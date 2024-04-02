Obituaries 4.3.2024

Brianna Mitchell

It is with profound sadness that her family announces the death of Brianna “Kiddo” Mitchell, a radiant soul taken far too soon. Born on May 10, 1988, Brianna departed this life on March 4, 2024. While the family mourns her absence they take comfort in cherished memories and the powerful legacy she leaves behind.

Known fondly to many as Bree, and to her husband as Kiddo, she was a beacon of warmth and kindness that never failed to illuminate the lives of those around her. Her laughter was infectious, often brightening even the gloomiest of days. Her love for life and the people in it was profoundly evident and endlessly inspiring.

Yet, it was her quirky charm and boundless love that truly defined Brianna. She embodied the notion of loving relentlessly. This lesson, among many she gifted, is her enduring legacy. It is one that her family will carry forward, keeping her spirit alive in each act of kindness and love they extend to others.

As her family navigates this difficult time, they are humbly asking those who wish to honor Brianna’s memory to contribute to the “Help Give Bree a Proper Send Off” fund. The fund has been set up to ensure that Brianna is given a tribute that mirrors the vibrant, loving life she led. Donations can be made at the following URL: https://everloved.com/life-of/brianna-mitchell/donate/.

May Brianna’s life serve as a testament to the extraordinary impact one can leave through love, kindness, and a relentlessly positive spirit. Her family mourns her loss deeply, but finds solace in the enduring lessons she has left. Until they meet again, Bree — your spirit lives on.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Chez Pidgeon Restaurant, 1282 Route 114 East, Norton, Vermont. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Dakota Patrick McLean

Dakota Patrick McLean, described as “special in all the ways most people lack,” died suddenly on March 21, 2024, in Irasburg at the age of 30.

He was born June 8, 1993, in Morrisville to Amy Campbell and Christopher McLean.

Dakota “Koda” McLean lived his life free of judgement and constraints but full of love for everyone around hi. He was creative and found beauty and purpose in everything around him.

Dakota was selfless. He never thought twice about helping someone in need, no matter who they were. He loved nature and would spend most of his time fishing, hiking or just taking care of his garden. But Dakota’s greatest joy in this life was his son and getting to be a father. He was so proud to be his dad. Dakota filled the room with laughter and was never scared to tell you how much he loved you. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Dakota is survived by the mother of his child, Brianna Boucher, and their son, Elias McLean; his mother, Amy Campbell, and her partner, Darren Murray; his siblings Kirstin Campbell, Dylan Mclean, and Tyler Cross and his partner, Kylee Wilson; his grandmother Patricia Hamel and her husband, Ed Hamel.

He was predeceased by his father, Christopher McLean, and his aunt, Cindy Raymond.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Franklin Central School at 15 School Street, Franklin, Vermont 05457. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donald F. Lapierre

It is with love and sadness that the family announces the death of Donald F. Lapierre. He died just after 2 p.m. on Friday March 22, 2024, after a long illness.

Donald was born on May 20, 1932, and grew up in Newport. His siblings were Emile “Bill” Lapierre (Annette Butler), Marylin Lapierre (Lloyd Barry), and William J. Lapierre (Delores Lemay). His parents were William E. Lapierre and Alice B. Diette.

Growing up, Donald was very active and enterprising with several newspaper routes, caring for the neighbors (Briggs) horses, and caring for 50 chickens in the family barn. He was also an amatuer trapeze artist on rings and bars he had set up in the yard. He made a lot of model airplanes, and he was familiar with all of the military planes of the era.

In high school Donald had many jobs and activities. He played football on his school’s team. He was a talented drummer, and was active with five different bands playing for audiences at dance halls and local establishments. He also worked at Wards and Grants (retail stores), and was a projectionist at the local movie theater.

When Donald finished high school, his love of planes and flying inspired him to join the U.S. Air Force. He spent four years in the Air Force during the Korean war, stationed in Texas, Africa, and the Middle East. He has many wonderful memories of his experiences and travels during those years.

After his time in the Air Force, he attended Lyndon Teachers College in Lyndon. While he was attending Lyndon Teachers College, the college became Lyndon State College. Since Donald was the shortest student in the class, and the students were arranged by height, he had the honor of being the very first person to graduate from Lyndon State College! He always was very proud of that!

Donald married his lifelong wife, Jacqueline Cloutier in 1959 during his first year of college. While in college he made ends meet with numerous jobs and businesses. He worked in the paint department at Sears, worked on a production line inspecting and packing eggs, and helped to build houses in a housing development for the East Haven Radar Base in East Burke. He also owned a coin-operated peanut machine route, and a photography studio. During this time, his wife Jackie worked at Saint Johnsbury Trucking as an IBM keypunch operator.

In his professional life, Donald was a teacher at the elementary school in Morgan for seven years, and was a U.S. Customs Officer (Canaan, Beecher Falls, and Norton, as well as Pittsburg, New Hampshire) from 1970 until he retired in the early ’90s. During his time as a U.S. Customs officer, he also worked at the U.S. Customs checkpoint at the Space Research Center in North Troy.

