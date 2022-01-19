Obituaries & Services 1.12.19

Maxine Darling

Maxine Eva Darling, 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where she had made her home for several months. Her family was at her side.

She was born November 18, 1925, in Wolcott, the daughter of the late Howard H. and Eva (Brown) Greene. She attended Wolcott public schools.

In her earlier years, Maxine worked at a cheese company in Morrisville. Following her marriage to LeRoy Vernon Darling on March 16, 1946, she stayed at home. She was a homemaker and cared for her young children. Her family moved to Greensboro Bend in 1960, and in 1962 Maxine began her long nurse’s aide career at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where she was employed for more than 33 years. She retired in the early 1990s.

She was a member of the Wolcott Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time with her family, especially with the grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and sharing her baked goods with family and neighbors throughout the holiday season. She was known to bake as many as 13 pies at a time for church functions and dozens of cookies that she would hand decorate. Maxine also enjoyed animals especially caring for her two cats, Lucky and Sam; as well as feeding and keeping 13 stray cats warm throughout the winter months.

Those who survive her include: two daughters, Charlene Machia and her husband, Ernest, of Hyde Park and Carla Allen and her husband, Richard, of Hardwick; two brothers, Roland Greene of Craftsbury and Howard Greene of Wolcott; seven grandchildren;16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband, LeRoy Darling, on October 14, 1990; and four siblings: Edna Greene, Raymond Greene, Elenore Grimes and Shirley Miller.

Graveside services will be held in the spring with date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro, Vermont 05841, or to the North Country Animal League (NCAL), 16 Mountain View Road, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Sally S. Fontaine

It is with great sorrow that the family announces the untimely death of or its beloved daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother, Sally Suzzette Fontaine, of Walden. She died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Sally was born September 5, 1960, in St. Johnsbury; the daughter of André and Dulcina “Dolly” (Perry) Fournier. She attended school at Glover Community and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in the class of 1979. Sally continued her education at St. Joseph the Provider College in Rutland, receiving an associate degree in education.

She worked as a paraeducator at Hardwick Elementary School and Walden Elementary during the school season. During the summer she was employed at Carmen’s Ice Cream in Lyndonville and the Magic Spoon Bakery in Hardwick. Recently she worked at Fontaine Sawmill in East Montpelier.

Sally attended St. Paul’s Church in Barton; she loved spending time and caring for her grandson and her mother. Sally enjoyed animals, especially her fur baby and best friend, Jack.

Some people were put on this earth to do manual labor, some to care for animals, but Sally was here to be a mother, and that is what she enjoyed doing the most. She will be remembered as the most caring and thoughtful person her family will ever meet. She always put the needs of everyone else before hers and her favorite time was spent with her boys.

Those who survive her include: her father and mother, André and “Dolly” Fournier of Glover; two sons, Justin Fontaine and Shawn and his wife, Felicia, and her only grandson, Leopold Fontaine, all of Walden; five siblings: Michael Fournier and his wife, Corrina, of Glover, Matthew and his wife, Debbie, of Lyndonville, Jamie Fournier of Orleans, Rose Stone of Barton and Janice Parry and her companion, Mark Rollins, of Barton; several aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to COVID, her funeral will be held in the spring, with date, time, and location to be announced.

Burial will follow in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Love Your Brain Foundation P.O. Box 247, Norwich, Vermont 05055 or online at loveyourbrain.com

Craig Hansen

Craig Olin Joseph Hansen, 57, of North Troy, died on January 13, 2022, at his home after his courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on September 16, 1964, in Newport, to Margo (St. Onge) Hansen and the late Harold Hansen.

Craig was employed for several years at Key Auto, and more recently at Right Wheels, providing auto detailing services. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed being outdoors most of all. He spent time four wheeling, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, building campfires, working on vehicles, and being with his family.

He is survived by his mother Margo Hansen of North Troy; by his sons: Thomas Hansen and his significant other, Alyssa Flynn, of Newport Center, and Tyler Hansen and his significant other, Erin Taft, of Troy; his sister Laurie Hisman and her husband, Gary, of Newport; and his grandchildren: Jace, Nora, and Laylanna; nieces: Melissa Catalano, Amy Phillips, and Isabella Hisman.

He was predeceased by his father Harold Hansen.

The family would like to thank his VNA nurse Amber for the wonderful care that she provided to him.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Hale Fern Hemenway

Heaven gained another angel on December 31, 2021, at 11:11 p.m. when Hale Fern Hemenway died.

