St. Paul's School competes at Mathcounts

St. Paul's Catholic School in Barton competed in the state Mathcounts competition held at Vermont Technical College on March 17. Mathcounts is a national "bee style" math competition for middle school students. Pictured here, from left to right, with their teacher and team coach Madalyn Ledoux are students Jude Coe, Marina Rockwell, and Jacob Sicard. Photo courtesy of St. Paul's School.