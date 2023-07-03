Obituaries & Notice 7.5.2023

Robert C. Morse

Robert “Bob” C. Morse, 88, died peacefully on June 28, 2023, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born on August 6, 1934, the son of Howard Morse and Lillian (Doubleday) Morse. On a Vermont winter day in December, Bob married Joyce Simons in the Northeast Kingdom. Bob and Joyce remained husband and wife for over 60 years, until Joyce sadly died in 2020.

Bob wore many hats in his working years. He started out in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter mechanic and was stationed in Labrador, Canada.

Fresh out of the military, Bob became a Vermont State Trooper. From there, he tried his hand in the financial and real estate world, where he became the executive director of the Northwest Vermont Realtors Association and had a building dedicated in his name. While becoming a successful businessman, Bob and Joyce purchased what is known as the Belview Campground in Barton. Upon his retirement, they continued to own and operate the campground with great pride for over 40 years and became lifelong friends with many of their seasonal campers.

Bob was an avid golfer and was a lifetime member at the Orleans Country Club. He was very social and friendly and had a way of earning a soft spot in the heart of anyone he crossed paths with. He will be missed for his witty sense of humor and kind demeanor.

During the campground off-season, in their later years, Bob and Joyce started spending the winters at Piney Point in Palmetto, Florida. There he gained many new friends. Bob was known as the “mayor” of his neighborhood and people looked forward to his dose of daily conversation and his friendly waves from the carport of his home.

A proud and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is survived by his son Jeff and his wife, Nancy, of Milton; by his six grandchildren: Erin, David, Megan, Sara, Melissa, and Stacey, and all their spouses; by his eleven great-grandchildren; by his sisters-in-law Grace McKinnon and Shirley Lyon; by his nieces and nephews, and all his close friends from both Vermont and Florida.

He was predeceased by parents, Howard and Lillian Morse; by his loving wife, Joyce; by his children Stuart Morse and Brenda Morse; and by his sister Barbara Murphy.

In February of 2023, Bob moved back to Vermont and spent his remaining time at the Maple Ridge Lodge in Essex Junction. Bob’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank-you to his thoughtful caregivers and the special friends he made while living there.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Milton.

A burial will take place on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m., at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Stuart K. Morse Scholarship fund at Vermont Technical College by mail at: Jeff Morse, 49 Stacy Street, Milton, Vermont 05468.

To leave online condolences please visit minorfh.com.

Raymond J. Gobeil

Raymond J. Gobeil, 87, of Derby Line, well-known community leader and businessman, died on June 24, 2023, in Burlington. He was born on April 21, 1936, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, to Albert and Valida (Pomerleau) Gobeil. He was raised in Beebe, Quebec, and became a U.S. citizen in 1959. On October 18, 1958, he married the love of his life, Rita Patenaude, who survives him.

Along with Rita, Raymond is survived by his children: Gigi Judd (Brad) of Derby, John Gobeil (Laura) of Derby, Brigitte Husband (Rudy) of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Paul Gobeil (Tammy Blais) of Newport, and Celeste Gobeil (Joe Capprini) of Hooksett, New Hamphshire. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his sisters Jeanette Desmeules, Madeline Daviau, Gilbete Gobeil, and his brother Viateur Gobeil. He is survived by his sister Lorraine Gosselin and sisters-in-law Darlene Gobeil, Pauline Sousa, Lucille Patenaude, and Rose Gravel.

Raymond was owner and administrator of the Patenaude Nursing Home from 1959 to 1988. He served as president of the Vermont Nursing Home Association and was a director of the Northeastern Regional Nursing Home Association. Raymond was on the board of North County Hospital when the current facility was designed and constructed. He was also a trustee of Derby Village when a major septic system was delivered to the village. He was a translator for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Raymond was an active member of the Rotary Club of Newport and a member of St. Edward’s Parish in Derby Line.

While he deeply cared about the health and vitality of the Newport/Derby community, Raymond’s highest priority was his family, especially Rita. A romantic at heart, it was never a surprise when Raymond started crooning a Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin song. His children and several grandchildren were honored to have him sing “Sunrise, Sunset” at their weddings. Just days before he died, he serenaded his nurses with a booming rendition of “Ave Maria.” Raymond had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a master storyteller, and he loved to entertain his family with personal stories, especially ones that involved adventures he and Rita shared. Some of the tales he spun occasionally defied logic and reason but were incredibly funny, nevertheless. Raymond was a born entertainer.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 1, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, with Father Thomas LaRussa officiating, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated. A reception followed at Le Belvedere Restaurant in Newport.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Raymond’s name may be made to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Russell Paul Dewing

Russell Paul Dewing of Citrus Hills, Florida, 87, died June 14, 2023, of natural causes.

“Russ” was the son of Leo and Lila (Buck) Dewing, and loving husband to Janice “Jan” Mae (Swanson) Dewing, and father to son Craig Edward Dewing and his wife, Shannon, of Hanover, Maryland, and daughter Julie Ann (Dewing) Turner and her husband, Joseph “Jody,” of Monroe, Georgia, along with six grandchildren.

He survived his wife, Jan, of 43 years.

Russ, a 1954 graduate of Orleans High School, did military service in the United States Marines and attended Lyndonville Teachers College in Lyndonville. Russ worked for over 25 years at Continental Casualty Insurance as an insurance adjuster, manager, and head of the architectural engineering division.

Russ enjoyed many recreational activities throughout his life, such as basketball, deer hunting, golf, home improvements, and working out. His family and friends will miss him greatly.

The funeral service for Russ Dewing will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m., at the Orleans Federated Church, followed by the burial and a reception.

There will be a Zoom link for the service at: https://jh.zoom.us/j/2258650456?pwd=VVlIaVNldTNKZVNzekVRbHo4MDlwdz09.

Leah Patricia Aldrich

Leah Patricia Aldrich, born in Newport on April 27, 1967, to James Leslie Aldrich and Joyce Marion (French) Aldrich of Derby, died on June 24, 2023, at the age of 56.

Raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she was baptized on October 11, 1980, at the age of 13. After graduating from North Country Union High School in 1985, she joined her mother in the full-time ministry of Jehovah’s Witnesses for two years.

As a family they traveled to preach in various areas of Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. During that time, they created many lasting memories and made wonderful friends.

In 2018, she again began to share in the full-time ministry which she continued doing until her death. Sharing her faith with others was always the focus of her life, and the time she spent doing this was her greatest joy.

Leah’s parents predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by many loving family members and friends.

A funeral will be held on July 8, at noon, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 389 Citizens Road in Derby.

Funeral Notice

John Lawrence Vezina

A committal service for John Vezina will be held on July 7, at 11 a.m., with Father Roger Charboneau officiating, at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell, followed by lunch at the Westfield Community Center.