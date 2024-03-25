Connecticut Man Charged as Part of Drug Conspiracy in Northeast Kingdom

Burlington, Vermont – The United States Attorney’s Office stated that Marvin Byrd, 29, of Hartford, Connecticut, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring with others to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, between March and August of 2023. Byrd was arraigned on March 11, 2024 and is detained pending further proceedings.

According to a criminal complaint filed in this case in August 2022, Byrd—who used the name “TJ” while in Vermont—conspired with Britny Parris and others to distribute fentanyl in and around Orleans County. During a period of the charged conspiracy, Parris was “hosting” Byrd at her residence in Barton, Vermont, and they used the property to store, prepare, and distribute controlled substances. Byrd coordinated multiple drug transactions with customers, and he often used others such as Parris to conduct the final distribution. In November 2023, Parris pleaded to a criminal information charging her with maintaining a drug-involved premises, and she is awaiting sentencing.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that Byrd is presumed innocent until and unless he is convicted of a crime. Byrd faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. The actual sentence, however, would be determined by the Court with guidance from the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines and the statutory sentencing factors.

This case is part of an ongoing collaboration of federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies focusing on drug and gun-trafficking cases in the Northeast Kingdom. United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the combined investigatory efforts of the Northeast Vermont Drug Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department; and the Newport Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher represents the United States in the prosecution. Assistant Federal Public Defender Sara Puls and A.J. Ruben, Esq. represents Byrd.