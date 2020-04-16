Peanut Butter Easter Eggs

Ingredients:

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 t. vanilla

2-1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup graham cracker crumbs (Shortbread cookies also work well.)

1-1/2 cups dark chocolate chips

2 T. shortening

Icing, M&MS, colored sugar and/or sprinkles for decorating

Recipe:

Beat together peanut butter, butter and vanilla until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and crumbs. Chill for a bit to make dough easier to handle.



Divide dough into 16 pieces. Shape into eggs. Place on wax paper-lined cookie sheet. Chill for at least 30 minutes, or until firm.



Microwave chocolate chips and shortening until melted. Stir until smooth. Dip eggs in chocolate mixture, letting excess drip off. Return eggs to cookie sheet. If using M&Ms, colored sugar or sprinkles, decorate eggs while chocolate is still soft. Chill at least 30 minutes again. If using icing, decorate after eggs have chilled.



Original recipe from Taste of Home magazine website, submitted by Mary Joyce Johnson of Pennsylvania.