Untrained arm wrestler goes for the shield

by Leanne Day Harple

GLOVER — Whether it’s taking the reins in a pony arena, or taking on the reigning champion of arm wrestling, Jake Randall knows the power of a strong pull. Mr. Randall has a passion for both of these fields. He’s been competing in pony pulling since he was eight years old, and on Saturday, April 27, he’ll have the chance to take on the best puller in his own human weight class — puller also being the term for a challenger in arm wrestling.

Mr. Randall, who currently weighs in at 210 pounds, is Vermont’s number one middleweight contender in the Vermont Legacy Shield arm wrestling tournament. During the first weekend in May he will be headed to the VFW in Morrisville to take on the Vermont Legacy Shield’s Middleweight Champion, Patrick Weeks. He’s hoping to become the new champion, bringing the shield back to his hometown of Glover….

