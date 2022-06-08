Obituaries & Services 6.8.22

Donald Joseph Veilleux

Donald Joseph Veilleux, 79, of Barton died on April 26, 2022, in Barton. He was born on April 28, 1942, in Troy to Patrice and Claudie Anna (Cote) Veilleux.

Donald was employed for many years by Columbia Forest Products. Among his hobbies he enjoyed watching the L.A. Dodgers and Boston Bruins.

He is survived by his brothers: Gaytan Veilleux and his wife, Linda, of Westfield and Richard Veilleux of North Troy.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters: Theresa Veilleux Murphy and Patricia Veilleux Field; his brothers: Maurice and Patrice Veilleux; his brothers-in-law: George Murphy and Dennis Field, several nephews, a niece, and many cousins.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Burton Byington Strong Sr.

Burton Byington Strong Sr., 95, died peacefully at home in Craftsbury Common on May 20, 2022, amid the Vermont hills that he loved. He was steeped in the history of his lifelong home, a Craftsbury that he liked to recall as having two tinsmiths, two blacksmiths, two creameries, two harness shops, seven one-room schoolhouses, and about 100 farms. But while relishing stories of the past, he was also always curious about what the future would bring, especially in science and energy.

Burton married Irene Vera Dodd in 1955, and together they embarked on a busy life of running their dairy farm, raising seven children, and growing huge gardens. Amid the swirl of daily farm life, whether at work or at rest, Burton was always gently teaching his children — how to solve a math problem, which grass varieties are preferred in hay, how best to enjoy a soft-boiled egg.

Burton learned to love farming while growing up on Stronghold Farm, established by his parents. After taking over the farm, he took pride in building up his herd of registered Guernseys. In springtime he enjoyed sugaring.

Growing up, he was active in youth organizations and 4-H. This led to his becoming Vermont’s first International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) delegate. His six months in England and Scotland in 1950 were followed by a year of public speaking engagements, including one at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Burton loved travel. He never looked happier than when poring over an atlas, whether to plan his own trip or to trace someone else’s. In retirement, freed from the twice-daily milking schedule, he and Irene crisscrossed the country in their RV and spent two winters in the Southwest. Closer to home, he loved to drive the backroads of northern Vermont.

Wherever he was, Burton could strike up a conversation with anyone. He asked good questions, adding new bits to his vast and varied store of knowledge that were likely to find their way into another conversation a day or a decade later.

Burton’s love of community was reflected in service. He served on the Craftsbury School Board and the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District board. And he served for many years as a deacon of the United Church of Craftsbury, in recognition of which he was named a deacon emeritus in 2019.

Burton is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene, and their children: Betsy Inkel and husband, Laurent, William Strong and wife, Penny, Bonnie Strong and partner, John Madigan; Robert Strong and wife, Barb, Alison Strong and husband, Tom Todd, Andrew Strong and partner, Donna Chen, and Burton Strong Jr. and wife, Vickie. Also surviving him are eight beloved grandchildren.

A family graveside service was held under maple trees on May 24, at the North Craftsbury Cemetery.

Anne Elaine Cote

Anne Elaine Cote, 89, of Westfield died on June 2, 2022 in Newport. She was born on December 17, 1932, in Newport to Clesson and Hazel (Desjardins) Turner. On April 20, 1960, she married Laurent (Sonny) Cote who survives her.

Anne was an insurance underwriter and was employed by the Pomerleau Agency. She retired in 1999.

She was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Lowell and the St. Ignatius Ladies. She was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and past member of Montgomery Fast Club. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed gardening and skiing. Baking with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys.

She is survived by her husband, Laurent Cote, of Westfield; by her children: Cris Cote and his wife, Karen, of Essex, Carla Raboin and her husband, Michael, of Lowell, and Jon Cote of Fargo, North Dakota; by her five grandchildren: Amy, Samantha, Anna, Steven and Angela and five-great grandchildren: Reece, Carter, Emily, Sawyer, and Violet. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Lawson of Westfield, by her sisters-in-law Connie and Cindy Turner of Newport, and Mary Jane Turner of Irasburg, and her brother-in-law Douglas Peter Jenks formally of Newport, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Earl, Paul, David, and Jim Turner, Lois Jenks, Claire Giuranna and husband, Carl Giuranna, and sister-in-law Mary Turner.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday ,June 9, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, at St. Ignatius Church in Lowell with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau celebrating a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Regina Claire Ferland Provost

Regina Claire Ferland Provost, age 96, died on June 3, 2022, surrounded by family, in the comfort of her home. She was born July 7, 1925, in Frampton, Quebec, to Thomas and RoseAnna (Audet) Ferland. She was the fourth born in a family of 11. She attended school in Frampton and as a young adult lived in Montreal as a housekeeper. When she was 18 years old her mother passed away and she returned to Frampton to care for her family.

