No vaccine has yet been approved for people younger than 16, although Pfizer has applied for authorization for its vaccine to be used in people 12 years old and older.

Those people between 16 and 17 who want to get their shots must get their parents’ agreement when they sign up for an appointment, Governor Scott said.

State officials say they still have enough vaccine to keep inoculating Vermonters at planned rates even without the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Last week the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) called for a pause on the use of the single-dose vaccine in the wake of reports that some people, particularly younger women, experienced an unusual type of blood clot after having been vaccinated.

While serious, the clots are very rare. According to Health Commissioner…

