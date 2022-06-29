Obituaries & Service 6.29.22

Diane Annett (Audet) Roberts

On Tuesday, June 14, Diane Annett (Audet) Roberts, 65, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a difficult battle with ovarian cancer. Her husband, daughter, and granddaughter were with her. She was loved and supported by friends and family.

Diane was born on June 28, 1956, in North Troy, the daughter of Maurice and Claire Audet. Raised on a dairy farm in Westfield, she helped on the farm to support her family. She worked at Newport Plastic for six years after she graduated

from North Country Union High School. Diane enjoyed going to the dance hall in Lowell where she fell in love with Andre Roberts. They would later marry on July 5, 1980.

Diane accompanied Andre to pursue his career with a move to Huntington. There she began a job at Bouya Facets, where she worked for six years along with raising their two children. Diane stayed in Huntington for 36 years until her parents’ health declined. She then decided to make the move back to Troy to be closer to her family. After Diane and Andre built their home together, she began the job at Jay Peak where she would work for the next ten years.

When Diane moved back to Troy she rediscovered her love for bingo. She would attend weekly and always had high hopes. She also enjoyed going to the slot machines. She loved traveling and took many trips with her family. Diane loved being with her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved getting to watch her children and grandchildren grow up.

During her battle with cancer, Diane always had a great attitude and high hopes. She was a strong woman and a hard worker. Her strength was unmatched and no matter how bad the news she received, she kept her spirits high for herself and those around her. She will always be loved and missed by many all around her.

Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Andre Roberts; her son Patrick Roberts of Montgomery and her daughter Jessica Roberts of Irasburg; her granddaughter Kayona Denton of Troy and her grandson Aiden Roberts of Troy; her brother Roger Audet and his wife, Rita, of Basco, Florida, her sister Carmen Bouchard and her husband, Jacques, of Troy, and her brother Rejean Audet and his wife, Rebecca, of New Castle, New Hampshire; and her several nieces and nephews.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Claire Audet, as well as her eldest sister Noella Berthiuame and her husband, Richard.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 23 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in North Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge located at 237 East Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401. This lodge offers families a place close by the University of Vermont Medical Center for those who may not live close by who have loved ones with cancer who are hospitalized.

Dorothy P. McCutcheon

Dorothy p. “Dot” McCutcheon of Daytona Beach, Florida died peacefully at her home on June 9, 2022.

She was born on February 24, 1919, to William and Hazel (Merrill) in Craftsbury.

Dot and her beloved husband, Don, enjoyed life to the fullest. They loved to square dance, play cards, and travel, including cruises. They retired to Arizona for five years, then made their permanent home in Florida.

Dot was a very good waitress for many years at Frank’s Steakhouse in Newport. She loved her job, and it certainly showed with her laugh, hugs, and kisses.

Dot was a very kind and loving person with a fabulous sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. She lived a wonderful life even at 101 until she broke her second hip a year and a half ago. Her quality of life then declined.

She is survived by her beloved granddaughter Heather Stratton and her husband, Paul, from Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec, Canada.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. The loss of her daughter Donna, only two weeks ago was more than she could handle at this point of her life.

A private service will be held this summer at Malvern Cemetery in Lennoxville, Quebec.

Ivan Dale Maxwell

Ivan Dale Maxwell, 57, well known businessman and beloved husband and father, died suddenly on June 21, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1965, in Newport, to his mother Margaret and late father, Dale Maxwell. In May of 1985, Ivan met his best friend, his partner, and lifelong love, Marlene Moss, whom he married on December 9, 1994.

Together, they raised two beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Amy, at their home in Derby where Ivan took great pride in welcoming family and friends to watch football, share a meal, or socialize while he was working in his garage or sugarhouse.

In May of 2012, Ivan welcomed a young man, Austin, at his kitchen table. He quickly became the son he never had. Ivan welcomed his first grandchild in December of 2020, taking on his most cherished role of grandpa to Jack.

Ivan was raised on his family’s farm in East Charleston, where he learned his strong work ethic as well as several important values that defined who he was. Ivan was selfless, honest, wise, compassionate, proud, and always humble. As a locally respected entrepreneur, Ivan owned and operated a successful trucking company and vault business for more than 30 years.

Outside of work, Ivan was an avid football fan, loved camping, and riding his motorcycles. Ivan was a gentle man who enjoyed conversation with everyone, building strong relationships with everyone he met. Never at a loss for words, Ivan could always hold one’s attention while telling stories, often beginning with, “Well, you know…”

He will be remembered for his memorable storytelling abilities as well as his uncanny sense of humor. Ivan was an extremely devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and boss.

In addition to his wife, Marlene, Ivan is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth Brock and her husband, Austin, their son, Jack, and Amy Maxwell, all of Derby. Ivan is also survived by his mother, Margaret Maxwell, his sisters: Laurinda Maxwell and husband, Roger Guisinger, Alice Letourneau and husband, Danny, Kim Maxwell and significant other, Tom Stich; as well as his in-laws, Allan and Venyse Moss, Vince Moss, and Suzie LeBlanc, several nieces and nephews, and too many close friends to list.

Services will be private. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Barn at Top of the World. In lieu of flowers the family asks for remembrance to take the form of sharing a home-cooked dinner with your loved ones, as Ivan believed in family being together at the end of each day. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Holly Ann Martel

Holly Ann Martel, 65, most recently of Coventry, died and was welcomed into heaven as her time here on earth had ended and her new life with the Lord joyfully began on June 22, 2022, after a long but brave battle with cancer.

