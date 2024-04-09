Obituaries 4.10.2024

Gilles J. Vigeant

Gilles J. Vigeant, 76, of Newport, died peacefully on March 29, 2024. He was born July 31, 1947, in Montreal, Canada, to Henri and Anita (Belanger) Vigeant. On March 26, 1994, he married the love of his life, Jean (Jensen) Vigeant.

Gilles worked as a truck driver for McDermott’s Trucking, the town of Charleston, and Gray’s Paving. He was also a carpenter, woodworker, and mechanic. He also loved camping, and was an avid hunter and fisherman, often taking fishing trips to Lake Ontario with his brothers. Gilles helped anyone who asked for help. He loved a good joke, good beer, and a day on the lake.

Gilles is survived by his wife: Jean Vigeant. His children: Maria McAllister and her husband, Brian, David Ross and his wife, Holly, David and his wife, Leah, Donald Vigeant, Daniel Vigeant and his wife, Caren, Heather Piette and her husband, J.D., Heidi Broe and her husband, Daniel; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. His brothers: Richard Vigeant and his wife, Barbara, and Michael Vigeant; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gilles was predeceased by his parents: Henri and Anita; his brother: Alain Vigeant; and his sister: Marie Trombly.

“The sky became your deep blue sea, The clouds became your shore And there, for all eternity

You sat with friends galore, Each angel was a fisherman who had traded his pole for golden wings and a game plan at Heaven’s Fishing Hole.

The tales you told about each catch its stature and its girth will live in memories unmatched

As days pass here on earth until we meet again, one day upon God’s golden sand

We’ll picture you, no other way than with a pole in hand.”

A celebration of life will be held on April 13, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club, East Main Street, Newport, Vermont.

James Henry Sullivan III

James H. Sullivan III, 87, of Newport Center, died on March 22, 2024, in Concord, New Hampshire. James was born on September 25, 1936, in Hartford, Connecticut, to James Henry II and Myrtle Arline Sullivan.

James was predeceased by his parents, James Henry and Mrytle Arline, his brother-in-law, Vincent Urban, as well as the love of his life, Patricia Ann Sullivan, on March 20, 2009.

James is survived by his children: his son James H. Sullivan IV and his wife, Sherri, of Newport, and his daughter Kelly Ann Deslauriers and her husband, Kevin, of Irasburg. He is also survived by his sisters: Maureen Chipps of Enfield, Connecticut, and Shirlee Ferrara of Francestown, New Hampshire, and her husband, Randy. Also, like a sister to him, Ruth McGinley. His niece and nephews: Karen, Mark, Matthew, Steven, Scott, and their families, as well as his friends in both Connecticut and Vermont.

James married the love of his life, Patricia Ann, on February 10, 1962, and has missed her ever since her passing in 2009. James was an accomplished jazz saxophonist and touched many lives with his gift of music throughout the city of New York and New England. He loved being out in nature, listening to music, and reading. He worked with Scripps League Newspapers in Connecticut and then made the move to Vermont. He worked as a composing foreman at the Newport Daily Express for many years.

In his later years, he enjoyed reading both Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah. Both authors, as well as special family and friends, made an eternal difference in his life. He loved his children, his sisters, family, and friends. His favorite jazz musician, Charlie Parker, once said: “If you don’t live it, it won’t come out of your horn. They teach you there’s a boundary line to music. But, man, there’s no boundary line to love.” Loving one another is the greatest gift we can give to one another. His love will be deeply missed.

The family of James would like to extend appreciation to the medical teams and the comfort of the Granite VNA Hospice House, all who extended such kind and compassionate care to James in the last weeks of his life.

A springtime graveside service to honor his life will be held for family and friends, on Saturday May 18, at 3 p.m. at the Newport Center Cemetery. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be kindly given to the Church of God Food Pantry, P.O. Box 245, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Living Waters Hospice House Church Of God, P.O. Box 1104, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Madeline Cecile Molleur

Madeline Cecile Molleur (KiKi) died on Sunday April 7, 2024, with her family by her side. Madeline was born in Montreal, Canada, to Paul and Theresa (Joyal) Molleur on February 14, 1943, the fifth eldest of 15 children.

Madeline was known for her love of children. Over the years she happily babysat many of her nieces and nephews and all of her grandchildren. Madeline was always happy to help when a grandchild, niece, or nephew was not feeling well enough for school. She would take care of them, doting on them to help them feel better. Madeline took great pride in providing day care for many of the local children in and around the Bend. Many of them would stop to visit Madeline as adults and that would make her so happy.

Halloween was one of Madeline’s favorite times. She would keep track of how many kids stopped at her house to trick or treat and she would be so excited to tell everyone how many had come by.

Madeline enjoyed sitting on her porch in her Adirondack chair with her beloved dog Milo watching over the Bend and visiting with friends and neighbors.

One of Madeline’s favorite things to do was to walk every day. She would be out early morning and afternoon walking up and down the Bend. When Madeline’s health was not at its best, she still managed at least one walk a day using her walker.

Madeline enjoyed and looked forward to visiting with her family and friends at her home. She especially loved going to lunch and shopping with her sisters and children.

