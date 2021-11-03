Obituaries & Services 11.3.21

Kenneth Brown Sr.

Kenneth William “Ken” Brown Sr., 103, of East Hardwick, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, following declining health.

He was born June 5, 1918, in Wheelock, the son of the late Adrian V. and Clara Bell (McDowell) Brown. He attended Greensboro Public Schools.

He married Dorothea Evelyn Leavitt.

Ken enlisted the United States Army on June 28, 1941. In September 1944, he was transferred to serve his country in Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. On November 19, 1944, his wife received word that Ken was missing in action. During that time, he was wounded and held as a prisoner of war for nine months, at a POW camp in Lunenburg, Germany. He was emancipated to Paris and returned to the United States for medical help. He was cared for and fed five times each day to help strengthen his body. Staff Sergeant Brown was honorably discharged on September 6, 1945, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.

During his earlier years, Ken was a carpenter and logger. Following his military service, he became a dairy farmer. He owned the Brown Farm on Center Road in East Hardwick. On weekends Ken and Dorothea welcomed the public to their barn for an evening of enjoyment, country music, and dancing. When Ken’s health began to fail, the farm was sold to his son Gary and his longtime partner, Julie McCoy. Ken continued to manage his mail route.

He attended the South Walden Methodist Church. He was a life member of the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick and a life member of the POW-MIA organization. He enjoyed the farm animals, dances at Brown’s Barn, and spending the winter months in Florida.

Survivors include three children: Sherral Lumsden and her husband, Larry, of Greensboro, Gary Brown of East Hardwick, and Donna Brown Colgrove and her husband, George Colgrove Jr., of West Danville; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Perron of Glover; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea, in 1973; a son Kenneth W. “Billy” Brown Jr. in 1980; a great grandson; and his siblings.

Graveside services with military honors was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, in the Sanborn Cemetery with Reverend Ernest Machia officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Diane Ivah Chaput

Diane Ivah Chaput, 62, of Newport Center, died on October 29, 2021, with family by her side, as she succumbed to the COVID19 virus. Her life was lost way too early.

She was born March 28, 1959, to Leo Paul and Claudette (Desrochers) Chaput, who predeceased her.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Derek and Tina Royer, Dustin and Amber Royer, and Danielle and DJ Weisz; her siblings and their spouses: Reg Chaput, Mike Chaput, Brian Chaput, Roger and Nicole Chaput, Caroline Chaput, and Colleen Safford; her much adored grandchildren: Hunter Royer, Logan Demers, Lillie Royer, Natalee Demers, Wyatt Weisz, Avery Royer, William Weisz, and Kensi Royer; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Diane was proud to be a farmer’s daughter, working alongside her parents and siblings in the hayfields and caring for the cattle. She graduated with honors from Sacred Heart in 1977, developing lifelong friendships (and becoming a skilled partier in her youth).

Spending time with family and friends was her ultimate joy. Her home was where everyone knew they could swing in, unannounced, rummage her fridge, and kick back. Diane welcomed everyone with a smile and a hug. She had a great sense of humor and sarcastic wit; laughter is the most often used descriptor when speaking of her, with countless stories of her antics. She was known as a second mom to many who looked to her for comfort, support, and guidance.

Diane became the Newport Town School secretary for many years to be closer to her children. Attending nearly every sporting event and school function, she was the mom you could hear cheering from the stands. She raised her children to work hard, be kind to others, and taught them to live each day as if it were their last, living by the motto, “Give your children two things: one is roots, the other, wings.”

Diane proudly worked for Memphremagog Rentals as the office manager, enjoying everyone she worked with and for. She went above and beyond to help tenants, but, if need be, could be tough as nails, too.

One of her favorite pastimes was riding her motorcycle, especially on trips with her family and friends. As a young mom, she would strap infant Danielle to her in a carrier, with Dustin sitting in front and Derek holding on behind, then slowly cruise around town stopping to visit family and friends. One could laugh, as this would be highly frowned upon today, but back then it was normal, much like the countless rides in the back of pickup trucks. A lover of music and blessed with a beautiful voice, she could often be found playing her mix tapes and CDs made for her by her brother.

