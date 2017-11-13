Obituaries November 15, 2017

Cynthia C. Hall

Cynthia C. Hall, 85, of Newport, wife of Richard M. Hall, died on November 10, 2017, in Newport.

She was born in Newport on October 3, 1932, the daughter of Jay and Gladys (McCauley) Carr.

Mrs. Hall was a graduate of Green Mountain College. She was administrative assistant to the medical director of Mary Fletcher Hospital and to the chairman of the department of medicine at the medical college of the University of Vermont. She was accredited as a registered medical records administrator.

She had many happy years living and working with her family on their Christmas tree farm in Derby.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by daughters: Cynthia of West Newbury, and Emilie of Newbury. Also surviving are her cousins: Carroll Huntington of Holland Patent, New York, and Celine McCauley of South Burlington.

There will be no calling hours. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family would appreciate letters of memory in lieu of flowers.

Lionel Lasseigne

Lionel “Larry” Lasseigne, 93, of Wells River died on November 9, 2017, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire.

He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 21, 1924, a son of Albert Andrew and Sophie Josephine (Miller) Lasseigne. He went to elementary and high school in Witchita, Texas, and later moved to Venice, California. Mr. Lasseigne served with the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II from May 24, 1943, to October 27, 1945. He entered the service as an armor nose gunner on a B-24, based in southern Italy. He was a nose gunner on the lead ship of his squadron. He flew 39 missions with some of them being hazardous missions. He received the Air Medal and four Battle Stars. After leaving the service, he worked as a land surveyor for 16 years for the city of Los Angeles Water and Power Company.

Mr. Lasseigne met Luella Leeper in 1949 and they married March 31, 1951. He was a communicant of St. Eugene’s Catholic Church in Wells River and a Wells River Village Trustee for many years.

He was predeceased by his son, Lawrence Joseph Lasseigne in 2000; his mother, Sophie Josephine (Miller) Lasseigne; his father, Albert Andrew Lasseigne; and a brother, Albert Charles Lasseigne.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Luella “Lue” Lasseigne of Wells River; two daughters: Teresa Westbrook and her husband, Richard, of Brunswick, Georgia, and Annette Parenteau and her husband, Gerard, of Westmore; his son Jon Lasseigne and his wife, Lori, of Wheelock; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Eugene’s Catholic Church in Wells River.

Burial will be at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cottage Hospital, Hospice Program, 90 Swiftwater Road, Woodsville, New Hampshire 03785.

George E. Wood

George E. Wood of Binghamton, New York, died on October 20, 2017.

He was born in Newport on January 30, 1952.

His mother was Mary Wood and his father was George Wood. He was predeceased by both of his parents. He was also predeceased by his two sisters: Barbara Ross and Marion Wood.

He is survived by two sisters: Charlotte Vinal and Caroline Dopp and her husband, Larry, all of Newport; and by his brother Charles Sargent of Webster, Massachusetts. He also leaves an aunt and many nieces and nephews.

He had a good sense of humor and liked to joke around. He loved his motorcycles, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and playing cribbage with his friends.

His family says he will be missed a lot, and they love him.