Obituaries 7.9.2025

Dale James Ellsworth

Dale Ellsworth died on June 21, 2025. He was born on January 30, 1935, to Clarence and Eunice Ellsworth in Newport. He was the youngest of four children born to the couple. He attended school there excelling in football, baseball, skiing, and boxing. He graduated on June 16, 1953.

Prior to his senior year of high school, he joined the U.S. Army on June 14, 1952, and went active duty on August 8, 1953. Dale served in C BTRY First BN Forty-first FA when he retired on September 1, 1975, at the rank of first sergeant, earning numerous awards, medals, and commendations. Dale retired after 23 years in service to his country.

In July 1954, he met Carol Jean Autaubo and the two married on September 23, 1954. Their marriage produced five sons. They established a home in Lawton, Oklahoma, where they raised their children. The two were married for 52 years, ending on August 22, 2006, with the death of Mrs. Ellsworth.

After retiring from the military, Dale worked in the HVAC industry managing a wholesale business with Jones Newby and Waugh-Harris Supply. He was a Christian and active in church. He was a deacon and member of Memorial Indian Baptist Church.

Dale married Jean Carey on September 5, 2009, in Lawton. They were married 15 years until his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, sisters: Francis and Dorothy, and his wife, Carol.

Mr. Ellsworth is survived by his wife, Jean, of Lawton; his son David and wife, Donna, of Lawton; “Joe” Clarence of Lawton; James of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Arthur and wife, Patricia, of Marlow, Oklahoma; and Michael and wife, Julie, of Phoenix, Arizona. He has four step-children: Jeffrey Carey of Lebanon, New Hampshire; John Carey of Newport Center; Lynn and husband, John Cutsinger, of Baytown, Texas; Lori and husband, Troy Wright, of Bentonville, Arkansas. He has 32 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Committal services took place on Saturday, June 28, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Arlene Potter Hobbs

Arlene Potter Hobbs died in Glover on June 25, 2025, at the age of 94. She was born November 27, 1930, in Barton, to the late Clyde and Gladys (Willis) Potter.

She married Edmund Hobbs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1948.

Arlene was a smart, clever woman who successfully turned her hand at many jobs. She worked in the cheese factory, a glove factory, upholstered furniture, and drove for Barton Cleaners. She eventually worked at Pierce Pharmacy, a job she held for 20 years. She and her husband, Edmund, bought the Franklyn Store in the early 1970s and ran it for about five years. They sold the store when Arlene went to work for the Barton Post Office. She retired from the post office in 1995.

Arlene and her husband moved to Glover in 1984, when the log cabin they had built was completed. A barn had been built earlier for their horses.

In her retirement, she continued to work at home with her husband. She gardened, helped take in wood, and took care of and fed the horses. She spent many evenings with a crochet hook in her hand. She produced baby afghans which she donated to David’s House, and hanging towels and doilies which she gave away.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Edmund Hobbs, a sister Alyce, and brothers: Kenneth, Kermit, Kendall, and Karlton.

Arlene is survived by daughters: Barbara Hobbs and Susan Sisino, and a son: Mark Hobbs. She also leaves behind grandsons: John Sisino of Kentucky, Edmund Sisino and partner, Tammy, of Hawaii, great-granddaughter Lulu, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Her kindness, generosity and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.

The Hobbs family deeply appreciates and thanks the medical community, Glover Ambulance, supportive friends and neighbors and caring home-care givers who made it possible to keep Arlene in her home until her passing.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer’s research. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Carl Hurd Jr.

Carl Hurd Jr. died on June 25, 2025, which was his eighty-second birthday. Carl was born in Manhattan, Kansas, where his parents were stationed while his father served in the Army. He was the first born of Sophie Elizabeth Ramsey Hurd and Carl Raymond Hurd.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H, York County, at [email protected], or to the Pinnacle Activity Program, care of Pinnacle Health and Rehab, 47 Elm Street, North Berwick, Maine 03906.

A celebration of Carl’s life will be held on July 10, from 4-7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine 30906.

For full obituary and to express condolences, visit: www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

Guy Forrest Lyon

Guy F. Lyon of Derby died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2025, at the age of 91.

