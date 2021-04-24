J&J shots available at Barton fairgrounds April 27

Area residents will have the opportunity to get inoculated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, April 27. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday they have studied reports of a rare type of blood clot associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and decided to end the pause on its use and allow it to be administered to people 18 years and older. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 16 or 17-years of age.

The state Department of Health has scheduled a vaccination clinic for the fairgrounds at Roaring Brook Park in Barton for Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. A press release from the health department says 400 doses of the vaccine will be available at the drive-through clinic. Those wishing to participate may schedule an appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.