On August 27,1947, at Sacre-Coer-de-Jesus, Stanstead, Quebec, she married Richard F. Provost, who predeceased her in 2014. She immigrated to Derby Line in 1947, and in 1952 moved to Hillside Farms in Derby. She took enormous pride in her beloved farmhouse, which throughout the years was a welcoming gathering place for many family members and friends. Whether it was large New Year’s Eve reveillons, springtime sugar-on-snow parties, summertime lobster bakes by the pool, or Thanksgiving dinners the food was always plentiful and there was always room for one more at the table. Her Saturday night baked beans, tourtieres, and raspberry squares were legendary.

Retirement included RV traveling in the U.S. and Canada with Regina as co-pilot keeping copious notes of their stops. Their seasonal home in Lake Worth, Florida, also became a gathering place for family to visit, card games, and picking fresh grapefruits to enjoy.

She is survived by her eight children; Moe (Maurice) Provost and his wife, Joan, of Derby, Lise MacDonald and her husband, John, of Swanton, Ginette Provost and her husband, Tom Cyr, of Derby, Nancy Moore and her husband John, of Derby, Poe (Pauline) Provost, of Jericho, Sylvia Provost and her husband, Jim Henderson, of White River Junction, Suzanne Provost, of Wilder, and Cecile Provost and her husband, Gary Sexton, of Jericho.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her dear sisters, Rose Gagnon, of Huberdeau, Quebec, and Rita Ferland, of Compton, Quebec, and her brother Real Ferland, of Stanstead, Quebec. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Marguerite Smyrski, of Montpelier, Sally Provost, of Singer Isle, Florida, Rejeanne Ferland, of Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec and her nieces and nephews.

Regina was also predeceased in 1981 by her son Henri Provost, her sisters Rachael Blais and Rollande Tremblay, and brothers Rosaire, Gerard, Robert, and Raymond Ferland.

She instilled in all who knew her an incredible can-do spirit with a generous amount of common sense. She was curious and interested in learning about new things. She encouraged her siblings that they too, in their 80s could learn to use an iPad. Most recently she very much enjoyed all the colorful birds visiting her bird feeder. She was a gifted and passionate gardener of vegetables and flowers. She loved photographing flowers and recently added capturing photos of her birds to her interests. She started a family tradition of working with greens to decorate for Christmas. She was the family matriarch.

In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider donations to Miles for Migraine, 16 Cilley Hill Road, Jericho, Vermont (donorbox.org/regina) or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495 (secure.nationalmssociety.org).

Services will be held July 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Newport. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Earle Darwood Randall

Earle Darwood Randall, age 94, of Barton died peacefully in his home on May 31, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Lenna (Roberts) Randall, his foster parents Gordon and Mildred (Clark) Baker, his wife of 54 years, Wanda June (Sloane), his only son, Glen Randall, his brothers Stevie and Neil Randall, and his stepmother Eva Perkins Randall.

He is survived by his brother Stuart and partner, Mary Phinney, by three remaining children, daughter Susan Randall and her spouse, Linda Schneck, of Barton, daughter Lenna (Randall) Noth of St. Albans, daughter Gail (Randall) Hayden and her husband, Eugene (Skip) Hayden, of Westmore, and his daughter-in-law Kay Randall of Barton. Earle is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Avery, Shanna, Devin, Lindsay, Bradley, Dustin, Veronica, Clark, Kye, Axle, and Merlin, and six great-grandchildren: Sophia, Cassidy, Braylen, Kellen, Jace, and Everett.

Earle was a true Vermonter in every sense of the word. Born and raised in Barton and a resident of Barton for all but seven years of his life, Earle was honest, straight-forward, hardworking, very witty (the typical dry sense of humor Vermonters are famous for) and always ready to help anyone in need. His family was everything to him. He was a great dad and an amazing Papa! He loved the outdoors, particularly cutting wood, sugaring, skiing, snowmobiling, and gardening. He also loved sports and history. The Civil War era was a favorite subject. His love of history led him to join the Crystal Lake Historical Society where he served as president for many years. He and his friend, Richard Douse, made a video about the history of Barton, which Earle narrated. Earle could speak about the history of Barton in great depth.