Guy was born in Littleton, New Hampshire, on September 19, 1933, a beloved son to Myrtle (Washburn) and Lloyd Lyon. He lived and grew up in New Hampshire; Baldwin Mills, Quebec, Canada; Holland; Derby Line; and Derby.

Guy was a hard worker and a compassionate, loving family member. As a young boy, he worked alongside his family in the woods and farming. His hard work ethic and desire to provide for his family led him to various employment such as Hackett’s Farm, Elmwood Dairy, Butterfields, as a custodian at Holland school and many other small jobs.

On October 19, 1957, Guy married his lifelong companion, Phyllis Ann Derusha. Together they raised three sons: Roderick “Rick,” Randall “Randy,” and Michael “Mike,” and took care of numerous foster children.

Guy is survived by his three sons: Roderick Lyon and his wife, Cindy (Carpenter) Lyon; Randall Lyon and his companion, Janice Roy; and Michael Lyon and his wife, Julie (Moulton) Lyon. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jessica (Lyon) Kanta and her husband, John Kanta; Jennifer (Lyon) Gilman and her husband, Philip Gilman; Shawn Lyon and his wife, Michelle (Parenteau) Lyon; Kylie (Lyon) Donnelly and her husband, Connor Donnelly; Hailie Lyon; and numerous great-grandchildren. Guy is survived by his sister: Velda Patterson and a brother-in-law Jerrod Dion.

Guy was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Phyllis Ann (Derusha) Lyon, and a grandson: Matthew Lyon. He was also predeceased by his parents: Myrtle (Washburn) and Lloyd Lyon; mother-in-law Muriel (Taylor) Derusha, his sister Vivian Dion; brother Rodney and his wife, Veda Lyon; and brother-in-law Angus Patterson.

Guy had a warm, gentle spirit and had a unique natural connection to animals. His love and devotion to his pony Lady was a shared bond between the two of them. He was known to have a duck follow him around the yard. Guy and his cat Lucky, on a leash, were seen from time to time walking around the trailer park.

A celebration of lives for both Phyllis and Guy Lyon will be held at Le Belvedere Restaurant, 100 Main Street, Newport, on Sunday, July 20, at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Rachel Lillian Magoon

Rachel Lillian Magoon of La Plata, Maryland, died on July 2, 2025, at the age of 99. She was born on March 27, 1926, in Newport, to the late Ernest and Elida (Bragg) Spooner.

Rachel graduated from Derby Academy High School in 1944. Prior to her marriage to Richard “Dick” Magoon on September 8, 1957, Rachel worked as a clerk at the W. T. Grant Company Store in Newport and as an operator for New England Telephone and telephone local exchange. While Dick served in the U.S. Air Force, they lived in Germany, Nevada, Hawaii, Texas, and Maryland. Dick retired in 1970 from the military and they decided to remain in Waldorf, Maryland. Dick died in 1975 and Rachel continued to work for the phone company from which she retired.

Rachel was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Waldorf for more than 50 years. She enjoyed taking care of her home (fondly known as the “show place”) both inside and out. In her nineties, she would be seen outside trimming the grass, and raking and bagging leaves at the astonishment of her neighbors. She also enjoyed bowling well into her eighties.

Her niece Anne and her family lived in Virginia for over 20 years with many wonderful dinners and outings being had with Aunt Rachel — to include trips home to Vermont.

Rachel is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Jim Spooner, Anne Bright, Gregg Magoon, Carol Whitney, and Betty Nollmann and their families, and her dear friends Millie and Evelyn. She also shared a special bond with her great-nephew and -niece: Lee and Megan Bright.

She was predeceased by her brother Willard Spooner and sister Shirley Moss, and the following brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Al and Bert Magoon, Ken and Judy Magoon, Lois and John Moore. She was also predeceased by her nephews: Ron and Barry Magoon, and her two babies, white miniature poodles Cherie and Sherry.