The family would like to express their gratitude to those PCAs, LNAs, RNs, the activities directors, and physical and occupational therapists of Newport Health Care and Rehab, who provided her care with love, kindness and patience, especially through these difficult times.

In remembrance of Diane, friends should spread laughter and kindness in their everyday lives and think of her, so she is never forgotten.

Services and burial will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Additional information will be provided closer to the service date.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Conrad G. Collins Sr.

Conrad G. Collins Sr., 88, of Westmore, and most recently Goshen, Connecticut, died on September 10, 2021, at his daughter’s home.

He was born in Waterbury, on December 3, 1932, son of the late Conrad and Mary (Lampron) Collins. He was raised in Watertown and excelled in baseball, having later been drafted by the St. Louis Cardinal’s farm team. Instead of continuing to play baseball, he chose to serve his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Conrad married the love of his life, Florence Petitti Collins. He was a carpenter by trade and built their family home in Morris, Connecticut, where they raised their five children. He retired from CL&P and built their home on Lake Wiloughby. The joys of his life were his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by four daughters: Cindy Hazen, Kathryn Carr, Connie Hall (Barry), and Suzanne Coons (John); a son, Conrad Collins (Shannon); twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Evette Rayel; a brother Armand Collins (Joan); and many nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his dog Sugar.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Lillian and Rita; and a brother, Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, September 14 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Litchfield, Connecticut. A military final honors ceremony followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Everett William Demeritt

Everett W. Demeritt, 85, of Craftsbury died peacefully Thursday, October 28, with family by his side at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.

He was born October 8, 1936, in Wolcott, the son of the late Harry W. and Gladys Clark Demeritt. Everett attended school in North Wolcott and Craftsbury Academy. He graduated from high school on June 14, 1956. That day, he sawed lumber at two different sawmills before graduation that night. This was a very special day for him.

Drafted into the U.S. Army, he served in the 1st Cavalry Division, stationed in Korea from 1960 through 1961. He was a sergeant when discharged. Upon returning home, he worked on Jay Peak as the resort was being built.

On November 30, 1968, he married Shirley Anna Deuso from Montgomery. They were married at the Methodist Church in Montgomery village. Always an avid reader of history, he was a collector of many books, magazines, and operator’s manuals for numerous tools, machines, equipment, and vehicles. He acquired many tools throughout his lifetime — each one a prized possession — and was always willing to let anyone use them.

A husband, father, sawmill operator, logger, carpenter, wood carver, truck driver, farmer, and sugar maker, he would say, “Learn all you can learn about anything you can learn about.”

He was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 21, 2001. This was the beginning of a very special journey in his life, having served as the branch historian for many years.

An active member of the VFW Post 9653 in Morrisville, and the American Legion Post 7 in Hardwick, he was also very active in working with the committee of fellow veterans to plan out and set war memorials in numerous towns over the past 20 years. A mission very near and dear to his heart, he felt it was his duty to those who served their country.

His family, friends, the farm, and the love for his country were the most important things in his life.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sister Doreen D. Horton; sister-in-law Diane Demeritt; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Joseph and Barbara St. Cyr, and Anthony Washburn and wife, Lynn; three children: Cora D. Chiaravalle and husband, Francis, of Richford, Charles W. Demeritt and wife, Michelle, and Duff Everett H. Demeritt and Cori Sanders Demeritt, all of Craftsbury; two prior sons-in-law, Daniel S. Lloyd and Allen Cusson; seven grandchildren: Benjamin E. Lloyd and his fiancé, Tonya Gilcris, and their children Kyleke and Mahkia, Evan W. Lloyd, Alyson B. Cusson, Triston M. Demeritt, Tegan W. Demeritt, Isaiah H. Demeritt, and Ember Rose Demeritt; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harry W. and Gladys Clark Demeritt; Charles Kinney Deuso; Bernice Francis Deuso; brother Cedric W. Demeritt; stepson Arnold W. Deuso; nephew Mark A. Washburn; and brothers-in-law: Paul W. Horton, Robert Deuso, Wendell Deuso, and Myles Deuso.