Earle attended Barton Academy and graduated from the school in 1946. He was very athletic and lettered in multiple sports, basketball and baseball being his favorites, as well as participated in student council and the Citizenship Club. Earle helped his foster parents, Mildred and Gordon Baker, who loved and raised him as their own, run their dairy farm. After high school he attended the University of Vermont (UVM) earning a Bachelor of Arts in education on graduating in 1950.

He and Wanda married on September 3, 1949. Wanda had a secretarial degree from Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and supported them both working as a medical transcriptionist at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington while Earle finished his degree. Earle continued his athletic career at UVM participating in cross country and track. He excelled in both and in fact broke a long-standing record in the mile that had been held by his UVM track coach for several years. His name and record were posted in UVM’s Gutterson Field House for many years.

After graduation, Earle began his teaching career at the Simonds School in Warner, New Hampshire, where he taught biology and shop for seven years before changing careers. His students at Simonds loved him and many came to visit him throughout the years. Several came to both his 80 and 85 birthday celebrations. While in New Hampshire he made friendships that lasted a lifetime. Moe and Helen Chapin and Dick and Phyllis Bailey were special friends of Earle and Wanda.

As children arrived the good times continued. The adults and kids all looked forward to visiting with each other as often as possible. The adults were called aunt and uncle and the kids considered each other cousins. For the next 17 years Earle worked as a technician for the New Hampshire-ermont Artificial Insemination Corporation which was eventually bought out by Eastern Artificial Insemination Corporation. He moved the family back to Barton. Earle was promoted to area manager while with Eastern and traveled extensively throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern New York.

After 17 years he wanted to spend less time on the road and more time with his family, so he left Eastern, and in the fall of 1973, took a teaching position at Lake Region Union High School where he taught vocational agriculture and headed the FFA (Future Farmers of America) program. He coached several award winning FFA teams in dairy, poultry, and parliamentary procedure, going several times to the nationals which at that time were held in Kansas City, Missouri.

After 17 years he retired from teaching in June of 1990.

Earle seemed to have boundless energy. He loved physical activity. For example, while teaching full time he spent his spare time cutting wood for himself, family, and friends as well as for the family-owned, wood burning arch at the sugar house that he and his foster father built when he was 12. He raised beef cows, planted and tended a large vegetable garden and a very large potato patch. He mentored many a novice sugarmaker and loved to tell people about the process of making maple syrup. Sugarmaking was a shared effort by family and friends that included Tyler and Marie Bean, the Cooper family, Jane Greenwood, and Ruth Gjessing. Those friendships lasted a lifetime. He brought his grandkids with him to the woods while he cut wood where they learned about chainsaw safety, woods safety in general, nature, and a few swear words.

Earle remained very active in all these endeavors until about his ninetieth year. He then experienced some health issues that slowed him down but didn’t fully stop him from getting about. His deepest desire was to be able to live and die in his own home. This was made possible by his daughter Susan and her spouse, Linda, who lived with him and lovingly cared for him during his declining years. Once he slowed down, his daughter Gail would often take him on rides to see family or friends or just to see the beautiful scenery that is around every corner of Vermont roads. They would stop and eat at little diners or snack bars. Earle really enjoyed those jaunts and looked forward to those trips with Gail.

Per Earle’s wishes he will be cremated and there will not be a viewing. There will be a graveside service officiated by Joan Vincent at the Nye Cemetery on Maple Lane Road in Barton, on July 24, at 11 a.m. and a celebration of his life to follow immediately after at his home at 536 Breezy Hill Road, Barton. All are invited to attend one or both functions.

Charles Richard Smith

Charles Richard Smith, age 79, died on May 24, 2022.

He was born on May 3, 1943, to Charles and Lucy (Persons) Smith.

He was husband to his wife, Linda (Willey) Smith, who survives him. They had four children, Robert “Bob,” Tillie, Lisa, and Carl. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was born a farmer and he died a farmer.

In memory of Richard, friends may donate to an organization of their choice.

Memorial for Charles Richard Smith

To our dearest Grampa, (Charles Richard Smith), who now watches over us.

You leave behind your grandchildren: Samantha Laramee and her husband, Chad, Cassandra Flynn and, her husband, Levi, Melissia Houle, CJ Smith and his wife, Ashley, Josh Smith and his wife, Myra, Alexis Smith and her husband, Dustin, and Lincoln Racine, along with great-grandchildren: Daniel and Evelyn Flynn, Michael and Grayson Smith, and Korbin Richard Laramee. We can’t help but share what you’ve left in each of us.