He was born on May 20, 1944.

He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He shared his vast wisdom with so many people and changed their lives for the better. Hale (Buster) was born in Barton and grew up in Orleans. He enjoyed playing soccer and basketball for Orleans High School. He then went on to Champlain College and was the first in his family to graduate with an associate degree in accounting. In his younger adult years, he worked for Pratt and Whitney and Litton Industries before being transferred to Canton, Ohio where he worked for XCEL Mold and Machine, eventually becoming an owner. After 21 years he retired and moved to Florida.

Hale enjoyed card playing, fishing, boating, softball, golf, putting puzzles together, sudoku, watching westerns and puttering around in his garage. He was known for his business savvy way of thinking by some and his jovial, good humored, competitive spirit that always showed in the smirk on his face.

Hale was preceded in death by his parents, Fern (Jim) and Shirley Hemenway; and his sister Sandra Wentworth.

He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Sandy (Emmerson) Hemenway; his daughters: Lisa Zickefoose (David), Allyson Race, and Julianne Litman (John); his grandchildren: Ryan Zickefoose (Brittaney), Kati Zickefoose-Payne (Joseph), Branden Race, Jordyn Weaver (Gabriei), Christopher Race, Jacelyn Litman, and Jaelyn Litman (engaged to Michael Scott); his great-grandchildren: Arabella Zickefoose and Maximus Payne; his sister Sherri (Alan) Devine and many other family members.

There was a Catholic Mass at St. Francis of Assisi on Friday, January 7.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lymphoma Leukemia Foundation at http://www.lls.org or donate.panfoundation.org and in the scroll down menu choose Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia.

Guy Lamadeleine

Guy Lamadeleine, 76, a longtime resident of Barton, died peacefully on January 4, 2022, in Lyndonville. His family and friends will greatly miss the joy and happiness he brought to all who were around him.

He was born March 8, 1945, in Barton, son of Albert and Germaine (Tetreault) Lamadeleine. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and worked on the family farm for many years.

He liked animals, singing, social events in town and stayed close to his sister Therese Bonnette and her husband, George, and his three nieces. Guy was very musically talented and played the trumpet, cornet, and harmonica. He sang in the choir at St. Paul’s with his older brother Clement and at St. Theresa in Orleans with Peter Tarbox and his family. Music brought him much happiness and was an important part of his life.

Guy really loved people whether it was visiting with his uncles and cousins at the farm or playing cards with the neighbors, he always gave generously of his time and talents. He enjoyed nature and going to Crystal Lake State Park with friends and family. He was a regular at the senior center in Barton and said that spending time with good people would make him forget his age and troubles. It nourished his body, soul, and spirit. He will truly be missed by the people who knew him.

He had a strong faith in God and a sincere, heartwarming, and strong love for people, especially his family and friends. He had a way of seeing the best in people and despite the challenges in his life he always managed to smile, laugh, and persevere and he helped others to do the same.

He is survived by his sister Therese and her husband, George Bonnette, of Barton; his sister-in-law Henriette Lamadeleine; his three nieces: Anne Gamble and her husband, Rob, and their five children of Glenburn, Maine, Claire Beck and her husband, Gene, of Henderson, Nevada, and Dorothy Bonnette of Albany; and by cousins in Orleans County.

Funeral services will be held in the spring of 2022. If friends desire memorial contributions in Guy’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822, or Pines Health and Rehab Activities Fund, 601 Red Village Road, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851.

Diane Laplume

Diane L. Laplume, 43, of Newport Town, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at North Country Hospital in Newport after a very short bout with cancer and with her aunt Pauline by her side.

She was born on May 26, 1978, beloved daughter of Paul and Pauline (Cyr) Laplume. She is survived by her brother Alan Laplume and his wife, Rachel; her nephews Alan Jr., and Zack Laplume; and by her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her special cousin Kelly, special friend Michelle, and the love of her life, her dog Lily.

She devoted much of her time making sure her parents were taken care of.

Diane worked at Newport Furniture Parts for ten years. She helped her mom with her daycare and Louise Bouffard at the Lake View Child Care as she loved being with children.

