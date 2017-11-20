Obituaries November 22, 2017

George Henry Kern

The Reverend George Henry Kern, 95, of Pennsville, New Jersey, died peacefully on November 9, 2017. He was surrounded by his loving family.

The Reverend Kern was born in Woodbury, New Jersey, on February 24, 1922.

He is survived by his devoted children: William of Gibbstown, New Jersey, Robert and his wife, Cynthia, of Delaware, and Robin, and his wife, Carmen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was a loving grandfather to Allyson, Donovan, Sawyer, Renee, and Sean; and an adoring great-grandfather to five.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Hunt Kern, in 2014. His grandson Michael also predeceased him in 2007.

The Reverend Kern served the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston, from 1986 to 1993. He and Mrs. Kern lived in Morgan, on beautiful Lake Seymour, from 1978 to 1996, where they enjoyed many years of snowmobiling, boating, square dancing, and numerous church activities. From 1996 to 2006, they split their time between Woodbury, and Ocala, Florida. The Reverend and Mrs. Kern cherished their many lifelong friends they made along the way.

Prior to moving to Vermont full time, they resided in Gibbstown and Pennsville, New Jersey. He worked for the DuPont Company at the Deepwater Plant AZO Area for 34 years. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Gibbstown Fire Department and served 15 years on the Gibbstown Board of Education. The Reverend Kern also served as an associate pastor and on the board for Clonmell Methodist Church and on the Gibbstown Library Board.

A graveside service will be held for both the Reverend and Mrs. Kern at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clonmell Methodist Church or Arc of Gloucester County. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com.

Leo E. Menard

Leo E. Menard, 82, of Middlefield, Connecticut, beloved husband of Sharlene P. (Hartford) Menard, died peacefully on October 26, 2017, at Hartford Hospital.

He was born in Craftsbury, a son of the late George and Diana (Boulais) Menard. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U.S. Army. He retired after many years from Frenchie’s Auto Body.

He is survived by his wife, Sharlene; children: Anne Olszewski and her husband, Patrick, of Middlefield, Patricia Angello and her husband, Gary, of Middlefield, Timothy Menard of Oregon, Phillip Menard of California, Maureen Byron and her husband, Bruce, of Kentucky, and Thomas Menard of Middletown; by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; by five brothers and six sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother.

Mr. Menard was very involved in his church. He was a Eucharistic minister and for many years brought communion and comfort to St. Colman parishioners. He loved his flowers and woodworking. His favorite pastimes were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on October 30 in Connecticut. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Middlefield Fire Department, care of Middlesex County Community Foundation, 211 South Main Street, Middletown, Connecticut 06457.

To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Dale S. Woods Sr.

Dale S. Woods Sr., 87, died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Mr. Woods was a U.S Navy veteran. He was born, raised, and died a native Vermonter. He was retired from the state of Vermont.

He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. He coached Little League baseball for many years; many kids remembered him for that. He was president of the coin club for many years as well as on the board of directors at the Newport Country Club. He was an avid collector of historical and antique postcards of Newport and the Northeast Kingdom.

He was predeceased by his mother, Addie, in 2008.

He leaves three sons: Dale Jr. and Judy Woods of Bristol, Jon and Jennifer Woods of Essex, and Peter Woods of Newport. He also leaves three grandchildren: Seneca Woods of San Diego, California, Lance and Nicky Woods of St. Johnsbury, and Daniel Woods of South Burlington. He had one adorable great-granddaughter, Lucy Woods, of St. Johnsbury.

Try to remember Mr. Woods for who he was before Alzheimer’s disease stole all his memories. He loved giving back to the community he spent his entire life in. He will be missed by many.

Rest in peace, Dad, wish his boys: Dale Jr., Jon, and Peter.