Migrants arrested in Franklin County

by Maria Amador

BERKSHIRE — On Monday, April 21, eight migrant farmworkers were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents at Pleasant Valley Farms, a dairy operation owned by the St. Pierre family in Franklin County. The execution of the arrests bears some similarity to others carried out throughout the Northeast by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents since President Trump took office; however, officials, including Governor Phil Scott, maintain that while it is an “unfortunate” situation, CBP agents were “just doing their jobs.”

In a statement released on Facebook on April 22, Bradley, Jamie, Mark, and Amanda St. Pierre — owners of the dairy farm — wrote of the arrests, “We do not know the details or reasons at this time.”

In a statement, CBP said it deployed agents to the Berkshire dairy — roughly two miles from the U.S. border with Canada — after receiving a call from a “concerned citizen” who saw two people crossing a wooded area and later walking onto the farm carrying backpacks. …

