Obituaries 6.4.2025

Douglas Roderick Scott

October 31, 1937 — May 21, 2025

Douglas Roderick Scott, 87, died peacefully at home in Swanton on May 21, 2025, after a nine-month battle with cancer. In his illness, and indeed his entire married life, he was tenderly cared for by his wife, Margie. In Doug’s last months and weeks, he and Margie were joined by their four children and their daughter-in-law who gave loving support to both parents to aid in his fight, and later, to ease his passing.

Doug was born on October 31, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Roderick Herbert Scott of Philadelphia and Sally Edith (Beauchamp) Scott of Berlin, Maryland. His earliest years were spent playing on the streets and wandering around North Philadelphia Train Station, looking winsome and accepting nickels from kind old ladies which he used to buy candy. He had a pronounced and notable sweet tooth all his life, and no shame of it.

When he was nine years old, the family left the city for Havertown, Pennsylvania, a year later settling in Lewes, Delaware, where they remained for the rest of Doug’s childhood. He had especially good memories of the family home on Savannah Road, a beautiful Victorian house where his parents hosted many bridge nights. He remembered fondly sleeping out on the porch on hot summer nights, attending Phillies games with his father, and spending time out at his grandparents’ farm in Maryland, where his grandmother made fruit pies and pretended not to notice Doug helping himself to slice after slice.

Doug was a bright student but preferred athletics. His parents forced him to quit sports for a time, until he could bring his grades up to straight As and keep them there. Even a pleading visit from Doug’s coach would not sway them. Doug, now properly motivated, applied himself with renewed vigor to his studies, was duly permitted to rejoin his sports teams and lettered in baseball, football, and basketball.

Doug attended the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, graduating with the class of 1959 and serving thereafter on submarines (USS Diablo SS-479 and USS Cobbler SS-344), attaining the rank of lieutenant and receiving an honorable discharge in 1964. Many of his fellow midshipmen came from military or private school backgrounds and were better prepared for the rigors of the academy, but Doug, as was his way, redoubled his efforts so as to make up the ground. His success was a tribute to his intelligence and characteristic perseverance.

In 1963, Doug met and married the love of his life, Marjorie Anne McLeod Ryan, of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. They initially settled in New London, Connecticut, then Newark, Delaware, during Doug’s years at DuPont, and finally in Franklin, Massachusetts, where they raised their family and Doug worked as a systems analyst for the Foxboro Company. Doug and Margie had a loving and supportive marriage, and showed one another the care, respect, and high regard we should all aspire to in our personal relationships.

In 1994, Doug and Margie retired, moved to Barton, and opened the Rosebrae Bed and Breakfast, where Doug’s bacon and buttery French toast were a special treat for guests. Doug loved Barton. He and Margie helped to run the senior meals program and generally enjoyed involvement in the community, making many good friends. He especially loved playing golf on the Barton golf course, where Margie sometimes joined him. Doug was also a member of Barton’s American Legion Vermont Post 76. In 2004, Doug and Margie moved to New Canaan, Connecticut, and eventually to Swanton, to be close to family. In the interim years they enjoyed playing bridge with many good friends and traveled to destinations as varied as England, Ireland, the highlands of Scotland, the beaches of Normandy, Morocco, the Amalfi Coast, Provence, Singapore, and the Black Forest region of Germany. Doug was always noted for his quiet modesty, dependability, helpfulness, and understated humor.

Doug is survived by his wife, Margie, his children: Sister Mary Sarah of Janesville, Wisconsin, David Scott of Cave Creek, Arizona, Stephanie Scott of London, United Kingdom, Jesse Scott and daughter-in-law Jackie of Swanton; and grandchildren Alasdair John Douglas McNerney and Anna Theodora Beauchamp McNerney of London. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Latham of Michigan, her husband, Jim Latham, their daughter Sarah Latham Wolfe, her husband, Chris Wolfe, and their children James and Jacob Wolfe.

Friends and family are invited to Doug’s life celebration to include a memorial service on Saturday, May 31, at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 350 South Main Street, St. Albans. A graveside dedication will be announced in due course.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.

James Ladue

James Ladue, 68, of Newport, died on May 29, 2025, with his family at his side. He was born on August 5, 1956, in Newport, to Raymond and Elsie (Story) Ladue.

He graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 1975. Jim was employed in customer service at the Pick and Shovel in Newport for many years. Previously, he was employed by Don’s Carpet and owned his own business with Mike Perkins installing carpet and flooring. He held a membership with the Newport Country Club. His hobbies included playing golf, softball, soccer, track and field, and basketball.

He is survived by his sons: Cody Ladue and Tory Ladue and his partner, Liv, and by his granddaughter Stella. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Donna Ladue, the mother of his children, Annette Patenaude, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Dave in 2011, and by his close friend Bill Sanville in 2024.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of God on Crawford Road in Newport on Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, June 8, from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Newport Youth Golf Association, in care of Newport Country Club, 590 Mt. Vernon Street, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Larry Dopp

Larry Wendell Dopp, 83, of Derby Line, died on May 29, 2025, in Newport. He was born on September 11, 1941, in Sheffield, to Ernest and Evelyn (Smith) Dopp. He married Wilma (Scott) Dopp on October 26, 1963. She predeceased him on August 8, 2008. On July 23, 2009, he married Caroline (Sargent) Chaffee, who survives him.