As the first grandchild to come into his life, I probably have the longest list of memories, most of them were of spoiling me, but we all know that he had a special place in his heart for each and every one of us.

For me he was my person. The one who I would always fight to sit next to at any family dinner, or who would sit on my imaginary friends. The practical joker. The one who I would call to ask advice from because life was tough. The one who I would run to if I got hurt. I could tell him anything and everything. He always knew just what to say or not – as he was a man of not so many words, but just an amazing presence to be around. He always said it best when he’d say nothing at all. I needed him there to help walk me down the aisle. He dressed in a tux for me, not once, but twice on that day so that we could have our special dance. I couldn’t go without saying thank you. Thank you for being one of the hands that raised me into the person I am today. I learned so much from him and in his presence I could never repay him or thank him enough for.

He instilled a stubbornness in me as well as the patience that has helped me through the toughest of times. I probably wouldn’t have Korbin today if it weren’t for some of that stubbornness and patience of waiting for my time to be right. I truly believe that he had a special connection with that little boy and I’m sad that Korbin doesn’t get more time with him here, but I think he’ll have a hand in all that goes on anyways. I love you so much, Gramp. I hope I’ll continue to make you proud. Thanks for our little guy, please keep watch over us. I can’t wait to dance with you again to “Achy Breaky Heart” one day. Love, Spanky.

***

I will always cherish the memories of being a little girl always talking his ear off, and asking a million questions. No matter what he was doing he would always answer those million questions. Of being in high school and calling him to come get me because I was having a bad day, and no matter what, he was always there for me. Not only that, but he always kept me in line. He could always make me smile, no matter what — from cracking a joke, or just being a smartass. I have learned so much from him. He taught me life would drive you crazy if you didn’t have a sense of humor. He was my safe place, no matter what he was doing, or what time it was. He taught me to never give up. There are so many fond memories running through my head. He was the true definition of a hard worker. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to him. I am going to miss him. I love you so very much, forever and always. And forever. Love, Crabby

***

This is how I’ll always remember him, with that little smirk he always had: B&W nights after barn chores, and Spam sandwiches that he had us convinced were “horse meat,” and how proud he was of his farm. Days at the farm with him will always be some of my favorite childhood memories. I’ll never forget the smell of silage, warm sawdust, how to call a cow in, or how cool us kids felt when we got to jump from bale to bale. He provided all those memories, even though he was always more of a silent man. He said all he needed to say with one look. We were so lucky to have him as such a giant part of our childhood. He was one of the hardest working, most dedicated men I knew. I love you, Grandpa, you were, are, and always will be the best. Love you always, Mogie

***

I’d like to thank Grampa for teaching me what it really means to work hard, how to look and be respectful towards others, but most of all manners, whether it’s in public or at the dinner table. I always enjoyed the family cookouts and doing firewood with Grampa, but my most memorable moment as a kid was going to the barn early in the morning and having Grampa make hot chocolate and falling asleep in the sawdust cart. Love, CJ

***

I haven’t let myself have a good cry yet and I know he wouldn’t want me to either. He was the toughest person I’ve ever known, and the actual footsteps I followed for years. He taught me what it meant to care for something other than myself and how to work hard. I’ll never forget when George came to chop and I wanted to go ride with him and he said when my chores were done I could. I don’t think I ever fed molasses so fast. I spent countless hours with him in the barn and on the fender of Bigfoot when Gram was chopping, and I’ll never take one moment for granted. I hope someday I’m half the man he was, and I’ll make him proud. I love you, Grampa. Love, Pete.

***

Grampa, thank you for teaching me what it means to be hard working. He taught me that if you want something, you have to work towards it every day. He always believed in me and I can never thank him enough for that. I always enjoyed doing barn chores with him early in the morning, and I’ll never forget all the times he’d catch me in the goat pen, rather than milking. He’d always tell me “be careful around the goats, Susie,” but I never listened. I suppose I got that stubborn spirit from him. I appreciate and will always treasure all of the memories I had there at the farm with him, Gram, and Bob. I love you always, Grampa, and I hope that you’ve got the most beautiful farm up there with you. Love, Susie.

SERVICES

Frank Ormsbee

A graveside service for Frank Ormsbee will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport with full military honors.

David Valley

A graveside service for David Valley will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at the Albany Village Cemetery with Reverend Nathan Strong officiating with full military honors.

Ernest and Gertrude Beauregard

A graveside service for Ernest and Gertrude Beauregard will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.