Obituaries June 28, 2017

Peter Fagan

Peter Fagan, 85, of Beebe Plain, died on June 23, 2017, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on January 18, 1932, in Brighton, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph P. Fagan and Rose (Loughman) Fagan.

Mr. Fagan served in the United States Coast Guard from 1949 to 1952 stationed in Cape May, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, and Greenland. In 1952 he enlisted in the United States Air Force, completing basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in New York and later was stationed in California; Mississippi; New Mexico; Truro, Massachusetts; Thule, Greenland; and finally at Otis Air Force Base, in Massachusetts, where he served until his retirement in 1969.

On September 21, 1956, he married Corwyn Lorimer. They were happily married for nearly 61 years.

After his retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Fagan worked as a security guard at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and at Cardinal Cushing Hospital in Brockton, Massachusetts. In 1973, Mr. Fagan moved with his family to Beebe Plain, and worked for five years at Sacred Heart High School in Newport. In 1979, he began working at North Country Union High School as a custodial manager until his retirement in 2004.

Mr. Fagan was a member of the Civil War Round Table, Gold Wing Road Riders Club, and a member of the Derby Community Church for the past 40 years, as well as a board member of the Derby Historical Society.

He was very interested in his genealogy and visited Ireland with his brother John twice, researching his family tree.

Mr. Fagan bought his first kayak in Old Town, Maine, and participated in his first whitewater race in 1978, winning a trophy as the oldest competitor when he was 46. He owned his first motorcycle in 1955 and owned many more throughout his life. His drove his motorcycle for the last time in 2016 at the age of 84.

He was an avid sports fan. He loved the New England Patriots, the Boston Bruins, and especially the Boston Red Sox. He also loved bird watching, gardening, history, astrology, news, fishing, hunting, bowling, cooking for his family, and the men’s breakfast every Wednesday morning at the Derby Community Church. He was an avid reader of science and historic events. He was a wonderful dancer, and he and his wife were the first and last couple on the dance floor at every wedding and event with music.

He was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Papa. The love he had for his grandchildren will live deeply inside each one of them. He told many amazing stories of his life, and his adventures with his family and everyone he met. His stories will always be cherished. He was such a loving and selfless man, always willing to help others. He taught many life lessons from how to paddle a canoe to the importance of history. Family was always the most important thing in his life and during his last goodbyes to family members he shared how proud he was of them all.

Mr. Fagan was an inspiration to all his family. He taught them all to be lifelong learners, to admire nature, to help others in need, to enjoy travel, savor great food, and to always have a strong work ethic.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Corwyn Fagan; his canine companion, Buster; his daughters: Laurie Locke and her husband, Jeff, of East Albany, Mona Rapini and her husband, Mark, of Bellows Falls, and Melanie Farrow and her husband Mike, of Holland. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christopher Rapini, Amanda Sargent, Nicholas Rapini, Shannon Hamblett, Iris Locke, Benjamin Farrow, Tristan Farrow; six great-grandchildren; as well as brother Paul Fagan and his wife, Lou; his brother-in-law Collyn Lorimer and his wife, Josie; his sister-in-law Leah Kittredge; and brother-in-law Bruce Lorimer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his great grandson Cole Rapini; brothers: Thomas Fagan and his wife, Barbara, John Fagan and his wife, Marguerite, Francis Fagan and his wife, Doris, Joseph Fagan, and Lawrence Fagan; and his sister Mary Cavicchi. He was also predeceased by his in-laws: Stella McCormick, Audrey Webb and her husband, Henry, Rodney Lorimer and his wife, Joanne, and Wendell Lorimer and his wife, Betty.

Friends may call on Friday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, at the Derby Community Church in Derby. Interment will follow at the Derby Center Cemetery on Nelson Hill Road in Derby.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Derby Historical Society, in care of Alan Yale, 913 Bridge Street, Derby, Vermont 05829; or to the Derby Community Church, in care of Michael Haddad, 3064 U.S. Route 5, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Sidney Ames Huguenin Jr.

Lieutenant Colonel Sidney Ames Huguenin, Jr., 90, of Brownington, died June 10, 2017, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Mr. Huguenin was born on April 23, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Sidney Ames Huguenin and Harriet Theodora Wanzer Huguenin. As the son of a Naval officer, he moved frequently and attended schools in Wilmette, Illinois, New Trier, Illinois, Chappaqua, New York, and Santa Cruz, California. In 1945, he graduated from high school and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. When World War II soon ended, he was mustered out and attended the University of California at Berkeley, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1949.

When the conflict in Korea began, he attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952. He fought in Korea as a tank platoon commander, receiving the Navy Commendation Medal with V device for valor. He spent the next 20 years as a career Marine officer serving in various capacities around the world. The last few years of his career were spent at the Pentagon and Headquarters Marine Corps.

He retired in 1971 and moved his family to Brownington, where he and his wife, Joan, became active in the community, serving on the local school board and the Old Stone House board. He also enjoyed skiing regularly at Jay Peak, as well as going to Tuckerman’s Ravine several times in the spring, walking up with skis on his back and skiing down treacherous terrain. Mr. Huguenin was an avid reader and outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Doherty Huguenin; his daughter Bridget Theodora Huguenin of St. Albans; and, from his previous marriage to Katherine Kohler Huguenin, by his son Sidney A. Huguenin III and his wife, Mary Jo Huguenin, of Hagerstown, Maryland, his daughter Anne Wright Huguenin and her husband, Chuck Horne, of Atlanta, Georgia; his grandsons Sidney A. Huguenin IV and his wife, Lauren Wright Huguenin, of Hagerstown, Brian W. Huguenin and his fiancée, Vicki Donnick, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Nick Horne and his wife, Melissa Horne, of Atlanta; and great-grandson Charles Theodore Huguenin of Hagerstown.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Sarah Jean Huguenin, Virginia H. Carson, and Harriet H. MacDonald, and his son James Philip Bennett Huguenin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Old Stone House Museum, 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860. He did not wish to have a formal funeral, and the family will gather from around the country at a later date.

Linda Colleen Norris

Linda Colleen Norris, 70, died at the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, on June 20, 2017, after a short illness.

She was born April 7, 1947, in Newport Center, the youngest daughter of Harold G. Norris and Doris (Bean) Norris.

She was a very cheerful, happy person who liked to help her family any time in any way. She will be buried beside her parents in the Newport Center Cemetery.

She is survived by her siblings: Kathryn Macie and Barbara Kimball, both of Coventry, Ferol Curtis and her husband, Donald, of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Brian Norris and his wife, Colette, of Newport Center; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law: Arland Macie and Raymond Kimball.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 1, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with the Reverend Chris Barton officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