She always had a beautiful smile for everyone she met, and especially for her family and extended family. She will surely be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, with the Reverend Micky Richards officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Raymond Edgar Marsh

Raymond Edgar Marsh,74 of Newport Center, died on January 3, 2022, in Island Pond, where he resided with his son Christopher Marsh Sr., Barbara Corey, and his grandsons: Nick Hunt, Logan Hunt, Christopher Marsh Jr. and Abraham Marsh, Dustin Favreau, and his lovely dog of ten years Angel.

He was born on March 21, 1947 to the late Orvin Allen Marsh Sr. and Doris (Haskins).

On February 24, 1968, he married Shirley Baker. He later went on to marry Linda Mason in August of 1989. Both survive him.

He is also survived by his children: Allen Marsh I of Newport, Mark Marsh Sr. and his wife, Linda, of West Charleston, Todd Marsh Sr. and his partner, Morgan Cleveland, of Newport, Christopher Marsh Sr. and his partner, Barbara Corey, of Island Pond, Chad Abbott and his wife, Billie Jo, of Brownington, and Lynn Belmore of Derby Center; his lifelong friend Joyce Jones of Derby; and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Merlin Cote, Merle Cote, Madeline Hitchcock, Rosaline Percy, Ilene Hoggdon, Gladys Mallet, Jerry Reynard, Louis Marsh, Orvin Marsh Jr., Gilbert Marsh, and Carol-Ann Colbeth.

Raymond was a proud military man. He was proud to have served his country. He was drafted into the Army on October 11, 1966, and was discharged on October 10, 1968, after completing a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was with the first battalion twenty-eighth infantry, first infantry division, known as the Black Lions.

He was awarded a purple heart and multiple medals for valor.

Graveside services with full military honors will be at Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph in the spring.

John Edward Parry Jr.

John Edward (Jack) Parry Jr., born December 7, 1937, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, died on January 11, 2022.

Jack Parry was born December 7, 1937, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the firstborn of John Edward Sr. and Laurette Annette Belair. He attended elementary schools in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Livermore, California, graduating from Livermore Elementary School in 1951. In 1955, he graduated from Fremont Union High School in Sunnyvale, California.

He entered the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was discharged honorably in 1960 while serving at USNAS South Weymouth, Massachusetts. Returning to California after discharge, Jack received an associate degree from Foothill College, Los Altos, California, in the spring of 1963 and immediately returned to Massachusetts to continue his education.

He married Joan W. Michaud (whom he had met while in the service) in the spring of 1964, and they had two sons, Jeffrey Alyn and Jonathan Adym. Jack took an engineering job with General Motors in Framingham, Massachusetts, at the time of his marriage, and continued with that company into 1970. He received his bachelor of science degree in Economics from Northwestern University in 1968.

The family moved to Middlebury in 1970 where he was employed with Standard Register Company as a senior engineer, and on to Orleans in 1972 when they bought Utton’s Department Store.

Jack served in a number of capacities during his lifetime. They included: trustee of the village of Orleans, clerk of the village of Orleans, treasurer of the village of Orleans, as well as that of the Lake Region Union High School District (for over 30 years) and the Orleans Elementary School. Jack also served as the treasurer of Rainbow Apartments, an elderly housing complex in Orleans, and was its general manager for more than 22 years. In 1985 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the Orleans Cemetery Association, and became its secretary and treasurer shortly thereafter, a position he held until his death.

Jack’s interests were many, but none surpassed his desire to know more about his family history, and therefore he became a consummate genealogist. He was totally interested in history, and had a keen affinity for computers and computer technology. He operated his own computer repair service from 1994 through 2002. Jack was an avid reader and continued to read until his death.

He is survived by his wife of more than 57 years; his son Jeffrey and wife, Michele, of The Villages, Florida; two grandchildren: Ethan David and Jenna Louise of Fort Myers, Florida; a sister Carol Goin of Visalia, California. In addition , there are several nieces and nephews, as well as treasured cousins in various locations around the country.

Jack was predeceased by his parents; by his son Jonathan; a sister Judy Ann Welch in 1999; and a brother Richard Brian Parry in 2002.

At his own request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Interment will take place at the Irasburg Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, with military honors. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so may contribute in his memory to the Orleans Cemetery Association, 21 School Street, Orleans, Vermont, 05860.

Waldo Potter

Waldo G. Potter, 86, of Albany, died peacefully at the Greensboro Nursing Home on Wednesday evening, January 5, 2022.

He was born in Albany on June 15, 1935, the son of Hugh and Mary (Farr) Potter. He attended graded school in Albany and graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1953. On October 18, 1958, he married Beverly Smith, and they made their home on the family farm in Albany Village.

