Oven Roasted Veggie Mix

Brussels Sprouts (halved if large)

One bunch Broccoli (cut up in florets)

One small head Cauliflower (cut up in florets)

One pkg. mushrooms of your choice

4-6 carrots, sliced thick

One large onion, chopped

1 cup Green/red/yellow/orange pepper, chopped

3-4 cloves Fresh garlic, chopped

1-2 medium yellow squash sliced, then halved

1-2 medium zucchini squash, sliced, then halved

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning (or fresh herbs)

¼ cup Olive Oil

2-3 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

(You can add any other veggies you have on hand)

After chopping all veggies, place in large bowl and add the olive oil, vinegar, and spices. Stir to coat all, add more olive oil & vinegar if needed. Place in large, shallow roasting pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 20+- minutes, depending on how tender you like the veggies. Stir/turn over veggies a couple times while roasting.