Larry was employed by Tivoly USA Butterfields for 30 years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed wood carving, fishing, and hunting. Larry was a deacon at Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Chaffee, of Derby Line, by his children: Wanda Dopp of Coventry, and Wendell Dopp of Derby, by his stepchildren: Raymond Sargent and his wife, Pat, of Newport, Terry Tetreault and his wife, Rolane, of North Carolina, Donna Geoffroy and her husband, Norman, of Newport, and by Brenda Marrotte of Newport. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Kevin Dopp, eight siblings, and his son-in-law Wayne Marrotte.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 9, at the Derby Center Cemetery in Derby with the Reverend Glen Peterson officiating. A celebration of life will be held on June 22 at 9 a.m. at the Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston. All are welcome to attend. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Michaud Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line 05830. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Joyce E. Blanchard

Joyce E. Blanchard, 91, of Lowell, died on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Newport with her family by her side. She was born on July 25, 1933, in Hyde Park to the late Homer and Ila (Hutchinson) Jones. On August 26, 1955, she married Ernest Blanchard Sr. who predeceased her in 1996.

She was a graduate of Lamoille Central Academy, class of 1951. Joyce enjoyed working outside with her flowers and taking care of her home. She also loved canning and weaving, sewing, and traveling when possible. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the love of her life.

She is survived by her children: Laura Bennett and her husband, Don, of Coventry, Edward Blanchard and his partner, Franki Buck, of Lowell, Cindy Blanchard of Lyndonville, Joanne Quimby and her fiancé, Daryl Olson, of Highgate, Ernest Blanchard Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Coventry; by seven cherished grandchildren: Britany Moodie, Jordan Blanchard, Heather Eldred, Samantha Reed, Tyler and Ryan St. Onge, and Michaela Fitch, as well as her eight beloved great-grandchildren: Avianah, Braylee, Emma, Jackson, Ivy, Teagan, Ryan, and Ryder. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Melvin Peno, Elery and Lee Jones, Arlie Langlois and her husband, George, Beatrix Chaffee and her husband, Leland, Cora Hayes and her husband, Frank, and Erdie Boutin and her husband, Robert.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Joyce’s name may be made to the Lowell Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Lowell, Vermont 05847. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ira C. Batchelder

March 21, 1938 — May 14, 2025

It is with deepest sorrow that Ira’s family announces their Dad died too soon in Newport, surrounded by family.

He worked on his grandparents’ farm growing up and always spoke so highly of them.

He went into the Guards as a Howitzer handler.

He had many jobs, but his most treasured one was being a bus driver for 50 years. He drove for North Country Union High School, Troy school, and Jay/Westfield school. He loved the kids so much and he would give candy on holidays.

He was such a hardworking man. He would help his neighbors when needed, and took care of his precious mother-in-law, Elsie Davis, when her husband passed away. If you needed him, you could always count on him to be there to lend a helping hand.

A precious gift he got was his grandson Travis Doherty, who was born on his birthday — which he treasured.

He became a Super Senior in 2015 and was so proud to be honored for the role. His kids were his life on the bus.

He married Doris Davis on June 20, 1964. They were married for 60 years.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Batchelder. They had three children: Diana Doherty (Doug), John Batchelder (Terry), and Kim Britch (Scott). They had four grandchildren: Randy Ellis, Travis (Leaunna) Doherty, Justin Britch (fiancée Jade), and Kristin Britch (Eric Remick). They had six great-grandchildren: Xzavior, Brynlee, Isabella and Violet Doherty, Sophia Britch, and Benjamin Remick.

He is survived by his sisters: Judy Gray, Mary Leithead, sister-in-law Phyllis Batchelder, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Opal and Wilmer Batchelder, grandparents, and mother-in-law, Elsie Davis, who was very special to him.

Extended family he thought highly of: Guy Doherty, Alyssa Sanville, Josh Davio, Bryce Collins, Brookelynn Prior, AJ Achambault, Nicki Nadeau, and all of their wonderful neighbors.

In 2017, his daughter Kim lost her fur baby Zukie, who Ira loved just like family and meant the world to him. He leaves behind another fur baby: Coco, who she got many years ago. Ira loved him to pieces. Coco is sad without him playing with him.

Ira took great pride in his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and making homemade french fries, macaroni and cheese, and his little smokies. Just watching people eat his food put a big smile on his face.

His family says, “Dad will be greatly missed. You were our rock to the family. Things won’t be the same without you. Please give Nanny a big kiss and hug for us. We love you so very much, someday we will be together again.”

Ira’s wishes were no calling hours or funeral services.

COMMITTALS

Barbara Rodgers Feola

A graveside service for Barbara Rodgers Feola who died November 12, 2024, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, at Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover with Reverend Michel Richards officiating. A reception will follow at Jim and Nancy Rodgers’ home on Rodgers Road.

Rachel Wright

Committal services for Rachel Wright, who died December 22, 2024, will be held on Saturday, August 16, at the Lowell Cemetery at 1 p.m. A meal will follow at her home located on Irish Hill in Lowell.

Robert Sanborn

Funeral services for Robert Sanborn will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, at the First Congregational Church in Island Pond with Reverend Alan Magoon officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond with full military honors.