A graveside service for family will be held in Newport at the Pine Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sagepoint Assisted Living in La Plata, Maryland, for their dedication and loving support that they provided to Rachel. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Michael Dean Mills

Michael Dean Mills, age 77, of Derby, died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Friday, June 27, 2025, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mike was born August 26, 1947, in Lancaster, New Hampshire. He was the son of Frederick “Fred” Mills and Margaret “Peggy” (Tillotson) Mills. Mike grew up in Groveton, graduating from Groveton High School (GHS), class of 1965. He was one of a group of five students at GHS who were gifted at math, which resulted in the first calculus class ever offered at the high school.

After high school, he went on to get his mechanical engineering degree from New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, New Hampshire. He also played on its baseball team. He was part of the very first graduating class of the school in 1967. Immediately following college, he was recruited by the phone company to join their field engineering team. He continued with the same job through several different company names, an antitrust breakup, and several acquisitions through his entire working career — an accomplishment that made him proud, because that is what Uncle Dean had done. He returned to his hometown of Groveton in 1979. Mike retired early at age 46 and became a snowbird, splitting his time between Holly Hill, Florida, and northern New Hampshire and Vermont. Mike lost his wife, Ruth Hutchinson Mills, in 2010, after her battle with cancer. He married Mary Lou Hood Mills in 2013. Mike and Mary Lou were inseparable and were often spotted at area racetracks. They spent lots of time with family, on both sides, and just enjoyed their time together.

Throughout his life, his passion was racing. An interest that was sparked by his father, a very successful short track racer all over the Northeast. Mike’s passion was fabricating and setting up race cars. Most racers were wise and would use his suggestions for making their cars better. He was proud of his multiple wins and championship years as a crew chief. For the few years that he wasn’t a crew chief, he was the race director at Riverside Speedway in Groveton. Racing was in his blood, and he passed that along to his children. He was inaugurated into the Riverside Speedway Hall of Fame in 2017 for his accomplishments and contributions to the racetrack that he called home. Along with this, he was also a member of the Northeast Antique Auto Racers, building a replica of his father’s iconic Ford coupe that he raced in the 1960s. This car was his pride and joy, and he loved showing it off at Northeastern Speedway and Riverside Speedway.

Besides racing, Mike was a dedicated Boston Red Sox fan, rarely missing the chance to watch a game. He loved listening to music. He loved to fish and always looked forward to an annual Maine fishing trip with his extended family, which always included the competition between the old timers and the young bucks with lots of shenanigans and sabotage. He also loved watching Groveton basketball. Mike will always be known as the man who would lend an ear, lend a hand, and share his knowledge with anybody who needed it. He knew a lot of people in northern New Hampshire and Vermont who were always happy to see him. He would always greet people with a smile. He was the biggest lover of animals, both wild and domestic.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou Mills, of Derby; their children: Mike Mills and wife, Toni, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, Carl Sheperd and wife, Monique, of North Troy, Michelle Mills Sargent and husband, Jamie, of Paisley, Florida, Steve Mills and wife, Francine, of York, South Carolina, and Dawn Burdick and husband, Robbie, of Newport; their grandchildren: Christina Bertolini of Newport, Stephen Desautels of York, Tyler Mills of Hico, Texas, Jamie Sargent of Stephenville, Texas, Tabitha Bertolini of Newport, Jeremiah Sargent of Deltona, Gwyneth Sheperd of Lyndonville, Matthew Mills of Concord, Elizabeth Mills of Pittsfield, Maine, Isabelle Gauthier of York, Karli Sheperd of Wheelock, and Cloe Sheperd of North Troy; great-grandchild: Ryleigh Mills of Hico; his sister: Kathleen Mills Frizzell and husband, Leon, of Champaign, Illinois; Brian Frizzell and his wife, Tracy, of Hinsdale, Illinois; and his lifelong best friend Dave Goulet, and his partner, Camille Ulrich, of Bushnell, Florida. He also leaves behind a countless number of family and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandson Ayden Gauthier, and his sister Patricia “Patty” Mills DiPrete.

A graveside service will be held at Northumberland Cemetery, 328 Lancaster Road, Groveton, New Hampshire, on Friday, July 18, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Bushey residence, Stone Drive, Stark, New Hampshire, on Saturday, July 19, at 2 p.m.

For directions to the service or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.