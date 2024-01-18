How I blew my chance to be a millionaire

by Tena Starr

I’d been puzzling about the recent lack of scammers to mess with when I got a call last week from a robot that was trying hard to sound like a reasonable person.

Congratulations, it said. I’d won second place in Powerball, and was about to be the recipient of $800,000 and a Ford F150 Explorer.

Well, great! I have no use for a Ford F150 Explorer — being pretty much a sedan person — even if there were such a vehicle, which there isn’t. There are Ford F150s, trucks, and there are Ford Explorers, SUVs. But no such thing I know of as an F150 Explorer.

It a little reminded me of when I tried to buy Christmas tree lights online, and the vendor wrote that the “exquisite” lights stood “the time of test.” You know, kind of a signal that someone doesn’t quite know what they’re talking about.

Although not interested in a non-existent vehicle, nearly a million bucks would come in handy.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)