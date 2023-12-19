Obituaries & death notice 12.20.2023

Terry Lawrence Mason and Emma May Garcia Mason

Terry Lawrence Mason, 73, died on October 14, 2023. Terry was born and raised in Vermont, a farm grown country boy with a love for real maple syrup and country music. Terry served his country in the United States Army for 15 years, deploying to the Vietnam and Korean theaters where he earned an Army Commendation Medal, Airborne Wings, and Air Assault Badge. He served as an Arctic Paratrooper in the 172nd Brigade, and an Air Assault Infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division. Following an honorable discharge, he worked for the Alaska Department of Corrections for over 20 years.

Terry leaves behind his children: Michelle, Aaron, and Adam Mason. He also leaves behind many grandchildren. Terry was born in Albany to Lawrence and Dorothy Mason and he was the oldest boy of eight siblings: Rebecca, Theresa, Sherri, Jeannie, Connie, Edmund, and Craig. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends from Vermont and Alaska.

Throughout his life, Terry was the hardest worker and kindest man around. He always offered a helping hand to strangers and friends alike. If anyone was ever in a tough situation, he was always the go-to guy to help them out. An outdoor enthusiast, Terry loved fishing and hunting, and in his spare time he would sight in his rifles and reload his ammunition. He also was the ultimate barbeque host. Known for his roasts and potato salad, Terry would invite everyone to his home to enjoy freshly made food, ice cold beers, and always entertaining conversation. Terry was an honest man who made an impact on every person he met.

Emma May Garcia Mason, 67, died on October 15, 2023. Emma was born and raised in Dumaguete, Philippines, where she later graduated with a degree in social work from Silliman University. Emma started her career working for her community where she developed a love of helping all those around her. She later met her husband of 30 years, Terry Mason, and moved to the great state of Alaska.

Emma was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, supportive sister, and the best friend anyone could ever have. Emma worked for Alaska Job Corps for nearly 20 years where she helped hundreds of young adults reach their full potential. Later, Emma worked at Fronteras Spanish Immersion School where she was able to spend time with her granddaughters and spoil all of the students with candy and hot chocolate. Emma was known for making the world’s best lumpia and no one could ever leave Emma’s presence with an empty stomach — she loved and lived to feed everyone. She was the life of the party, always dancing and smiling, and brought a bright light to the lives of anyone she met.

Sarah Hedger English

With infectious humor and an unwavering spirit, Sarah Hedger English peacefully died on December 3, 2023, no longer in pain from cancer, at the age of 64. She was surrounded by the love of her extensive community of friends and family. Those fortunate enough to have known her will deeply miss her laughter and good nature.

Born in Bayshore, New York, on December 8, 1958, Sarah grew up in rural Glover and Barton under the loving guidance of her maternal grandparents, Em and Irma Hebard. She later went on to carry the lessons of her humble beginnings as she graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1976, then attending the University of Vermont and Michigan State. She faced life’s challenges with a combination of humility and determination.

A dedicated figure at Marist College, where she was the Director of Housing and Residential Life for 26 years, Sarah found an immense sense of closeness and support in her Marist family, often surpassing even the bonds of her biological family during certain times. Before her tenure at Marist, she began her career in New Jersey, later refining her skills at Emerson and Boston College. Sarah’s professional journey was marked by a selfless dedication to ensuring students experienced joy, safety, and support during their collegiate journey, extending her commitment beyond the professional realm to form deep and meaningful connections with colleagues.

In heaven, Sarah is reunited with her mother, Sammy Hedger Ryan; maternal grandparents, Emory and Irma Hebard; paternal grandparents, Nathalie and Howard Hedger; and her father, Robert Hedger. She is survived by her son, Samuel. She is also remembered by her Marist family; her brothers: Matthew, Adam, Douglas, and Stephen; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Friends held a special place in Sarah’s heart, and she was in theirs. Her table was always open to one more person, filled with love, and laughter. Those close to her knew that a fine glass of red wine was a quick way to her heart.

A woman of the Catholic faith, Sarah held a close bond with many clergymen as colleagues and friends, with a special mention to Father Lamort. May the echoes of Sarah’s laughter stay in our memories, and may her spirit live on in the hearts of those who held her close.

A spring interment is planned for Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Wendell Pritchard Nevers

Wendell Pritchard Nevers, 89, of Island Pond, died peacefully on December 2, 2023, leaving behind many special memories with all those who loved him.

