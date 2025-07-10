Fire destroys residence in Orleans Village

by Matthew Wilson

ORLEANS — A fire that destroyed a house in the heart of the village early Saturday morning has raised concerns about the possibility that it was deliberately set. The fire, brought out three other departments through Mutual Aid, said Orleans Fire Department Chief E.J. Rowell.

He said no one was hurt, but he has asked state fire investigators to look into whether the blaze was a result of arson. Chief Rowell declined to provide details while the investigation is going on, but said neighbors saw something that raised questions.

The Orleans Fire Department was toned out at 2:20 a.m. on July 5. Chief Rowell said it took firefighters four hours to extinguish the conflagration. The Orleans department was joined by forces from the Newport City Fire Department, Glover Volunteer Fire Department, and the Irasburg Fire Department. The Orleans Ambulance Service also responded to the call. The damage to the building, owned by Mark Sublett who lives in Florida, is considered a total loss.