Waldo was self-employed, running his family farm, sugaring, logging, snow plowing, and growing and selling Christmas trees. He crossed Lake Champlain every year for almost 40 years to sell trees in Plattsburgh, New York, at the Viking Ski Shop. He and Bev bought the B&W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road in 1969, operating it until 1989. In 1976, they built the B&W at the Orleans County fairgrounds and operated that until the late 1990s. He was a dowser for H.A. Manosh and on his own for a number of years. Waldo was an active member of the community he called home. He was a trustee for the Albany Village Water Supply and sexton for the Albany Village Cemetery Association for over 50 years. He was a member of the Orleans County Fair Association, Maple Valley Grange, and the Albany Snow Rollers, helping groom trails and raise money through their many variety shows. Waldo enjoyed trapping, hunting, and spending time at hunting camp, fishing, snowmobiling, going to local dances with Bev, vacationing with his family, and beginning his day at Bob’s Quick Stop.

Waldo loved his family and was lucky enough to see many of them every day. He leaves a daughter, Billie Jean Rivers, and husband, Richard, of Albany; two sons: Gary Potter and wife, Cheryl, and Jeff Potter and wife, Laura, all of Albany; grandchildren: Julie Lavine and husband, Jeffrey, Nicholas Rivers and wife, Amanda, Jess Potter and wife, Jenny, Emily Hacking and husband, Tyler, Justin Potter, and Karen Potter and her partner, Logan Masse; great-grandchildren: Joshua and Jamison Lavine, Paislee and Lydia Rivers, Evelynn and Grayson Hacking, and Leah Masse. He also leaves a brother, Bruce Potter and his wife, Pat; brother-in-law Maurice Pierce; sister-in-law Marty Hilliker and husband, Archie; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. He also leaves the compassionate staff at the Greensboro Nursing Home who cared for him for the last couple of years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Bev; his parents, Hugh and Mary; sister Carlene (Potter) Pierce; father- and mother-in-law, Preston and Doris Smith; sister-in-law Ardys Goodwin and her husband, Glen; and sister-in-law Priscilla Goad and her husband, Percy.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Checks can be made payable to VTFW Trust Fund, with “In memory of Waldo Potter” in the memo line and mailed to: VTFW Trust Fund, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, Veromont 05620.

Carl Powden

Carl Powden, the long-time Central Vermont Regional Director for the Vermont Land Trust, died suddenly on Wednesday, January 12, while engaged in a labor of love: retrieving rotten squash for his pigs from a local co-op. The task combined two of his passions, animal husbandry (in the large forms of Stella and Maybelline), and parsimony.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, on October 25, 1954, to Joseph Fanning Sullivan and Drusilla (Sullivan) Powden, Carl’s early life featured a tour of three of the nation’s major ports as his father’s duties in the family stevedoring business dictated. Following his father’s death, his mother was married for a second time several years later to Russell S. Powden. In 1965, Carl and the family moved to Peacham, where he was raised.

Carl graduated from Lyndon Institute and in 1976 received an A.A.S. in Dairy Herd Management from Vermont Technical College. He went on to earn a B.S. in Animal Science and Education from the University of Vermont in 1978. After graduation, he followed in the footsteps of his grandmothers to become a teacher, teaching vocational agriculture in Addison and Lamoille counties. He also worked as a self-employed logger, and he owned and managed a herd of 60 registered Holsteins on a rented farm in Hyde Park.

In 1988, Carl decided to run for the General Assembly to represent his hometown of Johnson, as well as Eden and Belvidere. Carl characteristically worked hard at it, knocking on the door of every home in the district. He defeated a long-time Republican incumbent and was elected as the district’s first Democrat in memory, a fact he frequently reminded his successor and friend, Mark Woodward, for whom he blazed the trail.

During his three terms in the General Assembly, Carl helped lead efforts to respond to the Vermont Supreme Court’s Brigham decision, which required greater equity in school funding among Vermont towns. As vice chair of the House Education Committee, he worked closely with Paul Cillo, David Larsen, Martha Heath, and others to devise a way to fund education without relying so heavily on the property tax.

Their efforts bore fruit in the form of Act 60, enacted in the years after Carl left the legislature and joined the Vermont Land Trust (VLT). During his nearly 30 years at VLT, Carl was instrumental in conserving some 200,000 acres of Vermont’s farmland, forests, and other areas important to communities, a third of all the land that VLT has helped protect in its history.

