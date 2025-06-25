Currier’s 802 Spirits gets its ribbon cut

by Joseph Gresser

GLOVER — The 802 Spirits shop at Currier’s Market here has been doing business for a while, but on June 18, a delegation from the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery stopped by to formally launch the store.

There wasn’t a bottle of champagne to smash over the bow, but Ray Sweeney, who with his wife, Jessica, owns Currier’s, did wield an oversized pair of scissors to cut a red ribbon.

Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight congratulated the Sweeneys and store workers. She said the outlet is one of around 82 in the state.

Currier’s is what she called a “kiosk store,” one focused on Vermont-made products as well as the 100 bestselling items available at state stores.

Ms. Knight said locations like Currier’s serve a lot of visitors from out of state….