Many thanks to Hardwick Rescue, NEMS Ambulance Service, Copley Hospital, VA Hospital White River, and Orleans/Essex VNA and Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morrisville VFW Post 9653 or American Legion Post #7 Hardwick.

Visiting hours are Friday, November 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Davis and Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common. Funeral is Saturday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at the Church on the Common in Craftsbury. Burial to follow at the Branch Cemetery.

Those planning to attend are thanked in advance for wearing a mask at the services.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

George C. Healey

George C. Healey, 73, of Glover, died on October 27, 2021, in Burlington.

He was born on November 15, 1947, in Barton to Carlton and Hattie (Gay) Healey.

George was a logger and laborer his entire life. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and walking his dogs.

He is survived by his nieces Leigh and Sarah Corrow and his nephew Francis Corrow II, all of Barton; his brother Howard Healey of Newport; his sister Nellie Corrow of Barton; his nephews: Larry Trucotte and his wife, Lorraine, Jim Turcotte and his wife, Diane, and Alan Trucotte; and by nieces: Debbie Martin and her husband, Roland, Mona Smith, and Dana Collins, all of Maine.

He was predeceased by his sister Sally Trucotte; his brothers-in-law, Gerard Turcotte and Francis Corrow Sr.; and his nephew Conrad Trucotte.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Sandra Lee Hutchins

Sandra Lee Hutchins, 78, of Royalton, died on October 22, 2021, in Essex.

Sandra was born on April 13, 1943, to Laurence and Jessie (MacDonald) Bailey in Springfield.

She married the love of her life, Mark Hutchins on May 7, 1966, at the Methodist Church in Springfield. Together they had three children: Tracy, Heather, and Kevin. Sandy’s children were her world, and she loved them dearly.

During the spring and summer, Sandy could be found gardening. She truly loved being outside tending to her garden and seeing what she could grow. Sandy had a passion for baking delicious treats for her family and friends. Every year for Mark’s birthday, Sandy would make her famous apricot pie for him.

She would also bake delicious molasses cookies. She loved to teach her grandchildren to cook. Sandy and Mark loved antiques. They were antique dealers selling beautiful antiques to their customers.

Sandy would always be there for a friend —always willing to lend a hand for anyone who needed it.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Laurence and Jessie Bailey.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mark; her children: Tracy Hutchins, Heather Hutchins, and Kevin Hutchins; as well as her grandchildren: Taylor Bardsley, Eryn Bardsley, Sydney Howell, Jesse Howell, Thomas Howell, Sean Hutchins, and Sabina Hutchins.

A funeral service will be held on November 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Guare and Sons Funeral Home on 30 School Street, Montpelier. A reception will immediately follow. The family requests that face masks be worn during the service.

Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.

Mary Jane Evelyn Lapan

Mary Jane Evelyn Lapan died on Sunday, October 31, in Newport, at the age of 78.

She was born on February 25, 1943, to Ernest and Beatrice Mayhew. She was a lifelong resident of her beloved Jay.

She married the one love of her life, William Lapan Sr., who predeceased her in 2002. Together they ran a home auto repair service. Mary Jane was an excellent bookkeeper; she even served the town of Jay as an auditor for a term or two.

She was always a very quiet and independent person. She loved the simple country life that Jay offers.

She had a deep love for all animals and befriended many stray cats and rescue animals. She fed many birds, turkeys, woodchucks, squirrels, chipmunks, racoons, and the occasional bear cub — even fawns would stop by. She also loved many flowers and fall foliage. She will be missed by all.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; her mom and dad: Beatrice and Ernest; sister Laurette Woodworth; and brother-in-law Glover Woodworth.

