Unidentified male points gun when confronted while breaking into truck

On Tuesday, April 16 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to the report at the Loop Road in Troy of a male breaking into a vehicle who then pointed a gun at two female residents as they confronted the male. The male then left on foot prior to law enforcement arrival. Further investigation revealed the male to be wearing a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a baseball hat (as depicted in the photo above). No other reports were received, and this appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information to the identity of this male are asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881.