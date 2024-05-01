VSP ask for assistance in confirming the well-being of Tabitha Smith

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is attempting to confirm the welfare of Tabitha Smith, 28, of no certain address in the Orleans County area. Smith is believed to have been last seen in the Coventry or Orleans area in the early morning hours of 5/1/24.

There are concerns for her well-being. Smith is a white female, approximately 5’04” with brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description is not available at this time.

Members of the public having information which may assist in confirming Smith’s wellbeing are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES), or at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.