Holly was born on August 30,1956, at the Orleans County Memorial Hospital in Newport to Slayton and Patricia Marsh, joining her two older sisters Vicki and Nancy. Holly’s first four years of life were spent in Orleans, then the family moved to Holly’s favorite place on earth, Brownington.

There she attended elementary school followed by Lake Region Union High School where she met and fell in love with Enoch J. Rowell III. Holly exchanged her schoolbooks for motherhood and homemaking. She later proudly received her GED.

Holly’s true calling as a mother was obvious as she and Enoch became parents, to Enoch IV (EJ) and Seth Rowell. As life often changes, Holly and Enoch parted ways. Holly later married Tom Martel and they lovingly welcomed a daughter, Mercy Ann. Her love for her children and her family were her life. Holly instilled strong family values in her children, which since has been shared with her 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was very instrumental in caring for her growing family and nothing mattered more than their well-being, happiness, and love toward one another. Each generation of children are best friends and that warmed her heart. Her love of family could only be matched by her love for God and His promise of heaven for those who believe and practice his teachings.

Holly is survived by her husband, Tom Martel; children: Enoch Rowell IV (EJ) of Orleans, Seth Rowell and his life partner, Jessica Baker, of Coventry, and Mercy Ann Cianciolo and her husband, David, of North Troy; grandchildren: Chelsea Magwire and her husband, Dylan, Kristen Rowell and her partner, Tommy Russell, Cara Rowell and her partner Ryan Descheneau, Enoch John Rowell V, Trevor Rowell and his fiancée, MaKayla Baraw, Avery Rowell and his partner, Lily Lockamy, Arabella, Slayton, Ryker, Forest, and Esther Cianciolo; great-grandchildren: Oden Rowell, Cedar Rowell, Madilynn Rowell, Brantley Fortin, and Brent Fortin. Holly is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and “Red” Reynolds, and nephews John, Scott, and Randy Morley and their families.

She was predeceased by her parents Slayton and Patricia Marsh, her oldest sister Vicki Marsh, and her sons’ father, Enoch Rowell III.

Per Holly’s request, a private service will be held at the discretion of the family. Her family will always remember her smile, her love for chocolate, and her quiet, giving, and humble demeanor.

Memorial contributions can be made in Holly’s name to Orleans Essex VNA/Hospice as they provided exemplary care and compassion for her and her family.

The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Craig Raymond Davis

The Davis family’s dearest father Craig Raymond Davis, 71, of West Charleston, died on June 19, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Craig was born on December 3, 1950, in Newport to Jerry and Natalie Davis of Derby. On May 12, 1973, he married the love of his life, Mary Jean White, who survives him.

Craig was a crafter and sugar maker, but found the most joy in being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A hard-working man he was a sheriff for Orleans County. His proudest accomplishment was being the part-owner and operator of Jay’s Snack Bar in Derby. He was also the head groundskeeper for North Country Union High School, from which he retired from in 2013.

Craig was a deacon for the Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston. He was a member of the order of the Freemasons and a Patron of the Order of Memphremagog Eastern Star.

Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jean Davis, of West Charleston; his children: Tami and her husband, Dan Royer, of Summerland, Florida, Tina Tanguay of West Charleston, Craig and his wife, Erika, of Essex, Chad Davis of Newmarket, New Hampshire; grandchildren: Shane Norman and wife, Chloe, of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, Seth Norman of Williamstown, Alicia Tanguay of Wilmington, North Carolina, Savannah Tanguay of Honolulu, Hawaii, Carter and Gemma Davis of Essex; great-grandchildren: Summer, Dean, and Maverick Norman of Hillsborough; siblings Ken Davis of Brandon, Harvey Davis and his wife, Joan, of Bethel, and Linda Davis of Canaan.

Craig was predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Natalie, of Derby, and sister Elaine Pepin of Derby.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be held at the Free Will Baptist Church of West Charleston, at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2022, followed by a graveside committal, with a family luncheon at the Church after.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Free Will Baptist Church of West Charleston, PO Box 148, West Charleston, Vermont 05872.

Joshua Christian Casey

Joshua Christian Casey, 44, of Concord died in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Josh was born in Ware, Massachusetts, on December 30, 1977, to James A. Casey Jr. and Carol (Hilton) Casey. He grew up in Gilbertville, Massachusetts, and then Westmore where he was home-schooled through high school. After several years together, on March 4, 2011, he married Michelle Merrill from Winooski. Together they created a family with their two children Tamera Michelle and Bryce Joshua Casey.

Josh was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He was a professor of pranks! Josh was selfless, always lending an ear and setting his own problems aside to help his family and friends.

If you were a friend of Josh’s you were his friend for life. He was a big-hearted person and would give you the shirt off his back.

From a very young age, Josh was gifted with an artistic talent. He learned the art of tattooing from his father and ran The Tattoo Machine alongside him.

He was a master welder who enjoyed fabricating his own little creations. He was dedicated to his work and enjoyed operating heavy equipment, welding, and leading the teams he worked with. Josh’s main passion in life was his children and building an impressionable life for them. No matter what he did in life, he gave it his all.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Casey, of Concord, children: Tamera and Bryce Casey of Concord, mother,Carol Casey, of Westmore; sister Hannah Cannon and her husband, Joseph, of Barre; brother Isaiah Casey and, his wife Kelly, of Westmore; niece Madison Letourneau-Kinney, and nephew Matthias Cannon.

Josh was predeceased by his father, James A. Casey Jr. and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 5521 Memorial Drive, Lyndonville on Friday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery near the North Beach of Lake Willoughby.

In lieu of flowers, direct donations may be made through the gofundme fundraiser at gofund.me/6450c21f or contact Michelle at [email protected]

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.