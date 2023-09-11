Vandalism at the Old Stone House Observation Tower and on the Hollow Road

On 9/10/23, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the State Police was notified of a vandalism that had taken place at the Old Stone House Observation Tower in the town of Brownington. Swastikas and anti-Semitic remarks were painted on the tower with orange spray paint. This offense is believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. on Saturday, 9/9/23 and 9 a.m. on Sunday 9/10/23. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.

The Chronicle also learned that a similar act occurred sometime during this past weekend at a drive off the Hollow Road. Vandals painted swastikas on both sides of a no trespassing sign.