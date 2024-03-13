Orleans man arrested in connection with Orleans deaths

ORLEANS, Vermont (Wednesday, March 13, 2024) — The Vermont State Police arrested a suspect in connection with two suspicious deaths discovered Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in the village of Orleans.

Cirell Brown, 23, of Orleans is facing two counts of second-degree murder. He was held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, and VSP will release additional information as it becomes available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Brown’s arraignment. Members of the media should contact the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people whose bodies were found Tuesday evening, March 12, 2024, in the Northeast Kingdom village of Orleans.

The incident was reported at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Water Street. First responders discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at the residence. Police have detained one person in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The scene has been secured and will be processed for evidence. The bodies of the victims will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of their deaths. The victims’ names are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

VSP’s investigation into this incident is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance.

Anyone with information that could assist the state police with this investigation should call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. VSP will provide updates as the case progresses.