Some of his hobbies and interests included boating, fishing, bonfires, dancing, reading, world affairs, and the stock market. Donald was an avid New England Patriots fan, and he viewed every single televised Super Bowl game since the first year it aired.

Donald was one of the founding members of the Border Lions men’s club in Canaan and was very active in the club in the seventies and eighties. He was the president of the club for several years, and he ran a successful weekly bingo game that raised thousands of dollars for the club and for the community.

It also must be noted that Donald was born in 1932 during the year of the last total solar eclipse, and he died during the year of the current total solar eclipse!

Donald is survived by Jacqueline, his loving wife of 64 years, and his sons Michael Lapierre (Carlene Perry) and Brian Lapierre (Laura Plourde). He also has a granddaughter, Genevieve Lapierre (Fred Morneau), who lives in Montreal, Quebec, and is expecting Donald’s great-grandson in August.

The Lapierre family would like to offer its deepest gratitude to the Veterans Administration and the Visiting Nurse Association for everything they have done to assist Donald in the last years of his life. A special thank you goes out to Kimberly, Christy P., Christy B., Laurie Ann, Erica, Jean, Linda and Kathryn. Also, thank you to Donald’s wife, Jackie, who cared for him around the clock since his stroke in 2006, and thank you to Mike’s girlfriend Carlene. The invaluable assistance from everyone named above made it possible for him to live at home until the last few weeks of his life.

Thanks must also be given to the Union House Nursing Home in Glover for their care in the last few weeks of Donald’s life. Plus, the family’s deepest gratitude goes out to the third-floor staff at North Country Hospital in Newport for their attentive care in the final days of his life.

Thank you so much for the outpouring of love, support, thoughts, wishes and prayers from family and friends. The Lapierre family is truly blessed to have such wonderful family and friends.

Memorial plans will be announced at a later date.

Malcolm W. Kendall

Malcolm W. Kendall, 64, of Newport died on February 22, 2024, at UVM Medical Center after suffering a debilitating massive stroke.

Malcolm was born March 8, 1959, in Newport, to James and Joan (Pickel) Kendall. After attending North Country Union High School, Malcolm enlisted in the Army and enjoyed tours in Korea and Alaska. One of his very special moments was when his grandfather Malcolm Pickel visited him in Alaska to view the natural beauty and to fish together with Malcolm as they had done from his boyhood.

Malcolm was very agile and athletic and, in his early years, enjoyed water skiing, fishing, and sailing with a good friend. He also excelled in martial arts and received a black belt.

One of his truest gifts was learning gardening from his grandparents, Ella and Malcolm, and his mother, Joan.

He became a dedicated horticulturist.

Malcolm’s other true passion was the study of history.

In December of 2024 Malcolm received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Vermont State University (Johnson) where he was on the dean’s list.

In later years, after suffering a very serious back injury, Malcom still cared for and maintained a garden each summer despite the limitations and pain he suffered.

Malcolm lived a life of simplicity as a man of great faith who enjoyed reading biblical texts. Malcolm also loved music and wrote poetry and song lyrics frequently for presents for his friends.

Malcolm is survived by his aunt Randi Pickel Rosenstein, and her daughter Aviva of Charlotte, North Carolina, his stepmother, Judy Conkin, and her two sons, Christopher and Andrew Kendall, of Tully, New York, his cousins: Merry Pickel Arace, Bonnie Lorimer, Trent Millet, and their children.

Malcolm was predeceased by his parents, James Andrew Kendall, Joan Ellen (Pickel) Kendall, his sister Kathy Elizabeth Kendall, and stepbrother James Andrew Kendall.

A gravesite service was held in Westmore’s Lakeview Cemetery on Monday, April 1. Anyone wishing to honor Malcom’s life and memory may visit a veteran, help a friend, or donate to Pope Memorial Animal Shelter.

Somebody is thinking of you\

by Malcolm Kendall

On a cold and windy day

Someone is thinking of you

Of where you are

Of where you will be

Of your happiness and safety

And in all your adventures

Toil and efforts

Eventually

You will come to know

Someone is thinking of you

And so you are not all alone

Even in this gray gloom

When winter is near

Someone is thinking of you

And someone has cheer

Whether busy or quiet

Happy or sad

There is reason to be glad

Someone is thinking of you

And someone is glad too

Evelyn M. Bowen

Evelyn M. Bowen, 94, of West Charleston, died peacefully on March 25, 2024. She was born January 31, 1930, in East Charleston, to Herbert and Erema (Foster) Taylor. She married Edward E. Bowen on November 29, 1948. He predeceased her in 1993.

Evelyn worked as a finisher for Ethan Allen manufacturing. She also enjoyed taking care of her home, gardening, crocheting, knitting, craftwork, and traveling.

Evelyn is survived by her children Dale Bowen and Paulette Bowen; her grandchildren Travis and Melissa; her great-grandchildren Andrew, Peyton, Caleb, Matthew, Emma and Evelynn; and her sister, Gladys (Theodore) Broome.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Herbert and Erema, her husband, Edward, and her brothers Jack, Harry, Ira, and Donald Taylor.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston. Contributions can be made in Evelyn’s memory to the Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, Vermont 05833.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.