Many more can register for shots March 8

by Joseph Gresser

As the amount of COVID vaccine coming into the state increases, Vermont health officials are opening up the opportunity for inoculation to more groups.

At Governor Phil Scott’s briefing Tuesday, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said people with health conditions that could make them especially susceptible to the coronavirus will be able to start making appointments beginning Monday, March 8, at 8:15 a.m.

Those between 55 and 64 years of age who have high risk conditions will be able to sign up in the first group. People with such conditions who are between 16 and 54 will get their chance for an appointment beginning Monday, March 15, also starting at 8:15 a.m.