She is survived by her siblings: Raymond Mayhew Sr. and his wife, Debbie, Marcel Mayhew and his wife, Katherine, stepson William Lapan Jr. and his wife, Judy; sister-in-law Doreen Milleton; Rosalee Cummings; Claire Pike; Dale Nutting; and brother-in-law Phillip Lapan; nieces: Karen Karlovich, Joanna Mayhew, Kristy Mayhew, Angella Mead, Melinda Smith; nephew Raymond Mayhew Jr. and by great, great-nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by her phone buddies, Judy, Doreen, and cousins Annette and Doug.

Funeral services will be held at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport on Wednesday November 3, viewing from noon to 1 p.m. with services at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at the Jay Town Cemetery in Jay. There will be no reception following due to COVID precautions.

Please send all donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 522 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Pattie-Sue McCarty

Pattie-Sue McCarty was 54 years old when she died peacefully in her home on October 30, 2021.

She battled heart problems her whole life, and she finally lost her battle. She will be forever missed by those that truly knew her and loved her. She had an amazing spirit and will be missed deeply.

She was a resident of Charleston. Pattie-Sue lived her whole life in Vermont. She grew up in Hardwick.

Pattie-Sue and Clay Hill were married, and they had three children together, who they both loved very much. Pattie-Sue was a carefree loving and kind person. She had a certain spirit about her that made her smile infectious.

She was a registered nurse for 26 years. She graduated from Norwich University in Northfield. She worked in many places over the years including her last place of employment at North Country Primary Care in Newport. She loved working there; it gave her much joy. She loved being a nurse. It was something she was very proud of and passionate about. She loved helping people in her community.

She loved life and she lived her life fully.

She loved her family and her daughters. She truly loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren. They meant the whole world to her. She loved horses, dogs, and monkeys. She had a fascination with wildlife. She loved nature, especially the stars, thunder, and lightning storms. One could say her spirit was untamed and it showed in everything she did. She will be truly missed.

Pattie-Sue was preceded in death by her father, Patrick McCarty, and stepfather, Steve Kopi. Pattie-Sue is survived by her mother, Bernice McCarty; sister Colleen McCarty; her three children: Ashley Hill, Jaime Hill, And Amanda Guile; and her children’s loving father Clay Hill. She has five grandchildren: Maddison Hayden, McKenzie Guile, Patrick Guile, Tristan Fradette, and Monica Hay.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Myron Owen Vesper

Myron Owen Vesper, 90, of Royalton, died peacefully on October 26, 2021. He was an ol’ time Vermonter and one of the last Royalton farmers of his generation.

Myron was born in Royalton on October 16, 1931, and was raised in Royalton by his parents, Owen Vesper and Elsie (Laura) Vesper. Myron married Beverly Smith of Charleston. She was his loving wife for 56 years, dying on June 9, 2010. They raised three children on their family farm in Royalton.

Myron enjoyed spending time chewing the fat with his friends at Chelsea 108 and shooting the bull with the crew at McCullough’s Quikstop. He also enjoyed going to tractor pulls and going for rides to get ice cream with special friends. His passion was spending time with his family, cruising the property, and visiting neighbors on his four-wheeler and golf cart. He found joy and happiness attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, working in the woods, sugaring and being at the sugarhouse with family.

Myron leaves behind his brother Donald Vesper of Windsor; his daughter Val Wild of Randolph; his son Roger Vesper and companion, Sue Bowen, of Royalton; his daughter Shelly and husband, Tim Parker, of Royalton; grandchildren: James and Missy Wild of Orange, Sarah and Gary Kephart of Timneth, Colorado, Jonathan and Stephaney Wild of Peoria, Arizona, Kim and Paul Angilly of Bristol, Connecticut, Rick and Billie Jean Vesper of Royalton, Timothy and Emily Parker of Royalton, and Dustin and Molly Parker of Milton; great-grandchildren: Jesse and Colton Wild, Tyler and Kylie Kephart, Hunter and Fiona Wild, Hailey and Mackenzie Vesper and Zachary Parker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Beverly, brothers Bill Vesper and Herbert Renehan, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Vesper.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Royalton Fire and Rescue Association, 52 Roberts Road, South Royalton, Vermont 05068 or the South Royalton Senior Center, P.O. Box 344, South Royalton, Vermont 05068.

A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.