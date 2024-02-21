Falcons and Rangers get tuned for playoffs

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT – It was a packed house here on Friday night, and rightly so, as the boys’ basketball teams of North Country and Lake Region union high schools squared off to test their mettle against one another. The liveliness on the court was just as big as it was in the stands with students and family, many supporters of players on both teams, out to support their team.

As for the action on the court, the players put on a great game that saw competitive and energetic play from both the Rangers and the Falcons.

At the start of the game, a gesture from one team to another characterized the attitude of the boys on the court….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)