Wendell was born to Wilbur Cotton Nevers and Gurda Estella Nevers on October 4, 1934, in Jefferson New Hampshire. After graduating from Lancaster High School in 1952, Wendell served in the Army and was sent to Korea for active duty. His family is very proud and will forever honor his service to our country.

Wendell was a dedicated sports fan and loved the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. A favorite memory was taking his daughters to some games and meeting the players! He was an avid reader, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, old westerns, and listening to music, especially classic country and the oldies but goodies.

He will fondly be remembered for his kind blue eyes and his abundance of generosity to all he befriended.

Wendell had a special place in his heart for Sunrise Manor in Island Pond, where he resided since 2009. He loved his many dear friends and the warm community atmosphere at Sunrise.

Wendell is survived by his children: Tammy, and her husband, Roland Delabruere, of Morgan; Lori, and her husband, Mark Dornsife, of Summerville, South Carolina; Jonathan Nevers and his wife, Dolly, of Avon Park, Florida; and Patrick Nevers, and his wife, Deanna, of Davie, Florida. He also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was so proud and loved them all. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Nellie NeversMills of Roanoke, Virginia, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Wendell was predeceased by his spouse, Betty Helen Glover; by his parents, Wilbur and Gurda Nevers; by his brothers: Wilbur Alfred Nevers and Leon Charles Nevers; by his sisters: Jane Estella, Holley Nevers, and Nancy Gail Morton Nevers; by his daughter Kelly Jean Nevers, and by his grandson Justin Cuyler Delabruere.

Wendell’s family would also like to acknowledge his wonderful friend Katie Benjamin and her dog, Buckwheat, for their love, care, and support. They are truly angels!

The family will lay Wendell to rest in the spring with a private graveside service.

Brian A. ”Skeeter” Lougee

Brian A. “Skeeter” Lougee, 81, of Palm Bay, Florida, formerly of Island Pond, died of a sudden illness at Melbourne Regional Medical Center November 15, 2023, with his friends by his side.

Brian was born on February 25, 1942 to Alton and Leontine Lougee.

Brian married the love of his life, June Melrose, on October 17, 1970, who predeceased him.

Brian served in the Vietnam War and was a member of several VFWs and American Legions in Island Pond and Palm Bay, Florida. He was proud to hang the American flag at his home daily.

Brian was also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Palm Bay, Florida.

Brian was an avid fan of the NFL and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed watching old westerns, and shows like “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Brian’s theory on living a long life was “a shot and a beer at 4 p.m.”

Brian has many friends in Vermont, Island Pond, and Palm Bay, Florida.

He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

Internment will be alongside his wife, June, when weather permits in the spring.

Gertrude A. Lefevre

Gertrude A. Lefevre, 99, of Morgan, died on December 14, 2023 in Newport. She was born on December 22, 1923, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Milford and Myrtle (Wentz) Gray.

Gertrude worked as a librarian in Tampa, Florida, before moving to Vermont to work for Saga Foods at the University of Vermont. She loved shopping, quilting, cooking, and traveling.

She is survived by her children: Craig Lefevre and his wife, Sue, of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Beverly May of Morgan. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Catherine Olbrych, Michael Olbrych, Michelle Jones and her husband, Nick, and Heather Sevigny and her husband, Leo, as well as 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Albert Lefevre, her granddaughter Kristina Olbrych, her brother Earl Gray, and her sister Genevieve Bonneville.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral, at noon on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Cynthia “Cindy” Enos Casella

Cynthia “Cindy” Enos Casella, age 63, died on December 13, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born on November 30, 1960, in Cheboygan, Michigan, to Eleanor (Martin) Cyr and Roy Enos Sr.

