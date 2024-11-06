Douglass and Harple win

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night many towns in Orleans County have yet to report election results, but those that have show Republican Sam Douglass will represent the county in the Vermont Senate when it reconvenes in January. With 14 of the 20 towns in the district reporting he leads Katherine Sims by a margin of 5,232 to 3,489. At about 10:40 p.m. Ms. Sims sent out an email message conceding the election.

W ith all four towns in the Orleans-4 House district posting their results, Democrat Leanne Harple eked out a narrow victory over Republican Anthony “Tony” Daniels. Ms. Harple took 1,284 votes to Mr. Daniel’s 1,164.