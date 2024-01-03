Rangers sting Hornets

by Matthew Wilson

The Rangers tore through a swarm of Enosburg Falls High School Hornets December 27, and when the action was over, it was the Hornets that had been stung — 52-27.

While the visitors were able to put up an early defense, when the Rangers returned from the locker room after the halftime they brought with them a ferocity that the Hornets could not match.

After the tipoff, each team went into an aggressive state, pushing for early points while attempting to size each other up. After a few minutes, the Rangers were the first to find the net. Putting into play a lofty air game, the Rangers’ aim sent the ball over the heads of the Hornets, keeping the visitors on their heels.

Pairing range with speed, point guard Owen Rogers showed that Lake Region also brought fleet feet to the court…