She attended EC Goodwin High School, class of 1978. She was a member of PAL basketball in high school. Cindy was married to Robert Berritta for 13 years and then to David Casella Sr. for 28 years, for the remainder of her life. She lived all over the country, settling in New Britain, Connecticut, for many years, then to Unionville, Connecticut, then finally retired in East Albany. She was a hairdresser for many years and a member of Farmington Women’s club. She worked at HRA as a cook and sold Avon for most of her life. She loved her church and loved playing cards and board games, especially Skip-Bo and Bingo. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family, especially at the holidays, in addition to planning food, games, and crafts that have provided us with so many happy and special memories. Cindy had a kindness and light inside her that touched everyone she came in contact with.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband, David Casella Sr., of East Albany; by her mother, Eleanor (Martin) Cyr, and stepfather, Reno Cyr, of New Britain; by her daughters: Lisa (Berritta) Shepard of Bolton, Connecticut, and her husband, Jon, and Lori (Berritta) Neilander of New Britain, her husband, David, and their sons: Michael Berritta of New Britain, and his fiancée, Julie, and David Casella Jr. of East Albany. Cindy left behind siblings: Debbie (Enos) Ashley, Rey Cyr, and Amy (Cyr) Czlapinski, all of New Britain, and their families. She had four wonderful grandchildren, Darren DeGray and Dylan Shepard of Bolton, Connor Neilander of New Britain, and Noah Berritta of New Britain. Cindy also leaves behind her mother-in-law, Marge (LeBrun) Casella; and two brothers-in-law: Dan and Dean Casella, and their families. She had many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved very much.

Cindy was predeceased by her father, Roy Enos Sr., her brother Roy Enos Jr., and her sister Brenda (Enos) Toomey.

The family would like to thank her doctors, palliative care staff, and hospice staff who helped her along her journey, and her church family at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg.

Services will be announced after arrangements are made. We will connect on Facebook or via phone to alert everyone. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory, a charity she held dear to her heart. Everyone is invited to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Carl Michael Simino

Carl Michael Simino, of Barton, died on December 13, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 14, 1959, to Rebecca Perron Simino and Richard Simino. He had three children: Jessica, Roger, and Ryan.

Anyone who knew Carl knew that laugh. He was loved by so many, and that was evident from the show of his friends and family at the truck parade just a few days before his death.

Carl loved being a logger, and loved hunting and fishing. He could usually be found at the garage “tinkering” with the boys: Bob, Reggie, Whiskers, and David.

Carl is survived by his mother, Rebecca Simino; longtime partner, Paulette LaBounty; his children: Jessica Simino and her partner, Lance Simons, Ryan Simino and his wife, Amber, Kimberly LaBounty, James LaBounty and his wife, Lori, and Michelle Gilcris. He is survived by his grandchildren: Alex LaBounty, Dustin LaBounty and his fiancée, Alexis Smith, Benjamin Gilcris, Jonathan Gilcris, Dylan Moulton, Emma Ward, McKenna Ward, Ethan Moulton, and Davion Simino, who has a new baby girl due in January. Carl is survived by his siblings: Daryl Simino and his wife, Debbie, Alfreda Trucott and her husband, Richard, and his bonus brother, Jason Simino and his wife, Kelli. Carl was predeceased by his father, Richard, and son Roger. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Shirley Cole Bowen

It is with great sadness and much love that the family said goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Shirley Cole Bowen. Shirley was granted her angel wings and died on December 8, 2023 in Newport at the age of 82.

Shirley’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint that she left on our hearts exceeds the quantity of time that she was here.

Shirley was born on May 8, 1941 in Westmore to the late George and Thelma (Perkins) Cole. She attended Westmore Graded School and Orleans High School. She lived in Derby for many years.

Shirley and her late husband, Carlton (Peanut) Bowen, owned and operated the LB snack bar for many years, which is where she could be found every day during the summer months.

Shirley was an extremely hard worker and very talented in many things. She was a master of sewing, quilting and needlepoint, among many other things, but most of all was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She gifted many of her quilts and other pieces to friends and family which will forever be cherished. She was a great friend to many and was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone who she could. She loved her friends and family dearly.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Bonita Marrotte, and her husband, Larry; her son, Grant Vance, and his wife, Sherri Norman; her eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters: Charlotte Dane and her husband, Clair; Elaine Cole-Kerr and her husband, Rod; her brother, Alan Cole and his wife, Patricia; and her sister-in-law, Lynda Cole. Shirley is survived by her step-children, Carlton Jr. and his wife, Carol; Beverly and her husband, Jim; Gary and his wife, Marion; as well as two step-grandchildren.

Shirley was predeceased by her loving parents, George and Thelma (Perkins) Cole, her husband, Carlton Bowen, her brothers Robert and Everett (Mike) Cole, as well as her sister Eva Hosford.

The family would like to express a sincere thank-you to Shirley’s dear friends Ellie, Joe, and Honya, who became such an important part of her life over the years.

A private graveside ceremony will be held in the spring.

DEATH NOTICE

Joseph Barbier

Joseph Barbier, 80, of Albany, died suddenly on December 14, 2023 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Elena Barbier. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton. Funeral and interment will take place at a later date.