Carl brought his work home, after a fashion. He hated debt, so when he moved to Johnson, he insisted on paying cash. As a result, the property he bought, while blessed with 60 beautiful acres, was a bit of a fixer upper. Grudgingly, he installed hot water and electricity, and soon he was raising sheep, chickens, pigs, a succession of beloved border collies, horses, and a small herd of Salers, the famous breed of cattle from the Massif Central in France. He had a bountiful vegetable garden, a full root cellar, and a busy, when not burning, smokehouse.

Over the years, Carl made one improvement after another. As his annual cider party grew bigger and bigger, he of course had to add a building for his antique apple grinder and cider press, and another to house the pizza oven. And for the past several years he had been pushing back the forest — cutting down trees and then running pigs on the land to add to his pasture.

But the biggest improvement in Carl’s life came twenty years ago when he was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Dorigen Keeney, whom he married on the land where he now lies. She was the love of his life, and its completion.

In addition to Dorigen and his mother, Carl is survived by his brother, Mark Powden and his wife, Wendy Lawrence, of Washington, D.C.; his sister Meg Powden and her wife, Jean MacDonald, of Montpelier; his nephews and niece: Russell Powden, Joseph Powden, Cory MacDonald-Powden, and Brooke MacDonald-Powden; his brand new great-nephew Logan; and Courtney and Tom Cramer, the children of his first wife, Linda Cramer, from whom he was divorced.

Carl was buried in a small ceremony Saturday surrounded by his family and friends, amidst laughter, tears, and fond memories of a man who will be deeply missed by many. A larger celebration of his life will be planned when the pandemic has subsided and public health permits.

Those wishing to do so are encouraged to make a donation to a charity of their choice. And, while he would certainly hate the attention, feel free to do so in the memory of Carl Powden. Among Carl’s preferred charities were two land conservation organizations: the Vermont Land Trust (https://vlt.org/) and Cold Hollow to Canada (https://www.coldhollowtocanada.org/).

Ellenor Powers

Ellenor A. Powers, age 83, died on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Franklin County Health and Rehab in St. Albans.

She was born in Newport on June 30, 1938, to the late Eric and Christina (Gray) Royce.

Ellenor grew up in West Charleston and married Richard “Dick” Powers on August 23, 1958. In addition to raising their five children, Ellenor worked alongside Dick on the family farm. Through farming, she fell in love with horse pulling. Ellenor and Dick were a staple at every horse pull in the area, and she was always on the edge of her seat watching, just as if she was driving the horses. Ellenor enjoyed shopping, especially for clothes, and as her children and grandchildren will tell you: she never had enough! She also loved going out to eat and could be found alongside Dick at Chester’s in Fairfield on most afternoons. Above all, Ellenor lived for her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Wherever her family was, one could bet that Ellenor would be there — especially if it included a trip out to Oklahoma!

She is survived by her children: Donna Vaillancourt and her husband, Patrick, of Enosburg, Dale Powers of Berkshire, Diane Therrien and her husband, Michael, of Enid, Oklahoma, and Debbie Marshall of St. Albans; grandchildren: Jason, Kelli, Jeremy, Connor, Shannon, Aaron, Amber, Jennifer, and Eric; great-grandchildren: Emma, Charles, Kase, Tristian, Tagen, Makenna, Sisi, Carsyn, Ariel, and Ryker; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Norman Powers and his wife and Ellenor’s BFF, Sue, of Connecticut, Robbie Powers and Jetta of Virginia, Jane Moulton and Terry of Orleans, and Jane Benson of Georgia; a special nephew, Brian “Buzzy” Webster; many other nieces and nephews and her friend and roommate, Barb.

In addition to her parents, Ellenor was predeceased by her husband, Dick Powers; her son, Dwight Powers; her siblings: Rodney Royce and Cynthia Morse; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Dale Powers, Larry Powers and his wife, Jan, and Dick and Charlotte Webster, whom Ellenor thought of as her sister.

Ellenor’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the nursing staff at Franklin County Health and Rehab for the wonderful care she received, and to her special friend and hairdresser, Sue Paquette.

In keeping with Ellenor’s wishes, there will be no public services. Ellenor and Dick will be laid to rest together in West Charleston this spring.

For those who wish, contributions in Ellenor’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

