Falcon girls bound for finals

by Joseph Gresser

BARRE — Asked after the final buzzer whether she liked the Division 2 semifinal game, North Country Girls Basketball Coach Sarah Roy had a quick and firm answer: “No.”

It wasn’t the outcome that displeased Coach Roy — after all her Falcons are headed for the finals after defeating the Harwood Union Highlanders by a convincing 48-36 margin — it was the bumps along the way.

The game opened with the Falcons showing uncharacteristic nerves. Their ball handling was less snappy than usual and their defense a bit less sturdy.

North Country’s players also seemed to let the Highlanders’ pesky defense get under their collective skin.

Harwood was able to keep North Country’s greatest threat, Sabine Brueck, from scoring in the first quarter….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)