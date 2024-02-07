Falcons rule the roost

Junior forward Hayden Boivin, 13, soars through a pack of Wolves like a true Falcon. He helped to drive North Country’s defense against People’s Academy Friday, while keeping an eye out for the Falcon most likely to score. North Country prevailed 74-27. For the story please see this week’s paper. Photo by Matthew Wilson.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)