Madeline was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Theresa Molleur; brothers Marcel Molleur, Claude Molleur, Gerard Molleur, Bernard Molleur, and partner Donald Ferland; and former spouse, Michael Ducharme.

She is survived by her five children: Peter and Tessa Ducharme of Walden, Thomas and Kathy Ducharme of Monroe, New Hampshire, Patrick and Cheryl Ducharme of Hardwick, Melissa and Fred Anair of Walden, and Michelle and Dennis Rich of Stannard. Madeline also leaves 11 grandchildren behind; two great-grandchildren; ten brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home at 97 Church Street, Hardwick. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Greensboro Bend, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Online condolences and memories of Madeline may be shared with her family at dgfunerals.com.

Bryce Clarke Elliott

Bryce Clarke Elliott, of Barton, died April 1, 2024, at the home of his family in St. Albans. He was born on November 18, 1935. He was 88 years old. He was the son of Clayton Clarke Elliott and Edna Alma Rowell; he was born at home in West Glover. His early years were spent on the shores of Shadow Lake.

Bryce grew up on dairy farms in Orleans County with two brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Barton Academy in 1953. He attended the University of Vermont where he received his bachelor’s degree and also his master’s degree. He was married to Jan Elizabeth Stryker January 2, 1960, and they had three children: Heather, Clarke, and Clayton. They were married for 31 years until her death in 1992.

After college they came home to the family farm for a couple of years, then he had the opportunity to work for the University of Vermont and they moved to Middlebury on the Morgan Horse Farm. Two years later his love of farming brought him to renting a farm in Hinesburg, while still working for the university.

Another two years later he went back to farming full time in partnership with a friend. They purchased a farm in St. Albans Bay and increased their registered Jersey herd. Three years later in 1971, they sold the farm in St. Albans and moved back to the family farm in Barton. During the winter of 1972, their house burnt and that summer they rebuilt up on the hill. He and his father did much of the work on the inside of the house after hiring someone to build the outside, as with farm chores and haying, he did not have enough time to do both.

During the 1980s he was instrumental in starting the Top of Vermont Jersey Club to help promote the Jersey breed. They held annual sales for ten years of which he was the sale manager and a driving force to keep the sale going.

Bryce was a steward of the land receiving many conservation awards over the years. He continued farming with Jerseys until 1993 when there was a complete herd dispersal. He continued to farm the land and board animals. He diversified his operation with haying, maple sugaring, fruit trees, and raising vegetables with a farm stand in his old milk house.

Bryce was active in 4-H as a youngster and showed Jerseys at the local fairs. While raising his family, he was leader of the Windy Hill 4-H club. The club did dairy projects, gardening, and forestry and he passed on his expertise to many youth in the community. He attended Coutts-Moriarty, as did his children and grandchildren. He was a director at the camp and spent many volunteer hours there getting ready for the summers. The family showed Jerseys at local Vermont fairs and Eastern States in Massachusetts. He was also active in the Vermont Jersey Club, serving on committees and receiving several awards.

Bryce served on the Orleans County Farm Bureau board as vice president and president. He was involved with many projects at the Orleans County Fair, volunteering to help build dairy youth buildings and a milking parlor on the fairgrounds. He was a great believer in promoting the small-scale dairy and involving the youth.

He was a member of the Barton United Church and was a deacon along with serving on many committees for the church. He served as director on the Lake Region Union High School board for several years and as selectman for the town of Barton.

“I am most thankful in my life for my parents who devoted their life caring for us: Dean, me, Ralph, Alice, and Anne. Giving us real parental care, working harder than you would believe, and supported us if we took the road less traveled. And my three children and their families who got their mother Jan’s good points and a few of mine. I am also thankful for a chance to live in Vermont during the last true era of the small farm before the state government thought they could do better, (they still do) and before diesel, gas, and combustible engines changed everything.”

Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Jan S. Elliott; and sister Alice B. Cross.

Survivors include daughter Heather Jan Brigham and husband, Jack; Clarke Elliott Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; and Clayton William Elliott and his wife, Jane. He is survived by grandchildren: Constance Anne Brigham, William Elliott Brigham, Elijah John Brigham, Nathaniel Holyoke Brigham, Haley Elizabeth Elliott, and Chase Maxwell Elliott; by brothers Dean R. Elliott and his wife, Jackie, and Ralph G. Elliott and his wife, Muriel; and by his sister Anne L. Stryker and her husband, Barry; and brother-in-law Warren Cross; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and partner in later life, Donnalee Burnside.

Those wishing to make a donation in his memory can do so to the Orleans County 4-H Foundation: Charity Turner, treasurer, 3385 Perron Hill, Glover Vermont 05839.

A celebration of life will be on May 25 at 11 a.m. at Barton United Church with refreshments to follow.

Messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

DEATH NOTICE

MaryJane Bickford

Following a brief illness, MaryJane Bickford, 83, of Glover, died peacefully and surrounded by her family on March 28, 2024. Per her wishes, no formal services will be held; a celebration of her life is being planned for this summer and all will be invited to attend. A full obituary will be shared in next week’s issue.