Inside Hardwick’s big gray box

by Ethan Brodie

HARDWICK — The big gray box that greets travelers entering Hardwick from the west is the Center for an Agricultural Economy’s (CAE) Food Hub, a new space that helps CAE accomplish its mission to create thriving communities with increased accessibility to local food and to support local farms and producers. In particular, the building, which CAE has been in for just three months, provides enough space for CAE’s Farm Connex program, which transports products from local farms out to markets, according to CAE Executive Director Jon Ramsay. CAE leases half of the Food Hub building, and Jasper Hill Farm leases the other half for storage.

The Food Hub includes a cold room, a freezer, and a flexible room that can be set to different temperatures depending on need, such as in the summer, when freezing temperatures are required for storing ice cream, or in the fall, when more meat and root crops come in.

“We can change this room to whatever we need for that time of the year,” Mr. Ramsay said.

CAE’s old space had just one loading dock and a fraction of the area of the Food Hub. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)