Division 2 finals — Great play, unhappy outcome

by Joseph Gresser

BARRE — After a spectacular 19-1 season and a strong playoff run, the girls of North Country Union High School earned their way to the Division 2 championship game Sunday. It was the Falcons’ fourth winner-take-all game in the past four years and, for the third time, they faced the Fair Haven Union High School Slaters.

North Country beat Fair Haven 49-38 in 2021, and lost to the Slaters by a score of 55-50 last year. (In 2023 the Falcons took the title, besting Spaulding High School by a margin of 47 to 42.)

In the rubber match, two evenly matched teams focused on defense, and when the dust cleared Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson was on the ladder wielding the scissors….

In the rubber match, two evenly matched teams focused on defense, and when the dust cleared Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson was on the ladder wielding the scissors

