Pregnant Doe found shot in Holland

VT Game Warden Service Requests Public’s Help



The Vermont Warden Service is currently investigating an illegally shot deer in the town of Holland.

On April 15th, 2024, Warden Johnson responded to Prairie Road, in the town of Holland, and located a deceased adult doe which was found to have been illegally shot. The doe was found to be pregnant with three male fawns, which were also deceased. This case is currently under investigation.