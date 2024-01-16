Robbery at Subway in Orleans

On Monday, January 15 at approximately 6:18 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at Subway located on Railroad Ave in Orleans. Initial investigation indicates an unknown male wearing a mask entered the store demanding money from the register. The male took an undisclosed amount of money from the store before leaving on foot. This is photo of the suspect from store security cameras.

The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.